Two brothers turned co-founders, one vision: Building Time4Media And Time4startup a new-age digital media force.

What makes a few businesses stand out amongst all of these is the adherence to the business's roots, vision for the brand and, most importantly, the business's purpose for which it started its journey in the niche it has chosen. Two young talents and brothers, with a real passion and purpose to change the way people, particularly youth, are getting their daily news. Established in 2017 by Vikash Bhansali and Mohit Bhansali, Time4Media has come a long way, and still continues to do so, creating a new-age digital media power.

The digital space today is quite overloaded with information, and thus, cutting through the noise has become harder than ever. Every scroll can bring endless updates, viral distractions, and opinions competing for attention. But amidst this clutter, a few rare platforms have managed to do the unconventional, stay relevant by staying simple and straightforward. That’s exactly what Time4Media has been doing consistently, under the leadership of brothers and co-founders, Mohit and Vikash.

The daily youth-focused new-age media page on Instagram began with a straightforward vision of creating a media platform that can deliver what really matters without overwhelming the audience. This has allowed them today to build a strong identity in the fast-moving world of online content.

Coming from humble beginnings, the Bhansali brothers understood early on the changing behaviour of younger audiences. Traditional media was evolving, attention spans were shrinking, and the new generation sought updates that were fast, relevant, and easy to engage with. Instead of trying to imitate mainstream media giants, they chose a different path, focusing on what today’s youth actually care about, trending news, pop culture, entertainment, and everyday conversations shaping India. This very clarity became the foundation of Time4Media.

Speaking about founding the new-age news platform, the co-founders and brothers emphasised how they focused on building a platform for the digital generation. They believe one of the major factors that has helped Time4Media stand out is its sharp understanding of digital culture. Its content strategy revolves around a simple but powerful promise of “No noise, just what matters.” Vikash and Mohit strongly believe that this approach has strongly resonated with audiences.

For Mohit and Vikash, what began as an idea in the small village of Mathania in Jodhpur during their college days as a side hustle has today entered the national digital space with remarkable momentum and a massive followership of 1.8 million on Instagram, and counting. The rise of both the founders highlights how powerful vision and consistency can be, regardless of where one starts. Time4Media continues to thrive under Mohit and Vikash’s visions and business approaches, with a powerful purpose of providing knowledgeable and valuable information to the youth.

Time4Startup extends the vision of Time4Media into India’s rapidly growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. While Time4Media reflects what India watches, Time4Startup reflects what India wants to become. Focused on founder journeys, startup case studies, funding updates, and business insights, the platform makes entrepreneurship accessible through concise, easy-to-consume content designed for the digital generation. By simplifying complex startup stories into engaging formats, Time4Startup empowers aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly those from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, who may not have direct access to venture capital networks, incubators, or startup events but do have access to social media. In doing so, it bridges the information gap, inspires the next generation of founders, and has emerged as a valuable destination for startup-focused content in a space often underserved by traditional business publications.