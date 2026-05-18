Vasvi Kejriwal’s Poetry Finds a Place on the Global Literary Map

Poetry has not always lived on the page for poet and teaching artist Vasvi Kejriwal. It lives in memory, in grief, in conversation, in classrooms, and increasingly in international literary spaces that are starting to be more open and attentive to newer voices from India.



Kejriwal recently won the 2025 Spoon River Poetry Review Editors’ Prize for Poetry, an award chosen from nearly 1,000 submissions worldwide by poet Aaron Coleman. The honour also includes an invitation to read at the 2026 SRPR Lucia Getsi Poetry Reading, hosted by Illinois State University during National Poetry Month.



The recognition has personal and larger literary significance for Kejriwal.

“To have my poem selected as the first-place winner from nearly 1,000 submissions from around the world is both humbling and affirming,” she says. “As an India-born poet, I see this recognition as part of a larger moment where Indian voices are increasingly resonating across global literary platforms.”

Over the years, her work has appeared or is forthcoming in respected literary journals including Rattle, Nimrod International Journal, Four Way Review, The Florida Review, Southeast Review, and The Bombay Literary Magazine. Yet despite the growing list of recognitions, her reflections on writing remain grounded in process rather than achievement.

“My writing journey has been shaped by reading, writing, and revision over time,” she says.

Across her poetry, certain themes appear repeatedly. Grief, memory, identity, nourishment, and human connection continue to shape much of her literary voice. Rather than treating them as separate ideas, Kejriwal approaches them as deeply interconnected emotional experiences.

“Grief and memory often shape how I approach lived experience, while identity and human connection allow me to explore how people relate to themselves, to others, and to the world around them,” she explains.

She also speaks about nourishment in a broader sense, describing it as something emotional and symbolic rather than purely physical. In her work, poetry becomes a space where care, reflection, and lived experience intersect.

Alongside writing, teaching has become an equally significant part of her practice. Kejriwal has facilitated creative writing workshops with institutions such as New York University and the Emily Dickinson Museum, experiences she says have strengthened her understanding of poetry as a shared space.

“This practice allows me to engage with writing as something shared and collaborative,” she says. “It brings poetry into conversation with learning, exchange, and collective reflection.”

Her literary journey has also been supported through fellowships and scholarships, including the Al Young Memorial Scholarship from the Community of Writers Conference and a poetry fellowship from the Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing. According to Kejriwal, these opportunities offered not only recognition, but also time and space for artistic development.

Beyond traditional literary settings, Kejriwal has also explored public facing poetry experiences, including poetry walks and participatory engagements that encourage audiences to experience poetry outside conventional formats.

“I am interested in taking poetry beyond the page and into shared physical spaces,” she says.

That approach reflects a larger thread running through her work. Whether through writing, teaching, workshops, or public literary experiences, Kejriwal’s practice continues to centre around connection and reflection.

“What continues to guide my work is attention to language, emotion, and lived experience,” she says.

As her work continues to travel across literary journals, classrooms, and international platforms, Kejriwal represents a growing group of contemporary Indian poets whose voices are finding space within global literary conversations while remaining rooted in deeply personal inquiry.