What is spread in forex and why can a trade start in the red?

Understanding forex spreads—the difference between bid and ask prices—helps traders assess transaction costs, liquidity, market volatility and the impact of economic news before entering or exiting currency trades.

A currency trade may remain stationary and yet start off with a loss. In case you are trying to figure out what is spread in forex in the forex market, then it all begins from that initial loss which represents the spread: the spread refers to the disparity between the buying price and the selling price of a currency pair.

This disparity is often overlooked due to the fact that the news headlines typically report only one exchange rate while trading stations display two.

One currency pair, two prices

Suppose EUR/USD appears as:

Bid: 1.0846

Ask: 1.0848

Bid represents the price that can be obtained by selling the underlying currency while ask refers to the price that needs to be paid for purchasing the currency. Thus, the spread of the two is equal to 0.0002 or 2 pips.

It means that the one buying at 1.0848 cannot sell at the same price since the present bid is 1.0846. In this regard, one's position starts being 2 pips away from break-even.

This is why spread of forex markets should be regarded as a transaction cost rather than a fee.

Although the spread seems insignificant compared to the whole price of the currency pair, it becomes important depending on the nature of the trade one performs. It is much more important to have a 2 pips gap when one's target is 5 pips away than a considerably bigger one.

The spread does not stay the same all day

The most popular notion among novice traders is the existence of only one standard spread for a currency pair that remains constant. However, it is not so in reality; spreads depend on certain market conditions.

In case there are lots of buyers and sellers, all their orders are likely to be grouped more tightly. Thus, the distance between the best bid and ask rates can be reduced. If market activity declines or starts fluctuating very fast, then the spread will increase.

It usually becomes apparent during significant economic events, such as inflation statistics, employment numbers, interest rates, and other political events.

The exchange rate is moving, but the cost of entering at that moment may also be moving with it.

Situation What may happen to the spread Main reason Busy market hours Often narrows More active buyers and sellers Major economic release May widen quickly Rapid repricing Quiet trading period Can become wider Fewer available quotes Highly traded currency pair Often relatively tight Deeper liquidity Sudden market shock Can expand sharply Temporary uncertainty

Why liquidity changes forex trading costs

It all appears quite theoretical until one looks at the order book.

If many traders are looking to both buy and sell at the current level, there will be fierce competition of quotations. Sellers could be willing to offer a bit cheaper quotes and buyers to bid a little bit higher. Both sides approach each other.

If the number of orders decreases, there could be a little more difference between them.

This could account for the reason of spreads becoming larger during inactive hours in forex and the fact that less liquid currency pairs have bigger spreads in comparison with major pairs.

This could also explain why an inactive chart does not necessarily mean cheap execution as some currency would hardly move late in the session, but its liquidity would decrease and spread become wider.

News can change a good-looking entry

Suppose there is a trader that has been observing the same currency pair that has a one-pip spread all day long. There will be a major central bank announcement in two minutes.

There will be the same old chart on his screen. However, as soon as the decision comes up, it will be updated much faster. The quotes will be changed rapidly trying to digest the information. A one-pip gap will become several pips for a certain time.

The trader may be right about the general trend, but may find himself buying the asset at a less favorable price, since the spread on Forex in the news situation has widened.

This is an important point for any trader who is reading business news. If the publication says that the currency appreciated after some economic news, that means how the market rate behaved. However, it doesn't give any information about the spread in the first seconds of this movement.

Spread works stronger for a smaller target

It is the most apparent in an analysis of two hypothetical deals.

In the first case, if the system aims to catch a movement of 100 pips, a spread of two pips will constitute quite a modest percentage of it. In the second case, if the goal is to earn five pips, the spread will already make a considerable portion of it even before reaching breakeven point.

There is no information about the success of any deal; the example only demonstrates how forex transaction costs are context-dependent.

How to calculate spread in forex before entering

Calculating the spread does not require a complicated formula. The useful habit is checking it before the order is placed rather than noticing it afterward.

A quick pre-trade check can look like this:

1. Read both the current bid and ask prices.

2. Subtract the bid from the ask and convert the difference into pips.

3. Compare that number with the pair's recent spread under normal conditions.

4. Check whether a scheduled economic release is close.

5. Consider how large the spread is relative to the planned price target.

6. Recheck the quote if the market suddenly becomes volatile.

Major and less-traded pairs should not be judged equally

Spreads also vary from one currency pair to another.

Pairs involving heavily traded global currencies usually attract more orders, which can help keep bid and ask prices close together during active periods. Less-traded pairs may have fewer participants ready to transact at nearby prices.

For that reason, comparing two pairs solely by the width of their spread does not say much unless liquidity and trading conditions are considered too.

There is also no universal number that makes a spread “cheap.” A narrow gap during ordinary conditions can become expensive if a strategy depends on tiny price movements. A temporarily wider spread may be less important to a much longer-term position.

The useful comparison is between the spread, the market conditions, and the trade being considered.

The chart is only part of the price

Currency charts are good at showing direction. They make it easy to see whether a pair has risen, fallen, or stayed inside a range.

The bid and ask reveal something different: what it currently costs to enter or leave around that market price.

Once that distinction becomes clear, spreads stop looking like a minor number beside the quote. They help explain why two trades opened on the same currency pair at different times can begin under different cost conditions.

Knowing how forex spread works will not predict the next move in a currency. It does make the price on the screen easier to read and makes the real cost of acting on that price much harder to overlook.

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