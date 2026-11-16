Top 5 Brokers Offering Competitive MTF Margin Requirements

A comparison of MTF margin requirements, leverage limits, funding costs and trading conditions across leading brokers to help investors make informed trading decisions.

The Margin Trading Facility (MTF) enables you to purchase eligible stocks based on partial payment of the required margin. Simultaneously, your broker will pay for the remaining amount, giving you leverage without requiring you to make the entire purchase margin up front. In the present-day Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) margin trading framework, the MTF margin depends on the VaR and ELM of the stock. Moreover, the SEBI allows eligible stocks to contribute towards the margin of the client after haircutting it as per the rules prescribed by SEBI.

What Are The MTF Margin Requirements Of The Top Brokers?

The key differences emerge in the leverage available, stock-level margin, funding cost, exposure limits and holding conditions offered by each broker. Here are the details:

1. Kotak Neo

MTF is available for 1,500+ stocks on Kotak Neo with a leverage up to 4X. The MTF list of individual stocks is provided by the platform. Each individual security has different multiples that could be 2.5X, 3.33X, 4X, or more depending upon the leverage limit set by the broker. The stock list is updated on a daily basis, allowing you to verify the leverage for placing an MTF trade.

With the maximum leverage of 4X, you have to pay 25% as your margin out of the total position size and the rest of 75% is taken care of by Kotak Neo. In case of an INR 5 lakh position at a leverage of 4X, you have to pay 25% margin of INR 1.25 lakhs and the rest of 75% (INR 3.75 lakhs) is paid using MTF.

The broker also lets MTF positions remain open indefinitely, provided you maintain the required margin. This distinguishes its MTF facility from its Margin Intraday Square-Off product, where the holding period is tied to intraday trading.

On the platform, you can also use a margin calculator to estimate the funded amount and interest cost for a particular position before placing the trade.

2. Zerodha

Zerodha provides up to 5X MTF leverage on 1,500+ stocks. At this scale, your contribution can work out to 20% of the position value, with Zerodha funding the remaining 80%, subject to the applicable stock-level margin.

For instance, a ₹5 lakh position eligible for 5X leverage would require ₹1 lakh from you and ₹4 lakh through MTF. The 5X figure is a maximum, not a universal margin requirement. Zerodha also places security-level limits on MTF exposure. Its published terms currently cap the total value per security at ₹12 crore for Nifty 500 securities and ₹7 crore for other eligible securities, subject to an overall limit.

The broker charges 0.04% per day on MTF funding. Its MTF facility is available directly through Kite: you select MTF in the order window, accept the applicable terms and place the trade.

3. ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct offers MTF on 1,500+ stocks with up to 4X leverage. MTF rates range from 9.69% to 17.99% per annum, so your funding cost varies by plan.

ICICI Direct permits MTF holdings for up to 360 days. You can provide the initial margin through cash or through its Shares as Margin (SAM) facility, under which eligible existing shares are pledged to create trading limits.

The broker’s published plans currently include a ₹9,999 one-time plan carrying a 9.69% MTF rate, a ₹4,999 plan at 10.99%, and ₹999 and default plans at 17.99%. A ₹25 fee plus Goods and Services Tax (GST) and a pledge/unpledge charge apply per transaction.

4. Upstox

Upstox currently lists 1,400+ stocks for MTF with a leverage of up to 5X, with a minimum margin requirement of 20% of the total position value for securities qualifying for that level. The broker also states that MTF is available for Group I equities and ETFs on its eligible list.

The broker offers unlimited holding for MTF positions, subject to the applicable margin and funding conditions. Its MTF facility is available in the equity delivery segment, not as an intraday leverage product.

The broker has two MTF pricing structures. Under its Basic plan, the funding charge is ₹20 per day for every ₹40,000 borrowed. Under Upstox Plus, the charge is ₹20 per day for every ₹50,000 borrowed up to ₹1 lakh; amounts above ₹1 lakh revert to the ₹20-per-₹40,000 structure. A ₹20 plus applicable taxes pledge/unpledge charge also applies.

5. Groww

Groww offers MTF on a limited list of eligible stocks and allows up to 4X leverage, with the upfront contribution starting at 25% of the order value. Groww’s order screen adjusts the required amount according to the margin applicable to the selected stock.

Groww currently charges 0.041% per day, or 14.95% per annum, on the amount funded by it. Brokerage for MTF is charged at 0.1% per order, while pledge and unpledge charges are ₹20 per order.

Its MTF terms also state that eligible securities must fall within the applicable Group 1 securities framework and that the broker can require a margin at or above the regulatory or exchange requirement. The maximum leverage can therefore change based on Groww’s internal risk policy and the applicable security.

Conclusion

Before placing an MTF order, check the broker’s live eligible-stock list rather than relying on its advertised maximum leverage. Next, note the margin applicable to your chosen security, calculate the funded amount, and compare the daily or annual financing cost against your expected holding period.

Also check exposure caps, pledge charges and any broker-specific conditions that can alter your usable limit. If you plan to carry positions for longer periods, calculate the cumulative funding cost before committing capital, rather than selecting a broker solely on the headline margin requirement.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised