New Delhi | 24 April 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 Final Results today, i.e. 22 April 2024. With this announcement, the long-awaited moment of celebration and closure has arrived for lakhs of aspirants across the country.

A total of 13.4 lakh candidates appeared for the UPSC CSE 2024 Preliminary Examination, which was conducted on 16 June 2024. Following a rigorous selection process that included the Mains written examination and the Personality Test (Interview), the Commission has recommended candidates for appointment to various prestigious services including the IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and others. Out of the total aspirants, 14,627 candidates had qualified for the Mains examination.

The Top 10 All India Rank (AIR) holders for the UPSC CSE 2024 are as follows:

AIR 1 – Shakti Dubey

AIR 2 – Harshita Goyal

AIR 3 – Dongre Archit Parag

AIR 4 – Shah Margi Chirag

AIR 5 – Aakash Garg

AIR 6 – Komal Punia

AIR 7 – Aayushi Bansal

AIR 8 – Raj Krishna Jha

AIR 9 – Aditya Vikram Agarwal

AIR 10 – Mayank Tripathi

These toppers have not only demonstrated academic excellence and perseverance but also stand as role models for lakhs of aspirants who dream of joining India’s premier civil services.

With the results declared, aspirants now shift focus to the upcoming cycle of the examination. As per the official UPSC calendar, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 is scheduled for 25 May 2025, and the Mains 2025 is set to begin from 22 August 2025.

The declaration of UPSC CSE 2024 results not only marks the culmination of a highly competitive examination process but also the beginning of a new journey for hundreds of successful candidates. It is a moment of pride and hope – for those who made it and those who will now aspire even harder.

