Vishal Bhujbal of WHF, National Executive, Pune awarded at National Conference, Hyderabad

Mr. Vishal Bhujbal of Pune, Maharashtra, a National Executive Member of the World Hindu Federation (India Chapter) and Founder and Chairman of TriShakti Udyog Samuh, is definitely on the limelight at the recent National Conference of the organization. The two-day conference, which takes

Mr. Vishal Bhujbal of Pune, Maharashtra, a National Executive Member of the World Hindu Federation (India Chapter) and Founder and Chairman of TriShakti Udyog Samuh, is definitely on the limelight at the recent National Conference of the organization. The two-day conference, which takes place on March 29 and 30, 2026, in Hyderabad, Telangana, will unite scholars, religious leaders, policymakers, and young people throughout the country in a religious gathering dedicated to Dharma, unity, and national vision.

The main theme of the conference was Expansion of Hindu Dharma: Tradition, Dialogue, and Society. There were wide consultations over the weekend on how the Vedic value-based education could be incorporated into school and college curriculums and speakers stressed that the spread of Hindu Dharma must be based on knowledge, service and meaningful communication and not replication.

Mr. Bhujbal was recognized at the evening plenary session of the conference on Sunday, March 29. The formal program included a special Felicitation Ceremony during which, with Shri Satpal Singh, the National Advisor and the other executive office members, Mr. Bhujbal was given a special award on his remarkable contributions to the organization. The dignitaries invited him to the stage where he was officially given a certificate.



The event was attended by some of its leading voices such as WHF National President Dr. Vinay Pratap Singh, International President Dr. Ajay Singh, National General Secretary Shri Satyababu, and Women Wing National General Secretary Prof. Jyothsna Tirunagari. Their presence was also adorned by the Chief Guest, Shri Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu Garu, Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board, and Head Priest of the Chilkur Balaji Temple, Sri C.S. Rangarajan Garu.

In the end of the conference, a common statement was adopted aiming at the promotion of inter-sect dialogue, empowering women in leadership roles, developing dharma-based education and service networks in rural settings. After the event was a success, the officials of WHF also made a courtesy visit to the Honorable Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla.