May 2026, Bangalore: Two founders of a Pune-based Sugar-Free brand called Getmonkd faced a very common struggle for developing consumer brands: At night, customers would send them messages on WhatsApp to find out about their products, but the next morning the team would find that many had disappeared before they were able to respond.

Now, thanks to the use of VibeFlow, an AI platform developed by the Bangalore-based startup Mappstore, many of those conversations are handled automatically through a WhatsApp chatbot.

This chatbot guides customers through the entire purchasing process, from finding a product, to getting recommendations, paying, to confirming shipping info and tracking their order, all from within WhatsApp.

Getmonkd has provided an extremely intuitive way for an organization to build a full workflow from start to finish without ever needing to configure a complex software solution or hire a developer. By simply stating their process entirely in plain English, VibeFlow creates a working WhatsApp commerce workflow that is completely functional in less than one minute.

An AI-empowered conversational commerce platform that will rely more on messaging than conventional websites and applications, Mappstore was developed by Sooraj Kumar and Lakshya Sharma, and Manu George from the founding team.

VibeFlow is Mappstore’s flagship product that allows create complete WhatsApp workflows using natural language prompts. For instance, when a business owner explains how they want to provide customer service, generate leads, schedule appointments, process payments, or coordinate logistics, VibeFlow can automatically generate a working conversation system using the correct APIs, payment processor, CRM activities, form logic, and automation tools.

Mappstore has stated that over 1,000 companies currently use their platform and that they are experiencing around 50% month-on-month growth this quarter. “Business operators have found they don't need complex dashboards – what they really need is to receive real time data about the state of their business operations,” explains Lakshya Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Mappstore. “The AI technologies used to connect business needs to business operations have developed sufficiently to allow for this.”

Customers have been using WhatsApp for business to communicate for some time, which has established this as a way of doing business because there is already such a large volume of transactions via WhatsApp and hence a large volume of transaction history via WhatsApp. As Sooraj Kumar (the co-founder) said “Businesses are using chat as a channel for the selling of products, customer service support, and even to facilitate the processing of poker transactions using chat channels.” The purpose of Mappstore is to provide an infrastructure that allows businesses to automate various types of functions within their organisation.

VibeFlow operates differently than traditional chatbots. Instead of using artificial intelligence (AI) as its main means of creating conversations, VibeFlow acts more like an engine that allows users to work with their ability to use VibeFlow as a way to manage tasks. VibeFlow provides functionality to enable businesses to take payments via Razorpay; manage fulfillment by using Shadowfax as its logistics provider; define how to build customer profiles and collect data on all the things that customers have interacted with during the course of doing business with Mappstore; enable PDF document creation; parse PDF documents into smaller pieces for further analysis; and coordinate CRM actions based on real-time data about customer interactions.

Resellers play a key role in Mappstore’s growth by helping consultants and agencies start their own branded WhatsApp automation businesses. Using Mappstore’s technology, they can offer automation services to their customers, generate recurring revenue, and scale faster without having to build the backend infrastructure or technical components from scratch.

At the same time, Mappstore is continuing to expand their business beyond just chatbots.

Recently, Mappstore launched mappsto.re, which they describe as being the world's largest WhatsApp chatbot discovery site. In addition, it is a marketplace where customers can find and use businesses that operate through conversational AI.

The founders of Mappstore relate this concept to similar concepts during the beginning of the internet; app stores and search engines.

Sharma stated that "conversational businesses are just like websites needed Google [to be found] and app stores for apps. I think there will be an increase in people who use AI conversations to engage with companies instead of using other methods."

The platform aggregates real-world conversational storefronts across all the retail sectors of the economy including D2C, local service providers, food delivery, hospitals or clinics, and customer support services. Any businesses built using VibeFlow can be added to mappsto.re so they can both automate their conversations and draw in new clients due to their ability to be discovered through the use of conversational means.

This will move Mappstore away from being viewed as having only a software component focused on automating business processes towards being a platform that is starting to gain traction within the market.

With generative AI becoming increasingly sophisticated, interest in conversational commerce has grown quickly across multiple markets with the largest regions being in countries such as India, where a large segment of businesses use messaging applications to communicate with their customers.

With over 500 million people using WhatsApp in India and a large percentage of small business transactions currently taking place through informal chats, our overall premise is that these typically unstructured conversations can be transformed into structured, programmable storefronts powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Our goal is for this to develop into a new ecosystem of discoverable commerce.

Eventually, it may be possible to view conversational commerce as an enduring platform category as the number of businesses using Mappstore continues to grow rapidly (over 1,000 and counting) and the number of users is also increasing rapidly. Mappstore is emerging as one of the most interesting startups to watch in India, particularly given its position at the intersection of AI, Messaging, Commerce, infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.