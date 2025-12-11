FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

Warner Music India and Rthyms.Life forms partnership to take India's music to next level

Warner Music India partnered with Rthyms.Life, a creator-first music platform, to build a 360 music ecosystem, empowering Indian artists with control and global reach.

Latest News

Prakash Chand

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 01:25 PM IST

Warner Music India and Rthyms.Life forms partnership to take India's music to next level
TRENDING NOW

Warner Music India has partnered up with Rthyms.Life, a creator-first music platform. Rthyms.Life aims to improve India's unique music on the global stage. The collaboration between Rthyms.Life and Warner Music India has helped Rthyms.Life to position itself as a transparent platform for artists. It offers creators to have control over all aspects of their careers, from collaborations and studio sessions to bookings and career management.

This movement is being led by India's global musical identities like Guru Randhawa, Savi Kahlon, Sardar Khehra, Aastha Gill, Zehr Vibe, Guri, Youngveer, Aaryan Bidada, Bob.B Randhawa, and Siroyi.

Warner Music India's managing director Jay Mehta said, " We're excited to partner with Rthyms.Life to support their unique creator-first music platform. This also aligns with Warner Music India's vision of creating a 360 music ecosystem for artists. This collaboration will help the artists to reach their full global potential."

Co-Founder of Rthyms.Life, Gurjot Singh added that, " At Rthyms.Life artists own their journey. Together with Warner Music India, we're turning authenticity into global trend, giving every creator charts, fans and respect worldwide."

Another co-founder of Rthyms.Life Akshit Lahoria, said, " Rthyms.Life was built on a simple belief that every artist deserves a platform where their creativity isn't restricted but strengthened. Partnership with Warner Music India marks a new chapter in that mission. "

Rthyms.Life currently has two headquarters, one being in India and one in Dubai. They are redefining how music is created, marketed and experienced. This collaboration between Rthyms.Life and Warner Music India supports artists who represents new sound which is culturally rooted and creatively unique.

    Advertisement