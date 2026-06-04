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True Hope Foundation Launches National Street Vendor Empowerment Programme Across Five Metro Cities in India

Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune & Hyderabad will be covered simultaneously bringing together 250+ street vendors along with buyers and 45+ NGO partners in one unique social-impact model.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 11:17 AM IST

True Hope Foundation Launches National Street Vendor Empowerment Programme Across Five Metro Cities in India
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True Hope Foundation has announced the launch of its Street Vendor Empowerment Programme in five major metros across the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad, aimed at bolstering livelihoods of more than 250 street vendors and also helping non-profit organisations to assist those in need. 

The programme adopts the ‘Buy From a Vendor, Change Two Lives’ model, resulting in a life changing self-sustaining chain. Consumers buy products on the Foundation's platform and then these are distributed to over 45 NGO partners including shelter homes, community kitchens, old age homes and orphanages. The model aims to make sure that simply buying one model brings advantages to both the vendor and the benefactor. 

“Many street vendors are still not in any formal support system and through this initiative we hope to bring more visibility, sustainable opportunities and impactful support to hardworking vendors while helping communities in need, we are already in partnership with 250+ featured vendors and 45+ NGO partners across the five metro cities and have already developed a model that has impact at multiple levels,” said Dhaval Darji, Founder of True Hope Foundation. 

How the Programme Works 

  • Identification and Verification: Foundation teams identify and verify street vendors across participating cities, assessing their livelihoods, stories and product offerings. 
  • Platform Listing: Verified vendors receive dedicated profiles featuring their stories and product catalogues. 
  • Consumer Participation: Buyers can browse vendor profiles and support vendors through product purchases. 
  • NGO Distribution: Products are distributed through the Foundation's network of NGO partners, including orphanages, old-age homes, shelter homes and community kitchens. 
  • Dual Impact: The model aims to generate income opportunities for vendors while supporting institutions working with underserved communities. 

Community Nomination Initiative 

As part of the programme's expansion, True Hope Foundation has also launched a community nomination initiative to identify deserving street vendors whose stories and contributions often go unnoticed. 

The Foundation is encouraging citizens across metro cities to nominate hardworking vendors, including tea sellers, flower vendors, fruit sellers and other small entrepreneurs who work tirelessly to support their families and communities. 

Nominated vendors will undergo a verification process and may be featured as part of the Foundation's growing network. According to the organisation, the initiative seeks to provide greater visibility and opportunities to vendors who often operate with limited financial security and access to resources. 

The Foundation believes that community participation can play an important role in identifying grassroots entrepreneurs who deserve recognition and support. Through the nomination drive, the organisation aims to uncover inspiring stories while expanding opportunities for vendors across India's urban centres. 

About True Hope Foundation 

Established in 2023 and based in Rajasthan, True Hope Foundation is a social-impact organisation focused on community welfare and support initiatives. The Foundation works across areas including healthcare assistance, education support, animal welfare, livelihood generation and emergency financial aid. 

Through community-driven programmes and partnerships, the organisation aims to create sustainable solutions that support individuals and communities facing social and economic challenges. 

Visit today and submit your nomination: 

https://truehopefoundation.in/small-vendors  

Your one nomination could become someone's turning point. 

 

 

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