This World No Tobacco Day, India Keeps Asking the Wrong Question

Most smokers want to quit. Most try. Most fail. The reason was never weakness.

Every year on 31 May people around the world mark World No Tobacco Day.

The theme for 2026 set by the World Health Organization is "Unmasking the Appeal”. It focuses on how the tobacco and nicotine industry keeps changing itself with flavors, modern devices and pouches that do not look like cigarettes to attract young people.

That’s one side of the story - how people get addicted. The other part is more difficult. People talk about it less.

It is about how people can quit tobacco.

In India, there are around 267 million people who use tobacco according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey. Tobacco causes more than a million deaths in India every year. Most people do not realize that many tobacco users are not happy about it.

The same survey found that more than half of smokers want to quit tobacco. About a third of them had tried to quit in the year.

They try to quit.

They fail to quit.

They try again to quit.

The willpower trap

When you ask people why someone cannot quit smoking they usually say something like they're just not serious enough about quitting. People think smoking is something you can just stop doing if you really want to. They think it is about being strong and having discipline.

The numbers seem to tell a different truth - people who try to quit smoking using their willpower are successful only about 3 to 5 percent of the time. If you use nicotine patches or gum to help you quit you have a better chance of succeeding, but not much better. Just 6-8%.

If quitting smoking was really about willpower then all the people who fail to quit would have to be very weak. That does not make sense because there are millions of people who try to quit smoking every year and fail, even those who have strong willpower and are very successful in other areas of life.

The problem is not the smoker, it is the way they are trying to quit smoking. The method is the problem.

It was never about the nicotine.

People usually say that nicotine is the reason why quitting's so hard. They say it is a drug and our bodies become dependent on it. When we stop we feel really bad.

That is not the whole story.

Nicotine actually leaves our body in three days. The bad feelings we get when we stop smoking like being irritable or having trouble focusing are real. They do not last forever. Most smokers have felt worse when they had the flu.

If nicotine was the problem then every smoker who couldn’t smoke for 3 days or stayed in a hospital for a while would be able to quit easily when they got home. The nicotine would already be out of their system.

That is not what happens. They go home, make a cup of tea and suddenly they want to smoke again like they never stopped.

This happens because the urge to smoke was never really in their body. It was in their brain.

When people smoke for a long time, it becomes a part of their daily routine. They smoke when they have tea, when they eat, when they take a break at work, when they are stressed or when they are bored. Psychologists call this conditioning.

At some point smoking is not something people think about, it just happens. Their mind tells them to smoke before they even realize it.

You cannot just be strong and stop a habit like that. You have to change the way your brain thinks about smoking.

Treating it like what it is

This is where the conversation in India tends to stop short.

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, a head and neck cancer surgeon at Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Centre and one of the country’s known tobacco-control voices has said that quitting tobacco needs proper support, not just slogans.

He has argued for years “Cessation needs to be a specialisation. Abroad, there are trained professionals, but in India there aren’t many.”.

Tobacco dependence is closer to a condition than a bad habit and conditions get treated.

When we treat tobacco dependence well the numbers move.

At the national tobacco quitline run out of the Tata Memorial Centre, of the people who committed to a date with structured telephone counselling, roughly 38 to 40 percent succeeded.

The common thread in approaches that work is that they deal with the psychology of tobacco dependence, not the chemistry. Counselling, behavioural therapy and a growing set of app-based programmes try to undo the conditioning itself.

They break the link between tea and tobacco, between stress and tobacco.

QuitSure, an app built on cognitive behavioural and rational emotive behavioural therapy is one example of this approach. A peer-reviewed survey of its users published in JMIR Human Factors in 2024 reported that 81 percent of people who completed this QuitSure programme had stopped smoking tobacco. It has been downloaded by more than 3 million smokers. Scientifically proven approaches like this need to become mainstream solutions.

Other tools take routes but what matters is matching the treatment to the real problem of tobacco dependence. A nicotine patch handles the body’s chemical pull. Tobacco dependence is more than that.

If the bigger problem sits in the mind, a patch alone is not enough. It helps but does not fix the problem of psychological dependence on tobacco.

Tobacco dependence needs to be treated with the scientifically proven approaches - CBT, REBT, mindfulness, counselling. That is what we need to focus on.

The question worth sitting with

For years, people have been saying that smokers who can't quit just didn't want to. They wanted to quit. They tried to quit. The advice they got, "Just be stronger, be more disciplined”, was misguided.

Most smokers know about willpower. What they need is a plan that understands how nicotine addiction really works. That's what we should be talking about on May 31st.