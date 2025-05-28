INSIGHTS
With the right growth strategy, you can grow your Instagram exponentially. Use Instagram Ads and Engagement Services to gain a competitive edge in your Instagram journey.
If you have never used a growth platform to expand your Instagram audience, it may surprise you to know that this option has exploded in popularity over the past few years.
Influencers, content creators, marketers, and even celebrities have all jumped on this trend for one reason: it works. The best part is that it helps them reach the audience numbers they want without spending piles of money on traditional advertising.
Why Do Engagement Services Work So Well?
Years ago, when engagement services were first introduced, social media content creators were naturally skeptical. The fact that unreliable and untrustworthy platforms fobbed off bots and spam accounts on unsuspecting users didn’t help.
Fortunately, real engagement services platforms emerged throughout this drama, including those that worked exclusively for Instagram.
As these platforms refined their services, they could eventually offer:
A streamlined process to build a real, loyal Instagram following.
Easy-to-use platforms where people can choose the engagement packages they want to buy.
How Do These Services Compare to Instagram Ads?
Reputable engagement services are websites run by a team of social media experts. They work with engagement package buyers to help them increase their visibility on Instagram by increasing likes, comments, and followers.
This engagement comes from real Instagram users with active accounts. Whenever someone buys Instagram followers, likes, or views, the Instagram users providing this engagement immediately become active.
Instagram Ads, on the other hand, require a lot more effort. If you want to use ads to draw a specific audience, you must first segment your existing audience. As you continuously monitor your Instagram success, you can ensure your content speaks to your segmented audience.
There is nothing wrong with Instagram Ads, but the feature has somewhat of a steep learning curve if you’re not familiar with social media ads. The associated costs can also become high.
These challenges are not ideal if you have a small business with a limited budget or are a sole content creator trying to make an impact on Instagram.
Why Instagram Ads Are Popular But Complicated
Instagram ads work for businesses and content creators who aim to reach specific audiences with specific content.
This is because Instagram’s advertising potential and reach are massive. As of January 2025, Ads reached at least 1.74 billion users worldwide, 21.3% of the entire population.
Instagram’s ad revenue is projected to reach $67.27 billion by the end of 2025, making it the second highest of all social media platforms.
Conversion rates of Ads depend on campaign goals. For example, lead generation campaigns have a conversion rate of up to 3%. Conversion campaigns optimized for specific actions, such as sign-ups, average between 1 and 3%.
Instagram Has Tried to Simplify Its Promotional Tools
The team behind Instagram knows that not everyone can afford to use Ads on the platform. They also know that the process is too intricate for some users, so they lose interest.
As such, Instagram introduced the Boost Post feature, hoping to make advertising easier for users with Business and Creator accounts.
Instagram explains the Boost Post feature as follows:
The Stormlikes Difference
While the Boost Post feature simplifies the advertising process, you must still make a significant effort to ensure it works properly. Therefore, Boost Post may not appeal to you if you want a hands-off approach.
Stormlikes can make all the difference here. Stormlikes is a well-known and trusted engagement service platform that delivers real likes and views from active Instagram users. In fact, Stormlikes does this without any input from your side other than choosing a service and paying for it.
Engagement services like these are highly attractive to content creators and businesses that want instant results with minimal effort.
Stormlikes Vs. Instagram Boost Post Feature
If you want to grow your Instagram presence in 2025, it is good to know that Stormlikes and Instagram’s Boost Post feature offer you a way to do so. However, both options will have limitations, which could significantly impact your growth strategy.
Stormlikes Strengths
Stormlikes is strong in several areas of Instagram growth. This includes:
Stormlikes Limitations
Even the best growth platforms come with some limitations. For Stormlikes, these include:
Boost Post’s Strengths
If you’re considering the Boost Post feature, you must consider these benefits and strengths.
Boost Post’s Limitations
With Boost Post, you will also experience some limitations.
Pros and Cons Summary
Here is a simple overview of the pros and cons of Stormlikes and Boost Post.
Stormlikes Pros
Stormlikes Cons
Boost Post Pros
Boost Pros Cons
Choosing between Stormlikes and Instagram’s Boost Post feature depends on your Instagram goals. If you want instant engagement with the least effort, Stormlikes is the most reliable and straightforward solution.
Boost Post might have more comprehensive tools if you want to target audiences and drive traffic to DMs or your website.
Choosing the Right Growth Strategy for Instagram
From the above pros and cons, it’s clear that both Stormlikes and Instagram Ads with the Boost Post feature offer unique benefits when growing an Instagram presence.
However, it is important to remember that these options serve different purposes. You must decide on your Instagram goals before using either one.
Stormlikes provides you with the most straightforward option. You can choose between likes, views, and followers (including automated packages for views and likes). These services provide instant visibility and a base to grow your audience organically.
With Stormlikes, you can change how your profile appears to wider audiences while attracting organic followers.
Instagram Ads’ Boost Post feature will help you reach specific audiences and potentially increase the direct messages you receive. This option may work well for you if you run a business and want conversions.
However, as mentioned, Boost Post can become expensive, so you will need a larger budget if you want a real impact.
Planning Goes a Long Way When Growing an Instagram Audience
Creating an Instagram growth plan before using either of these services would benefit you. With a comprehensive strategy in place, you can truly measure which works best for you, whether Boost Post or Stormlikes.
Disclaimer
This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.
