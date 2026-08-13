The warehouse is no longer a cost center at the end of the chain in a modern supply chain. SAP Extended Warehouse Management is the operational engine where the inventory is accurate or inaccurate, the order moves fast or slow, and the customer is promised or not, and the technology that drives it dictates how it's stored, picked and packed, and shipped. Do it right – a transformation of an operation occurs. Get it wrong and a go-live is postponed, execution is delayed, and visibility is lost throughout the network.

Over the last 18+ years, Varun Kumar Reddy Gaddam has been on that thin line between enterprise software and the real floor, in the renewable energy space, consumer product, food, and discrete manufacturing, on decentralized EWM and newer S/4HANA embedded model. His responsibilities are in the full range of a warehouse program from solution architecture through custom development, carrier integration, template governance, and the high-risk cutover work which determines whether or not a launch will pass through to a running operation. The through line is not one implementation, rather it is a repeatable method. He is responsible for designing warehouse solutions which are to be standardised and reused at other sites and in sites where he is measured, the results are held after go-live.

His method is based on a simple premise; "where is value?"

The value of technology is only realized when it adds value on the floor; a perfect system is useless unless there are people using it. My role is to bring together the system you design with the person who is going to use it.

Professional life in various operating modes

Gaddam has travelled a long way to become a SAP consultant. His initial experience was in India/Africa as a technical lead on implementations and production support for Reliance Capital and KenGen in Kenya, and at Britannia Industries, he developed secondary sales data models and BusinessObjects reporting which provided leadership with a better view on operational performance.

The range expanded in the U.S. market. He met warehouses at every company he worked at in renewable energy, consumer goods (ACCO Brands), food (T. Marzetti), bicycles (Santa Cruz Bicycles) and manufacturing (Gibraltar Industries) sectors that had very little in common. A finished bicycle product may be shipped out from a bicycle plant on a ‘rhythm' that has little resemblance to the way a food producer gets raw materials. And there are high-volume parcel fulfillment requirements that a bicycle plant does not have. The process remained the same. He didn't force each site to fit into one template, but instead, he customized EWM to the way each business moved product, which is the expertise that enabled him to choose, purposefully, where one template can work and where it will not.

The project that has become the signature project: seven warehouses, one template.

The best example of that approach at scale is Gibraltar Industries, which makes metal roofing products, attic ventilation, architectural mailboxes and much more. All divisions had been developing their own product movement methods, leaving standard SAP with no easy solution. Set up each individual warehouse and the system becomes a maintenance nightmare. Enforce them all to fit into one mold and you destroy the local variations of them. Gaddam's job as lead consultant was the third: to create a global warehouse template purposeful enough to be reused, capable enough of withstanding local reality.

The route to there was a design problem and not a build. He started by attending workshops to gather requirements in each of the sites and performed an AS IS versus template gap analysis, and made the standard versus enhancement call one by one, taking on the delivered SAP process, where it fit and keeping enhancement work for the sites where it made sense due to a real need. The result was a set of designs to travel: a standard international vendor inbound receiving process, which meant goods from overseas vendors came through one consistent process, rather than a number of local variants; an outbound stock removal and parcel shipment design that baked in custom batch processing and sort-sequenced label printing that lined warehouse execution up with what downstream shipping needed; and a cutover approach repeatable enough to run site after site. What he laid out for the first warehouse was the pattern for the other warehouses.

It's not just the quantity of facilities, but the number of times they can be repeated. Instead of seven separate EWM builds, the architecture provided Gibraltar with a common set of design principles that they could deploy, manage and support throughout the network. The template was introduced in four facilities in phase one and three facilities in phase two and the common design was introduced in all seven facilities with an estimated usage by approximately 450 users in the warehouse. Once a decision is made at the template phase, it does not affect any warehouses. These were then incorporated into the operating model used by the 450 users employed during all shifts, at seven locations.

The most vulnerable section – the cutover – was his to design and manage – end-to-end mock cutovers, a mapped critical path, readiness validation, and a coordinated launch that got business users, developers and integration specialists on the same timeline. His cutover planning involved sequencing that transition and validating inventory, open transactions, interfaces and devices before the switch and ensuring that he didn't miss any shipping cutovers during the go-live window, in a building that was filled with trucks arriving and departing throughout.

The client also produced a log of the effect that the implementation had. In a published report of the battle, Gibraltar's IT Director described the help given by the SAP team:

The dedicated people at MYGO Consulting have given us outstanding SAP support and coverage, which has kept our downtime to a minimum and kept us running smoothly.

This is software that cannot be developed using standard software tools.

Gibraltar is one example of a trend that permeates Gaddam's work: the addition of the extended product when the requirements of the warehouse necessitate, say, an extended product.

Consider mobile warehouse execution. SAP's transaction screens are general purpose and warehouse operators frequently want workflows customized to the operation of their specific warehouse. The answer was a custom RF and Neptune mobile execution model developed around the workflow in question, which included rebuilding screens for putaway, picking, packing, physical inventory and bin to bin movement all to ensure that the order of the screens on the device matched the order of the screens in the aisle. Instead of accepting the RF workflow as given, Gaddam reengineered the execution layer, based on the specific operating workflow of each warehouse. In all of that RF and mobile modernization, manual and paper-based steps reduced by about 30 percent the amount of manual data entry.

The same applies to shipping integration. Label printing, rate shopping, LTL and parcel automation, as well as moving the label and carrier confirmation handoffs off manual work, reduced the processing time by an estimated 20 to 25 percent when EWM was connected to third-party carrier and parcel platforms like Descartes, XPS, and PW. In particular at Gibraltar the stock removal and sort-sequenced labelling designed by him raised the pick and pack accuracy and transaction speed by approximately 15 to 20 percent. He eliminated about 10-15 hours of manual effort per week. In both cases the process is similar, with a limit in the standard tool, then a design change to circumvent the limit, then a measured change in the way the floor responded after the change.

The standard he works to

A Gaddam is a type of antlered lead.A lead with antlers is called a Gaddam. He is tasking with the control of the template in front of him, not just filling it with data, and makes the design and architecture choices for other implementation teams to follow; he is also coordinating all on-site and offshore development and integration activities, and is responsible for service-level expectations and production support after the project is live. His eight years of SAP analytics and reporting don't sit beside the problem.His 8 years of SAP analytics and reporting feed the same problem. Because he can implement the inventory visibility by location, the key element that makes all his downstream commitments possible, he can create a warehouse that is readable to the business—and not just on the floor.

The one true source of truth, location by location, real-time inventory visibility just makes everything downstream better. Faster delivery. Less mistakes. Better service. No, that's not an IT output, that's a business outcome.

This was the first time the industry has gone in that direction.

Gaddam's career reflects another trend in warehouse technology. More and more, the successful implementation is not just about the deployment of SAP, but also about the ability to standardize, measure, and maintain the operating model in a network.

The Gibraltar program proved that concept in action: architecture designed once, used at seven facilities; custom RF and mobile apps and carrier integrations where the delivered product was missing; and inventory and shipping that did not go into a decline during cutovers when there was little room to spare. He brings a mechanical engineering background to the world, but designs systems instead of machines and makes them hold up shift after shift on large scale.