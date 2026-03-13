What It Takes to Build a Television Format: Ranjeet Thakur's Approach

When Ranjeet Thakur talks about television, he almost never starts with ratings. He talks about instinct.

In an industry often operating on borrowed formats and tried-and-tested formulas, Thakur has spent more than two decades walking on the less predictable side of entertainment — the part where ideas come first, money second, and execution last. That way of thinking goes back to Goa, where he grew up in a family with deep roots in business but also a personal connection to the arts. His mother, an artist, introduced him to performance early. By his late teens, he was composing and directing full-length theatre productions. The creative impulse was in place long before television became the medium.

With a background in banking and finance and a postgraduate degree in mass communication from Pune University, Thakur decided to move away from a stable family business ecosystem and relocate to Mumbai to pursue a career in broadcast media. It marked him as the first in several generations of his family to choose a professional career over entrepreneurship within the family fold.

Thakur's first few years were spent largely out of the limelight. He began as an Assistant Producer at ETC Channel before becoming a promo producer at Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Max, crafting movie promos and working on cricket telecasts. A subsequent stint at ESPN as Senior Promo Producer exposed him to sports broadcasting as well as high-intensity production cycles. These roles helped him develop a strong understanding of audience packaging and positioning. After learning how content is marketed by networks, he moved towards building formats.

His time at Zee Entertainment proved to be a turning point. Heading the On-Air Promotions team and later moving into programming, he oversaw major non-fiction properties including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance, and multiple dance-based programming formats. It was during this period that he met Hemant Ruprell, a professional partnership that would eventually lead to the formation of Frames Production Company.

Unlike many production houses that launch with immediate capital backing, Frames Production Company was built gradually. Thakur exited Zee first, spending time freelancing while strengthening his creative and vendor networks. During this phase, he also spent time in the Philippines directing the show Survivor.

When Frames Production Company officially opened for business on 1st September, 2011, the division of responsibilities between the founders was clear. Operational stability would be built by Ruprell, while Thakur would drive the creative direction.

Their first major project after incorporation was Dance India Dance, a property that went on to become one of the defining dance franchises on Indian television. For Thakur, the moment that validated the leap into independent production came with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, which won an ITA Award in 2012. He has described receiving the award as both emotional and affirming — a confirmation that an independent production house could compete with network-backed machinery.

Within Frames Production Company, Thakur positions himself as the creative engine. The expansion of the company's portfolio into properties such as Super Dancer reflects a sustained focus on talent-driven formats rather than high-drama reality programming.

He considers comedy the most difficult genre to execute at scale, arguing that humour offers the least margin for error. At the same time, his talent discovery model relies heavily on deep networks across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, combined with the growing efficiency of digital platforms in identifying performers early.

Frames Production Company's expansion into the game-show segment with Wheel of Fortune India marks a strategic move beyond its strong foundation in dance and music formats. The format has been licensed from Highgate Entertainment LLC to Sony Pictures Networks India, with Frames Production Company producing the Indian edition under a multi-year agreement with Highgate, signalling a calibrated move into globally established, scalable formats.

Television remains the company’s core focus, though the growth of OTT platforms is being evaluated as a parallel vertical.

Thakur often describes the entertainment business in relationship terms. In his view, capital tends to follow credible scripts and creative trust rather than the other way around. Connections, he argues, are a form of infrastructure.

Away from production floors, Thakur maintains a structured routine that contrasts with the volatility of television production cycles. He plays tennis regularly, enjoys long-distance biking, and is currently working towards obtaining scuba diving certification.

Alongside his wife, he also supports an initiative called Chai for Cancer, held twice a year to raise funds for cancer patients, with proceeds donated to Tata-affiliated cancer institutions. The initiative is rooted in personal loss, as both lost their mothers to the disease.

For an industry often obsessed with overnight success, Thakur’s journey reflects something slower but more enduring — the gradual accumulation of craft, experience calibrated for risk, and formats built on relationships rather than impulse. In India’s highly competitive non-fiction television landscape, that long game may well prove to be his most lasting achievement.