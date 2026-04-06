FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Majid Khademi? How was intel chief of IRGC killed in US-Israel strike? Know about Ali Khamenei's close confidante

Vishal Bhujbal of WHF, National Executive, Pune awarded at National Conference, Hyderabad

Can Donald Trump be removed from office amid US-Iran war? What is 25th Amendment, cabinet may invoke?

'Saurabh Dwivedi ke sar ghamand chadh gaya hai': Netizens trolls him for 'insulting' Rajpal Yadav, mocking his financial condition | Viral video

As Dhurandhar 2 hits Rs 1000 crore in India, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar credit this person for mega success, call him 'unshakable rock'

Assam beef row rages amid polls: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's husband backs Kunki Chowdhury, controversial candidate, details here

US-Iran to end war? Reports claim mediators in talks for 45-days ceasefire

Viral video: Zakir Khan EXPOSES Bollywood, trolls film industry's silence over Dhurandhar 2's success: 'Bomb phate Lyari mein, dhuan utha Bandra se Juhu mein'

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 6, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection: Forget Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; Ranveer Singh scripts Bollywood history, mints Rs 1000 crore in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vishal Bhujbal of WHF, National Executive, Pune awarded at National Conference, Hyderabad

Vishal Bhujbal of WHF, National Executive, Pune awarded at National Conference

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'

'Saurabh Dwivedi ke sar ghamand chadh gaya hai': Netizens trolls him for 'insulting' Rajpal Yadav, mocking his financial condition | Viral video

Viral video: Netizens trolls Saurabh Dwivedi for 'insulting' Rajpal Yadav

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'

Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets

Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses

In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his luxury watch worth Rs 15 lakh

In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his

HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

Vishal Bhujbal of WHF, National Executive, Pune awarded at National Conference, Hyderabad

Mr. Vishal Bhujbal of Pune, Maharashtra, a National Executive Member of the World Hindu Federation (India Chapter) and Founder and Chairman of TriShakti Udyog Samuh, is definitely on the limelight at the recent National Conference of the organization. The two-day conference, which takes

Latest News

Prakash Chand

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

Vishal Bhujbal of WHF, National Executive, Pune awarded at National Conference, Hyderabad
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mr. Vishal Bhujbal of Pune, Maharashtra, a National Executive Member of the World Hindu Federation (India Chapter) and Founder and Chairman of TriShakti Udyog Samuh, is definitely on the limelight at the recent National Conference of the organization. The two-day conference, which takes place on March 29 and 30, 2026, in Hyderabad, Telangana, will unite scholars, religious leaders, policymakers, and young people throughout the country in a religious gathering dedicated to Dharma, unity, and national vision.

The main theme of the conference was Expansion of Hindu Dharma: Tradition, Dialogue, and Society. There were wide consultations over the weekend on how the Vedic value-based education could be incorporated into school and college curriculums and speakers stressed that the spread of Hindu Dharma must be based on knowledge, service and meaningful communication and not replication.

Mr. Bhujbal was recognized at the evening plenary session of the conference on Sunday, March 29. The formal program included a special Felicitation Ceremony during which, with Shri Satpal Singh, the National Advisor and the other executive office members, Mr. Bhujbal was given a special award on his remarkable contributions to the organization. The dignitaries invited him to the stage where he was officially given a certificate.


The event was attended by some of its leading voices such as WHF National President Dr. Vinay Pratap Singh, International President Dr. Ajay Singh, National General Secretary Shri Satyababu, and Women Wing National General Secretary Prof. Jyothsna Tirunagari. Their presence was also adorned by the Chief Guest, Shri Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu Garu, Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board, and Head Priest of the Chilkur Balaji Temple, Sri C.S. Rangarajan Garu.

In the end of the conference, a common statement was adopted aiming at the promotion of inter-sect dialogue, empowering women in leadership roles, developing dharma-based education and service networks in rural settings. After the event was a success, the officials of WHF also made a courtesy visit to the Honorable Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Vishal Bhujbal of WHF, National Executive, Pune awarded at National Conference, Hyderabad
    Vishal Bhujbal of WHF, National Executive, Pune awarded at National Conference
    Can Donald Trump be removed from office amid US-Iran war? What is 25th Amendment, cabinet may invoke?
    Can Donald Trump be removed from office amid US-Iran war? What is 25th Amendment
    'Saurabh Dwivedi ke sar ghamand chadh gaya hai': Netizens trolls him for 'insulting' Rajpal Yadav, mocking his financial condition | Viral video
    Viral video: Netizens trolls Saurabh Dwivedi for 'insulting' Rajpal Yadav
    As Dhurandhar 2 hits Rs 1000 crore in India, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar credit this person for mega success, call him 'unshakable rock'
    As Dhurandhar 2 hits Rs 1000 crore in India, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar credit
    Assam beef row rages amid polls: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's husband backs Kunki Chowdhury, controversial candidate, details here
    Assam beef row rages: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's husband backs opposition candidate
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property
    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'
    Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets
    Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses
    In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his luxury watch worth Rs 15 lakh
    In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his
    MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel
    MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match
    From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama
    From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement