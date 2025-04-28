The wait is over! The trailer for The Networker has finally dropped, and it's already sparking conversations. Slated to hit cinemas on May 09, 2025, this compelling film peels back the layers of the multi-level marketing (MLM) industry.

The wait is over! The trailer for The Networker has finally dropped, and it's already sparking conversations. Slated to hit cinemas on May 09, 2025, this compelling film peels back the layers of the multi-level marketing (MLM) industry, exposing the emotional and financial rollercoaster faced by those drawn into its promises of success and freedom.

Actor Vikram Kochhar, who plays a lead role in the film, expressed his pride in the project: “We made this on a modest budget, but the impact is real. The trailer captures the essence of what we’re trying to say, and I’m excited for people to see the full film. I believe we've done justice to the topic of MLM, and I hope the audience connects with it.”

Veteran actor Brijendra Kala also chimed in, encouraging audiences to watch the trailer and be aware of how MLM scams manipulate people, especially through social media. “It’s a cautionary tale wrapped in powerful storytelling,” he says.

Ishtiyaq Khan didn’t hold back his excitement either, calling the trailer “a perfect 10 out of 10.” He believes the movie’s message and storytelling will strike a chord with viewers and hopes for a strong commercial run.

Produced by Gutargoo Entertainment in association with Navritu Films, The Networker is not just another movie—it’s a deep dive into the real struggles people face in the world of MLM. With a nuanced storyline and emotionally rich performances, it offers viewers a raw and honest look at the highs, lows, and harsh truths behind the glamorous façade of network marketing.

Directed by Vikas Kumar Vishwakarma and produced by Vikash Malik and Sharad Malik, The Networker features a stellar ensemble cast including Vikram Kochhar, Vindhya Tiwari, Atul Srivastava, Vedika Bhandari, Brijendra Kala, Ishtiyaq Khan, Nikhat Khan, Bhavini Goswami, and Rishabh Pathak.

The Networker hits cinemas nationwide on May 09, 2025.

Watch the trailer now:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/hJbKhr-rGcI?si=TRnlOrOWJVw3PNTH

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIbLLk1KETh/?igsh=OWRwNjZ2emt2MHYw

Stay tuned for more updates and join the conversation around The Networker—a film that challenges, informs, and resonates.