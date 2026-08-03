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True Hope Foundation delivers 1000 relief kits to flood-affected families in Assam, reaching more than 2,000 people

In the aftermath of devastating floods in Assam, Jodhpur based True Hope Foundation has successfully completed a significant portion of its emergency relief efforts, providing relief kits to over 1000 families in Assam and raising funds for disaster relief efforts to the tune of more than ₹50 lakh.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

True Hope Foundation delivers 1000 relief kits to flood-affected families in Assam, reaching more than 2,000 people
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But as Assam drowned, the rest of the world was only watching. However, with the help of generous donations to True Hope Foundation, the organisation was there to provide support to families affected by the flooding from the beginning and was able to directly deliver immediate relief to those who were in need. 

The floods left thousands of families without access to food, safe drinking water, healthcare, and basic hygiene essentials. Responding swiftly, the Foundation’s ground team reached affected communities with relief materials designed to address the immediate health and sanitation challenges that arise during floods. 

The Foundation distributed 1000 relief kits containing life-saving essentials such as mosquito nets, mosquito-repellent dhoop, sanitary pads, anti-itch cream, antacids, Dettol, Savlon, and other critical hygiene and medical supplies. These kits helped protect vulnerable families from water-borne diseases, infections, and other health risks commonly associated with flood situations. 

With the support of donors from across the country, the initiative has already benefited more than 2,000 people, providing relief, dignity, and hope to families struggling to rebuild their lives after the devastating floods. 

“At True Hope Foundation, disaster response is not just about delivering relief; it’s about reaching people when they need us the most. From rapid mobilisation to on-ground distribution of essential supplies, our focus is on ensuring timely, transparent, and dignified support for every affected family. Assam is another example of our commitment to standing with communities in times of crisis, and we will continue strengthening our disaster response efforts across India with the support of our donors, volunteers, and partners.”- Dhaval Darji, Founder, TrueHope Foundation 

While significant relief has reached many communities, the crisis is far from over. Several flood-affected families continue to require food, medicines, hygiene supplies, and rehabilitation support. True Hope Foundation is continuing its flood relief campaign and invites individuals, corporate partners, and CSR leaders to join the effort to reach more families in need. 

True Hope Foundation is a nonprofit organisation committed to supporting vulnerable communities through medical crowdfunding, disaster relief, education, animal welfare, and other humanitarian initiatives. Through transparent fundraising and rapid on-ground response, the Foundation connects compassionate donors with verified causes, creating meaningful impact across India. 

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