This Father - Daughter Duo are reforming heart health in India, one heart at a time.

Rashmi Raghunath was 25 when she realised that she was having problems. She was making headway in her career, enjoying life to the full, and apart from a few moments of breathlessness, everything was all right.

It turned out differently the day her father placed the stethoscope on her chest when she complained of congestion.

The Government doctor Dr. BB Raghunath, who has been organizing mobile health camps in remote villages of Karnataka for decades, heard something he didn't recognize. After 6 days, Rashmi went into surgery. For all her life, she had Hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, and she had never known of it.

She recovered. She, however, had a question in her mind that she could not get rid of; how many children in rural India were suffering the same?

This question evolved into Catching Hearts Foundation.

India's Silent Cardiac Crisis

The numbers tell a stark story. India carries the world's single largest burden of childhood congenital heart disease. In 2021, an estimated 725,000 children in the country were living with CHD — more than any other nation on the planet. Each year, over 200,000 more children are born with the condition. Of those, roughly one in five has a defect serious enough to require intervention within the first year of life.

Yet the healthcare infrastructure needed to detect and treat these conditions remains concentrated almost entirely in private hospitals in major cities. India has only around 300 paediatric cardiac surgeons across approximately 90 cardiac centres — nearly all located in metropolitan areas — serving a country of 1.5 billion people.

For a family in rural Karnataka or a tribal community in Yellanduru, getting their child to a cardiac specialist is not difficult. For many, it is simply impossible.

The consequences are devastating. Undiagnosed structural heart conditions are a leading contributor to sudden cardiac events in teenagers. Some critical defects are fatal if not caught within hours of birth. Others remain invisible for years — presenting as nothing more alarming than breathlessness or low weight — before becoming a life-threatening crisis. Just as Rashmi's did.

The Father Behind the Mission

To understand Catching Hearts Foundation, you first have to know Dr. BB Raghunath.

Known across rural Karnataka as the "Baby Shower Doctor," Dr. Raghunath has spent his career as a Medical Officer with the Government of Karnataka doing something deceptively simple: going to the people who cannot come to him.

He is credited with eliminating unsafe home births in one district for three consecutive years — not through policy directives, but through the community. He introduced baby showers in villages across Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Chamarajnagar, and the Soliga tribal communities of Yellanduru, turning pregnancy into a celebration rather than a fear. Families who had avoided the health system for generations began showing up.

He co-founded Pacemakers 86 Trust, addressing cervical and breast cancer, TB, working with HIV affected children, mental health among adults, to name a few, long before Catching Hearts existed. He has spoken at TEDx and received the Namma Bengaluru Award for his outstanding contribution to public health.

His philosophy has never changed: the healthcare system must move towards people, not the other way around. Rashmi grew up watching her father live that belief every single day.

Every Hour Outside of Work

What makes Rashmi's story even more remarkable is that she has not stepped away from her professional life. She continues in a leadership role at MongoDB, managing teams across the Asia-Pacific region.

Every hour outside of work goes to the foundation. Evenings, weekends, early mornings — all of it belongs to the children still waiting to be screened and the communities that have not yet been reached.

It is not something she describes as a sacrifice. It is simply, in her own words, where her time needs to go.

Taking the Clinic to the Child

The model behind Catching Hearts Foundation is elegantly simple — and that simplicity is precisely what makes it powerful.

"It is the right of every child to know they have a healthy heart." - Rashmi Raghunath

Rather than waiting for families to find their way to a specialist, the foundation brings the specialist to them. Free echocardiogram-based cardiac screening campsare held directly near schools and community health centres in rural areas. Children are screened on-site. Families who have never had access to a cardiac consultation get one.

For most families, the greatest relief is simply hearing that their child is healthy. For the ones where something is found, the screening is life-changing.

The long-term vision is bigger still: to build the first scalable, replicable echocardiogram-based CHD screening model in India — not a series of isolated camps, but a national system that can be adopted state by state.

A TEDx Stage and a Father's Legacy

In 2025, Rashmi took the Catching Hearts story to the TEDx stage. She spoke not about statistics or strategy, but about the moment her father heard something in her heartbeat that no one else had ever noticed.

She spoke about the six days between that moment and her surgery. About what it means when luck is the only thing standing between a child and a diagnosis. About why that can never be acceptable.

A Mission That Will Not Stop

Today, Rashmi and Dr. BB Raghunath are still running camps, still expanding into new communities, still looking for the next village that has not yet been reached.

India has over 200,000 children born with heart conditions every year. The vast majority are in communities where no one is listening closely enough.

Catching Hearts Foundation exists to change that — one screening, one child, one community at a time.

Rashmi says it plainly and has been saying it long before the foundation existed: it is the right of every child to know their heart is healthy.

She does not seem like she is planning to stop until every child in India does.

Learn more at catchingheartsfoundation.com