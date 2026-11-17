India’s ₹7.85 lakh crore defence budget for FY27 is creating potential growth opportunities for domestic defence and security technology companies, including Transline Technologies, BEL, HAL and Bharat Dynamics.

New Delhi: The move of India allocating ₹7.85 lakh crore towards defence in Union Budget 2026-27, which is an increase of 15.19%, has put the spotlight on homegrown defence and security technology firms. As ₹1.85 lakh crore has been allocated for capital acquisitions, the increased expenditure may offer business prospects in surveillance, aerospace, defence electronics, and missile production sectors.

Transline Technologies: IPO Plans with Security Technology Growth

Transline Technologies, a firm that deals with video surveillance, biometric identity management, IT infrastructure, and security solutions is preparing for its IPO. The technology products offered by the company are aligned with the rising demand for advanced monitoring and identification solutions in security areas.

Transline Technologies received the observations from SEBI on January 22, 2026, for its IPO. According to the draft prospectus of the company, the issue includes the offer for sale of up to 1.62 crore equity shares by existing shareholders with proposed listing on the BSE and NSE.

Transline Technologies has experience in surveillance and technology infrastructure projects for government and institutional customers. Its capabilities in integrated monitoring, biometric authentication and security infrastructure could support participation in future government projects, including those associated with defence-related security requirements.

The proposed IPO comes at a time when domestic procurement and technological modernisation are receiving greater policy attention. However, any financial benefits from defence expenditure would depend on the company’s ability to secure relevant contracts.

Bharat Electronics: Electronics Procurement Opportunities

Bharat Electronics is positioned to benefit from spending on radar systems, electronic warfare equipment, surveillance technology and military communication networks.

As a major supplier of defence electronics to the armed forces, the company has exposure to several procurement categories linked to India’s modernisation priorities. Additional domestic orders could strengthen its business pipeline, subject to contract awards.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Aerospace Manufacturing Demand

Hindustan Aeronautics remains an important participant in India’s military aviation programmes, manufacturing aircraft, helicopters and aerospace equipment.

Higher capital allocations for aircraft and aero-engines could support future opportunities. The company’s ability to translate procurement demand into revenue will depend on production schedules and deliveries.

Bharat Dynamics: Missile Procurement Potential

Bharat Dynamics manufactures missile systems and guided weapons for the Indian armed forces.

The government’s continued investment in air-defence capabilities and indigenous weapon systems could create opportunities for additional orders, although their timing and financial contribution remain dependent on procurement decisions.

Domestic Manufacturing Remains Central to Defence Growth

The government has reserved approximately 75% of the defence capital acquisition budget for domestic procurement, reinforcing the importance of Indian manufacturers and technology providers.

Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Dynamics have direct exposure to military equipment programmes, while Transline Technologies represents a broader security technology opportunity.

The eventual financial impact will depend on how quickly procurement allocations translate into contracts, deliveries and revenue growth.