ChatGPT prefers Remittix (RTX) over SEI, FLOKI, and Matic, citing its payment-tech utility, transaction-based value, and deflationary tokenomics as key growth drivers.

When we asked ChatGPT which cryptocurrencies look most attractive right now, its answer skipped headline names like SEI, FLOKI and Matic. Instead, the model highlighted a smaller payment-tech project called Remittix, as the coin that best fits its growth screen. That choice raised eyebrows, because Remittix (RTX) still trades near eight cents and quietly sits outside the top-100 lists.

Why the Crowd-Pleasers Missed the Cut

SEI and Matic have strong developer numbers, and FLOKI still commands an energetic meme community, yet ChatGPT pointed to congestion risk and crowded competition. Layer-two networks such as Matic now battle dozens of look-alikes, and meme tokens rely on sentiment that can vanish overnight. The AI model gave extra weight to tokens with a clear path to daily demand plus built-in scarcity, an equation that disqualified coins whose supply or use case is mostly hype-driven.

The Case for a Payment Native

Remittix scored highest because its value flows from transactions, not tweets. The upcoming PayFi wallet will let users send Bitcoin, Ether or XRP and land local cash in roughly ten seconds. Instead of using a single liquidity pool, the app searches multiple banking rails and stablecoin routes at once, locking the cheapest path before funds move.

ChatGPT noted that each finished transfer consumes a slice of RTX that is permanently removed from circulation at month-end. Rising usage alongside shrinking supply impressed the model far more than the inflationary schedules found in many popular tokens.

A Feature Set Built for 2025

Unlike standard wallets, PayFi adds two tools aimed at real merchants. First is “split-pay,” which directs a percentage of every sale to taxes or payroll, saving small businesses bookkeeping time. Second is instant FX hedging: a café in Nairobi can accept BTC at noon, but the owner receives shillings, shielded from price swings, by the time evening receipts close. Those services ride on an AI-driven risk layer that checks each address against global sanction and fraud lists in under a second, meeting regulations that scare off bigger firms from typical DeFi bridges.

With 549 million RTX already sold at $0.0811 each, less than two million dollars remain before the soft-cap window shuts. Proceeds will finish compliance licensing in Brazil, India and the Gulf Cooperation Council—three corridors where remittance fees often top eight percent. Early buyers still receive a small token bonus, but that incentive ends when the cap is met; the team says it expects the round to close “well before” its public PayFi beta this autumn.

Conclusion: A Quiet Contender

ChatGPT’s answer reminds investors that the biggest winners are not always the loudest tickers. While SEI, FLOKI and Matic continue to fight for attention in crowded arenas, Remittix focuses on a single task which is turning crypto into spendable money faster and cheaper than banks. If PayFi launches smoothly and corridor expansion holds schedule, RTX could justify the AI’s bold prediction and become 2025’s standout gainer, proving that practical utility still beats pure buzz in the long run.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.