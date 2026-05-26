Tigerteeh Rescue House: A home built for every creature in compassion

A new home is a beautiful representation of one's personal success and the restoration of soul. Touseef Panchbhaya otherwise known as Tigerteeh, is a beautiful person and has made a house into his home, into his temple for soul nourishment and healing for the souls of innocent animals.

And Touseef from Gujarat is stilling the American dream he finds himself partaking in but he does remember his roots. He loves where he spends his time living in the US while still incorporating the traditions and childhood habits he remembers.

The more Touseef grew both in his personal and his professional life over the years the clearer it became that compassion for animals was a big part of him.

The contacts that Touseef had in the USA were the same as those in India; the only difference was that Touseef spent more time in India than in the USA. During his tours around India, Touseef witnessed the painful sacrifices of sick and hurt stray dogs, of owner-less dogs and birds that do not get help even when they are hurt or sick and millions of other homeless creatures that survive without any support, love and food. Touseef was pained and in each of his tours, it struck him-this house (that Touseef built with such dreams for himself) should be a haven not for him, but to look after all these unfortunate creatures; that these creatures need care and help rather than violence and neglect. So the property that otherwise would have been a nice bungalow in the name of Touseef is home to many needy, hurt animals.

Tigerteeh Rescue House is proof of Touseef's love, care and emotional involvement towards animals besides being a testimony of Touseef's generosity. All areas within the rescue shelter are tailored so that the comfort and care of animals are guaranteed as much as possible. Food, veterinary care, sleeping areas, and a safe and relaxing environment in which to recover from trauma/ill-health is provided to animals which have been rescued from animal cruelty and other similar circumstances where it will affect their ability to be properly looked after when fully grown. Stray animals that society doesn't want have been made into pets in the animal rescue shelter.

Touseef's commitment in the care and welfare of animals goes beyond making donations and contributing to campaigns that raise public awareness, such as the animal welfare organizations. Instead he wants to participate directly with all animals that are rescued from any circumstance by visiting the animal in person, ensuring the proper treatment is administered and looked into and spending a few minutes with them each day as possible. Animal lovers who know him say that the animals naturally get on with him as he has a calm and relaxing aura about him.

Touseef has no problem in helping out any animal he sees and there is no preference between a certain breed or species. According to Touseef any animal in the world deserves the basic requirements of food, comfort and love, be it a dog, cat, bird or a street animal. These animals don't need luxurious living but a safe, caring environment which will assure them their lives are respected and loved.

Tigerteeh Rescue has been gaining popularity with both people in the local environment and animal carers. As such, many calls come to the rescue as and when animal are found abandoned or hurt and needs to be taken to a safe shelter. This is all thanks to Touseef's tireless dedication to Tigerteeh Rescue and his ability to instill compassion in people's hearts towards strays.

The uniqueness of Touseef's life is how all of his actions are entirely based on emotions as his main cause is to make an impact on the lives of animals without seeking any personal gains. Whereas other celebrities are all about image, Touseef revolves his whole life around rescuing animals and is seen smiling, jumping and shouting happily when he finds any of his rescued animals feeding.

It is quite rare, these days, that there is still enough humanism to see the plight of the suffering around us, which makes the efforts by Tigerteeh so exceptional. That someone converted their dream house into a rescue sanctuary tells us that true luxury doesn't necessarily lie in interior design and glamour; rather, in the building of a haven where one feels secure. To the numerous rescued animals, the Tigerteeh Rescue House is a refuge, but it is also the commencement of a new beginning. For Touseef Panchbhaya, it is a duty that stems directly from his heart.

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