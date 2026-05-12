This Is What Holding Back Experienced Project Managers in India's Job Market Right Now.

Experienced professionals with years of experience in dealing with crucial problems as people management are not getting the promotion but a younger person with less experience is getting the promotion because they have a PMP certification.

There has been a change in last few years. Managers view their career in a different way now. They are bringing a new understanding. The manager community has been confident about experience but they are not familiar with credentials and certifications.

Certification Crisis Is Present in India

A big portion of the project managers in the world are in India. Irrespective project managers are the backbone. In India, the number of uncertified manager numbers is high. In countries like US, UK, and Australia the picture is different. Currently the gap is closing.

The rule in the industry is to perform the deliverables, ensure the client is satisfied, repeat and that is how you can get the recommendations. Start-ups based out of Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad are using global hiring techniques. If the client is stating that senior positions must have a PMP then Indian offices do not have a choice.

Breaking Down PMP Certifications

PMI, or Project Management Institute, issues PMP, or Project Management Professional, certifications. PMP certifications are held by over 1 million people and are recognised in 214 countries. When competing for a job that has global reach, a PMP can make the difference.

This is not a quick weekend course, and you must have a minimum of a 4-year degree and 36 months of experience in a leadership role in project management, or a 60-month equivalent experience with a high school degree + 35 hours of instruction in project management. There are 180 questions and 230 minutes to complete the exam. 2021 was a year of massive change for PMI, and of the 180 questions, 90 will cover agile and hybrid methods of project management.

The PMP is not just memorisation test but it is an assessment of critical analysis. It is focused on the logical solution, not just general theory.

What It Does to Your Salary

When the money makes sense, the urgency for credentials kicks in. With PMP, it does.

PMI's Earning Power surveys report that project managers who hold a certification earn 20 to 30 percent more than their non-certified contemporaries, even when all other variables are held constant, including years of experience. In Indian metropolitan cities, senior certified project managers can earn up to ₹28 to ₹45 lakhs. The cost of certification range from ₹30,000 to ₹65,000.

PMP Salary Impact in India

Current Hiring Trends

PMP certifications are only for IT professionals. Data shows that the trend is strong in various sectors such as, IT delivery, banking, healthcare, pharma, infrastructure, e-commerce, and consulting. The big companies are changing their preferences.

PMP Candidates are Still Able to Work Full-Time

Professionals do not need to leave their jobs for the PMP Exam. A training of 8 to 12 hours per week for 10 to 14 weeks is all you need for Techademy’s PMP certification course. The course provides content, mock exam, and offers live doubt clearing.

Conclusion

The ones who have credentials and certifications are in a better place to deliver global projects. Having these credentials means having a better place in the job market.