Top Mistakes Young Professionals Make When Taking Their First Personal Loan

Applying for your first personal loan is a major financial milestone, but it requires careful navigation to ensure it helps rather than hurts your credit health. Here are the 20 critical mistakes to avoid, categorized by the loan stage.

Personal loan may be an effective financial instrument. In case of a personal loan, you take a loan with banks and NBFC, and you do not need any type of security. The loan is given upon approval of credit profile, income, employment, etc.

Any debt also has a direct influence on your credit rating and next-time borrowing ability. Consequently, in the event that you are taking Personal Loan to make the first loan, these are the mistakes that you need to avoid.

Before Applying

Even when you are seeking a loan, you have to do some firm groundwork first.

Failure to select an honest lender.

The use of untested applications or unknown digital lenders may result in unnoticed fees, misuse of data or bad service. You should make sure that when borrowing you do so with a reputed and trusted lender. Ensure that there is RBI registration, in case of NBFCs.

●Not checking eligibility

The qualification of personal loans normally involves good credit score, minimum income, and stable employment disbursement monthly. Oversight of these may cost you a rejection as well as thus affecting your credit score.

●It is possible to apply to several lenders simultaneously.

Every loan application will cause a hard enquiry on your credit report. Several hard enquiries will remain on your credit report much longer and will be an indication of credit dependency to the lenders.

●Disregarding EMI cost more than the salary.

Ensure that you consider the future changes in lifestyles and other obligations that can affect the ability to repay. Do not estimate the cost of EMI by relying on your current earnings.

●Failure to determine the real need of the loan.

There is a limit to the amount of loan you can take but does not imply that you should take it. Remember that the more the better the interest payout.

While Applying

Important terms of the loan should be frozen in the process of personal loan application; and thus, keenness is critical.

●Not verifying interest rate

Interest rates are normally advertised as ‘starting from’. This can be explained by the fact that lenders have a minimum rate and your interest rate on a personal loan will be determined by your financial history. Always ensure that the rate is what is being offered.

●Failure to verify the prepayment terms.

●Failing to take a tenure that corresponds to your income.

With less length of tenure, EMI will be higher but the interest will be lower. Comparatively, a longer term is associated with reduced EMI but less interest payment. You should select a tenure period that matches with your financial stability.

●Overlooking fees & charges

Note that the interest rate of personal loans is not the only expense. The actual cost of borrowing can be increased by processing fees, documentation charges, stamp duty, late payment fees, prepayment fees and so on.

●Not tracking application

Remember to check your application status on a regular basis. The lender can also request you to provide other documents or verify some of them in other situations. Failure to give these attention can be a delaying factor to disbursement.

●Not checking T&C

Loan contracts include important provisions regarding the calculation of interest, fines, rules of prepayment, and so on. Read carefully the fine print to prevent ugly surprises in the future.

After Applying

Being responsible with your loan does not end when it is disbursed. Once you have applied a personal loan, the loan must be managed well.

●Disregard of the necessity to pay on time.

Delay in payment may be subject to penalty and unfavorable credit score. A single EMI missed can be kept on your credit report many years.

●Ignoring credit impact

Your credit history can be largely determined by your initial personal loan. Unsuccessful repayment pattern may diminish the credit card facilities, home loan or vehicle loans in the future.

●Not tracking the loan

Also, it is important to check your loan statements and balance once in awhile. Tracking will enable you to identify discrepancies and, in general, plan your finances more appropriately.

●Failure to retain repayment buffer fund.

Unexpected things like loss of employment, medical emergencies or income delay may create a disruption in your EMI payments. Financial security can be acquired by developing an EMI buffer of 3-6 months.

Final Thoughts

The initial personal loan is your credit milestone. Being a responsible borrower, critical in terms and disciplined in repayment can enhance your financial image and other credit opportunities in a better light ahead. These are the mistakes to avoid that will have your personal loan become an asset instead of a liability.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.