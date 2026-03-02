What no one tells you about life after a Spinal Cord injury

Nishant Khade’s journey from a C5 spinal injury at 23 to founding Access4All highlights resilience, mental recovery, and advocacy for accessibility.

My name is Nishant Khade, and at 23, I was taught that life does change in a moment and you have a distinct boundary of who you were and who you are supposed to become.

In 2001, I would not foresee that I would end up leading such a life. Regrets are non-existent, but at 23, when a person receives a C5 spinal cord injury, all aspects of life appear to be unjust. It was an instant and the accident occurred but my life will never be the same again. Most people would say that I was lucky to get through; but it was not just a question of survival. Most of us assume life itself and the moment you have experienced what appears to be death and survived, life will never be the same. These are some of the things I realized after getting a spinal cord injury which are not known by many people.

Healing and recovery are different

I also had other complications, in addition to spinal cord injury. I have been in a hospital almost 2 years following the consequences of the accident. My circulation was low, and that meant that my wounds would not heal well. Dining or drinking during this period was a difficulty. Thus, although I survived the accident and was working on my rehabilitation, it took me a long time to heal physically. My mental healing was a process, as concerning myself. Recovery to most is achieved when you are awake, physically alert, etc.; however recovery is not limited to that. It is about getting used to processing the events that took place and then making sense of it. Healing is achieved through recovery in the long term. Nonetheless, the road to recovery does not only relate to physical recovery. It is a question of time before your mind acknowledges the situation hence making you feel prepared to be in motion.

Sense of self changes

The accident caused me to have a spinal cord injury and I was only 23 years old. I had imagined my life in a different way till then. Business, travelling, exploring. Then I was on a wheelchair due to my injury. I needed to begin to recreate myself with a solid reliable support system around me. Nevertheless, this was not the way life was meant to be. My life had to be self reliant in spite of my mobility problems. This was not the same as it was before the accident hence I needed to come up with a new one. I took a trip around the country in 84 days, when I was a person who needed assistance with changing the clothes.

Normal does not have the same appearance to all.

During my bad days life was cruel, or even unjust. I could not have ever been a normal 23 year old. However, it was motivated by my interaction with my fellow students at a rehabilitation centre, titled Indian Spinal Injury Centre, in Delhi. The users of mobility aids were learning to do things in a different way as compared to others; it was their norm. Quadriplegia has left me requiring assistance in a wheelchair, and restricted as far as mobility is concerned, yet I am able to do a lot. That was the reason why I started the Access4All Foundation with Arvind Prabhoo. We would aim to make a transport more accessible to the users of mobility aids to enable them to adopt their normal. Our infrastructure development consultation also aims at facilitating the movement of persons with disabilities.

Your ability is not different.

I was yet struggling at life, mentally and physically, and I am wondering my reason staying here. My I was certain that my life will not be of the accident survivor in solitude. Close ones were still doubtful of my future. However, negotiations with my body and mind were to start after some time and the assistance of friends. I was forced to make my way through what had occurred. This would be tiresome because of having to solve out what I am capable of, and I needed to recondition my body and mind. I had a clue, I knew that I was not less curious, not less intelligent or less competent because of my spinal cord injury and I was equally able to lead my dreams just like anyone without a disability.

It is significant to community building.

My friend Arvind Prabhoo, also a weelchair user, was also inspirational to me as he has been a motivating force since the time of my recovery. The connection with Arvind and most of the other people like him made me less isolated. My society did not make me feel an awkward sympathy such as pity towards my condition. I spent most of my time at the rehabilitation centre in Delhi, where I learned a lot about seeing people with mobility problems and was able to learn that I should not indulge myself in self-pity. It was in this manner that the Beyond Barriers Incredible India Tour was conceived in which Arvind, me as well as 2 additional wheelchair bound persons decided to embark on a trip around the country. The theme of this tour was how accessible the rest of the country is - in particular the frequent tourist places of people with mobility limitations. The obstacles that were on our way were overcome with our feeling of purpose and determination.

Life does not end, and it is unexpected after an injury. In the case of injury or disability, you get the strength to change something. The constraints will remain but you have managed to come out of one of the most difficult stages in your life, you are now resolute. Then set your target and never give up.