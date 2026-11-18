Neha Singh highlights the importance of cybersecurity, data protection and compliance in safeguarding India's educational institutions amid rising cyber threats.

New Delhi: The reported ransomware attack on the University of Delhi has led to concerns over issues relating to the safety of students' data and the issue of cyber security along with the growing trend of cyber attacks on educational institutions in India.

In August 2026, according to reports, the ransomware gang DYSPHOR1A mentioned the University of Delhi on its leak portal hosted on the dark web as one of their victims. However, it is yet to be confirmed if this claim is true.

Neha Singh, CEO and Co-founder at Securium Solutions and Co-founder at VOLANS HQ explains how educational institutions need to ensure their cyber security structure and what are their responsibilities for keeping sensitive information safe.

Why Are Universities Becoming Targets of Cyberattacks?

Educational organizations have large databases that store information related to student profiles, admission process, contacts, academic documents, and administrative information.

In case of any leak, there is a possibility that the information might be used to commit various types of cybercrimes like identity theft, phishing, fraud, and impersonation.

As per Neha Singh, cybersecurity should be seen as the responsibility of educational institutions and not just of their IT departments.

Can Delhi University Face a ₹250 Crore Fine?

India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, introduces significant responsibilities for organisations handling personal data.

Its penalty schedule provides for a maximum financial penalty of ₹250 crore for failure to implement reasonable security safeguards to prevent personal data breaches. Failure to notify the Data Protection Board and affected individuals about a breach can attract penalties of up to ₹200 crore.

However, these are maximum statutory penalties, not automatic fines. The relevant substantive obligations and penalty provisions are scheduled to take effect on May 13, 2027. Therefore, these penalties cannot automatically be applied to the reported August 2026 incident.

Neha Singh's Recommendations for Preventing Data Breaches

Neha recommends that universities and organisations adopt proactive cybersecurity measures, including:

● Regular Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT).

● Multi-Factor Authentication and strict access controls.

● Encryption of sensitive student and administrative information.

● Secure and independent data backups.

● Regular cybersecurity audits and risk assessments.

● Employee cybersecurity awareness programmes.

● Documented incident response and disaster recovery plans.

Who Is Neha Singh?

Neha Singh is a cybersecurity entrepreneur and business leader holding multiple leadership positions in the technology sector. She is the CEO and Co-Founder of Securium Solutions, Co-Founder of VOLANS HQ and associated with Securium Academy.

With professional qualifications including Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and ISO 27001 ISMS Lead Auditor, she has been involved in cybersecurity consulting, information security, professional education and compliance initiatives.

Her professional journey reflects an interest in strengthening India's cybersecurity ecosystem through business development, technology education and enterprise security.

VOLANS HQ: Helping Startups Become Enterprise-Ready

Beyond traditional cybersecurity services, Neha Singh is also the Co-Founder of VOLANS HQ, an initiative focused on helping early-stage B2B SaaS startups become enterprise-ready.

VOLANS HQ addresses a common challenge faced by startups: obtaining the security capabilities and compliance standards required to work with large enterprises.

The company focuses on compliance and capability funding, supporting startups with areas such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and Identity Governance.

Its approach aims to reduce the initial financial burden of building enterprise-grade security and compliance capabilities, with eligible founders accessing structured implementation support through a proposed equity-based model.

Building a Safer Digital Education Ecosystem

Through Securium Solutions and VOLANS HQ, Neha Singh is working across cybersecurity, compliance and enterprise readiness.

She believes that protecting personal information is not merely a technical requirement but a responsibility towards students, employees, customers and society.

As India's education sector becomes increasingly digital, stronger cybersecurity practices and data protection frameworks will be essential for building trust in the country's digital ecosystem.