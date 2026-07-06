When Your Code Runs Inside a Fortune 500 App: An Indian Engineer's Platform Powers Ford's Service Network Across 600 Dealerships

As world leaders, tech CEOs, and 250,000 visitors gather in New Delhi this week for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, much of the conversation centres on where Indian engineering talent fits in the global technology order. Prime Minister Modi put it directly at the opening: India contributes a large tech workforce to the world. What often goes unsaid is how deep that contribution actually runs – not in outsourcing centres alone, but inside consumer products that millions of people abroad use daily without knowing who built them.

Consider Abhiram Madugula, a 32-year-old software engineer from India, now based in Bloomington, Illinois. A platform he designed at Saanvi Technologies handles service scheduling for more than 600 Ford dealerships across the United States, and its APIs sit inside the official Ford mobile app, the one that millions of American car owners open to book a service appointment. He is also a member of the prestigious associations Hackathon Raptors and AITEX.

Before that platform existed, automobile servicing across Ford's dealer network had no standardised scheduling system. Each location handled bookings independently, and as the number of vehicles requiring attention grew, operational inefficiencies multiplied at every level.

"Nobody had a common system tying it all together," Madugula says. "So we set out to build one, a single architecture where dealers configure their operations on one end, and customers lock in appointments on the other, all through the same platform."

Holding a Master's degree in Applied Computer Science and backed by nearly ten years of hands-on IT work, he engineered the solution around a React.js front end designed to streamline scheduling, cut maintenance overhead for individual dealers, and offer customizable features aligned with each location's own management system. The standardised logic underneath stays the same; what each dealer sees on top adapts to their setup.

Uptake was swift. North of 500 locations adopted the system for managing dealership-level configurations: service availability, capacity planning, operational workflows, alongside their existing management software. Ford then integrated Madugula's scheduling service APIs into its consumer-facing mobile app, so that vehicle owners across the country could book appointments without being routed to a separate website or phone line.

Sustaining reliability at that volume is its own discipline. At peak hours, the system absorbs simultaneous requests from hundreds of dealer dashboards and thousands of vehicle owners at once. "Speed and uptime are non-negotiable when an entire national network leans on your code," Madugula explains. "Challenges like performance bottlenecks and triaging demand fast, precise solutions – there's no margin for delay at this scale."

Expansion is already underway. His team's roadmap for 2026–2027 targets roughly 918 new dealer locations, headlined by a deep integration with Xtime dealerships into a unified customer experience and appointment-management flow. Rather than prioritising rapid onboarding, Madugula's objective is to ensure that each dealership fully adopts and effectively uses the platform before moving on to the next.

"You can pad a progress report by getting dealers to sign up quickly," he says. "But if half of them drift back to their old processes a month later, you've achieved nothing. Every location we bring on goes through proper setup and verification first."

Back in New Delhi, summit panels debate frameworks and funding. Thousands of kilometres away, an Indian engineer's code is already doing what the summit aspires to –quietly running inside the infrastructure that a Fortune 500 company depends on, one booked appointment at a time.