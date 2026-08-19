Understanding the Principles of Fire Insurance Policy

Business and individual property owners in India are responsible for protecting their businesses and assets against various hazards. This is why businesses invest in a bundled fire and burglary insurance policy to safeguard their property and its assets from fire and other related hazards. The plan provides compensation to cover the damage and loss.

However, many people wonder about the effectiveness of these insurance policies. This is why there are many principles within the policy that govern the plan's fairness and transparency. In this guide, we will be discussing in detail the principles of a fire insurance policy.

Understanding Principle of a Fire Insurance Policy

The principle refers to the fundamental rules that govern how a fire insurance policy works. These principles ensure that policyholders receive fair compensation for covered losses while preventing misuse of insurance.

They also allow policyholders to understand their rights and responsibilities related to insurance plans. This makes it easier to navigate the policy in the event of an unfortunate incident.

Different Principles of Fire Insurance Policy

The fire insurance policy consists of different principles. Let us discuss all those principles in detail.

Principle of Insurable Interest

The principle of insurable interest requires that policyholders have a financial interest in the property being insured. It means they should suffer a financial loss if the property is damaged or destroyed by fire.

Principle of Utmost Good Faith

Both the insurer and the policyholder must disclose all material facts honestly before purchasing the policy. Any false information or concealment may result in claim rejection or policy cancellation.

Principle of Indemnity

Under this principle, the plan will compensate the policyholder only for the actual financial loss suffered due to fire or other covered perils. The purpose is to restore the insured to their financial position before the loss.

Principle of Proximate Cause

The insurer determines the actual and dominant cause of the loss before approving a claim. Compensation is provided only if the damage is caused by a peril covered under the fire insurance policy.

Principle of Subrogation

After settling a claim, the insurer acquires the legal right to recover the amount of the claim from any third party responsible for causing the fire damage.

Principle of Contribution

If the same property is covered under multiple fire insurance policies, all insurers will contribute to the claim settlement in proportion to their respective coverage.

Principle of Loss Minimisation

The policyholder is expected to take reasonable steps to prevent or minimise damage in the event of a fire. Failing to do so may affect the claim settlement if negligence increases the extent of the loss.

Secure Against Fire-Related Risks with TATA AIG Fire Insurance Policy

Understanding the principles of a fire insurance policy is crucial for both policyholders and insurance providers. The principles ensure fairness and transparency during the claim process.

TATA AIG offers bundled fire and burglary insurance and provides comprehensive financial protection against losses caused by fire and allied perils, while also safeguarding your property against burglary-related risks.