When AI Writes Code: Sourabh Jhawar on the Future of Enterprise Development

AI is transforming software development by accelerating coding and testing, but skilled engineers remain essential to ensuring AI-generated code is secure, reliable, scalable and production-ready.

AI-powered software development is here and gaining traction. It is already a part of the way that many engineers write, review, test and understand code. AI tools are increasingly being adopted in software development processes, as evidenced by the findings from the developer surveys. According to the 2025 survey conducted by Stack Overflow, 84% of the respondents reported using or planning to use AI tools in their development workflows, with 51% of the professional developers using AI tools every day.

However, enterprise systems don't just have to be about coding being done quicker by AI. The question is really, who ensures the code is safe, reliable, maintainable and ready for production?

Sourabh Jhawar, a technical lead and senior Java developer with over 18 years of experience in enterprise applications, cloud platforms, microservices, testing and production support, says that AI is transforming the role of the developer, rather than taking it away.

“AI can boost coding,” Jhawar adds. “In enterprise systems, on the other hand, the work doesn't end when you generate code, it is when you get it to work in the bigger system.

Let's take a basic case. A developer requests an AI service to generate a new API to update customer info. The tool can create a controller, service logic, a database call and even some tests cases within seconds.

That may seem a significant increase in productivity at first sight.

However, in an enterprise environment the true questions start after the code has been written. Are the API's in line with in-house standards? Is it secure enough for protecting sensitive data? Does it make any assumptions about missing or incorrect inputs? Will it impact other services in any way? What can be done to ensure that it is monitored if it fails? Is it suitable to the business process?

This is where skilled engineers are still vital. While AI can create the initial draft, enterprise engineers will need to iron out the wrinkles and make it reliable software.

Legacy code is another area worth of mention. The majority of large organisations continue to have applications that are years old and have been changed over the years. There may be missing documentation. Old modules, database procedures or service layers can contain business rules. AI can be used to summarize unfamiliar code, recognize module dependencies, and elucidate their intent.

This can save time particularly during modernization. However, Jhawar warns that AI explanations shouldn't be considered gospel.

“A legacy system usually has some legacy of a business history in it,” he states. “While AI can assist engineers in grasping it quickly, there is still a need for humans to confirm what is important.”

For instance, an AI application can say that a Customer can receive a service if his age is over 30, and this is done by an old module. But it might not be aware of the rationale behind some exceptions that were added years ago, the reports that rely on that reasoning, or how operations teams are handling the output. In enterprise software, the meaning of the code can go beyond the code.

AI can also assist but not fully, in testing. Unit tests can be automatically created for typical situations in a short amount of time with the help of AI tools. This will be helpful, particularly for repetitive tasks. However, a lot of enterprise failures are off the happy path.

What about if an external service times out? What do you do if the database call fails? What if multiple requests get to that web service at the same time? What if you don't have all the information? If the system requires to roll back an action, what happens?

These are the types of questions which make the difference between simple code generation and actual engineering. Jhawar has experience with unit and integration testing with tools like JUnit, Mockito and Cucumber, defect analysis in production systems and enterprise-level delivery.

This happens with database queries as well. There is a possibility of an AI tool creating a query that is perfect for the development environment but doesn't function as needed in production. However, production systems are unique. A query that is fast on a small set of data can actually be slow when applied to millions of records. Can impact performance, lock tables and cause delays in services that are connected.

The message of the lesson is quite straightforward: that code that works doesn't necessarily make it into production.

That's why using AI for development should be viewed as a move away from coding to engineering. This could save the developers repetitive coding time but may require more time to consider design, verify assumptions, strengthen security, test performance, and consider future maintainability.

Industry research is in line with this. AI is not an alternative to disciplined engineering, but an amplifier of the software delivery process, wrote Google's 2025 DORA report. That is, AI can help to speed up strong teams, but it can't always save failing processes.

One of the other big issues is security. One of the guidelines given by OWASP for using large language models is the risk of insecure output handling, that is, when the output generated by the LLM is not

validated before it is fed into another downstream system. This isn't just about review, testing, security checks, and governance — it's about enterprise teams as well.

This is how Jhawar sees the future of software development: not engineers vs. AI, but responsible engineer using AI.

The developer is now taking on more of a role. Engineers of the future tomorrow might not be the type that writes every line of code from scratch. It will be them who will ask more questions, edit AI-generated output, grasp how an AI system affects the system, and safeguard reliability on a large scale.

AI may be able to help create code. Can provide an explanation of old systems. May recommend tests. It can accelerate the documentation process. However, it is not capable of understanding an organisation on its own as it would need to consider its architecture, business priorities, operational risks and impact on customers.

But engineers' judgment is still to be exercised.

Jhawar believes that the future of enterprise development won't be about AI churning out more code. It will be measured by the effectiveness of engineering teams to transform that output into secure, scalable and trustworthy systems.

The pace of things will be important in the AI age. Sole ownership will be more important, however.