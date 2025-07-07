Meet man who graduated from IIT, secured job in London, left it for UPSC exam, became IPS officer with AIR...; he is from...
Smriti Irani's first look as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot revealed, show to be released on...
OpenAI's new AI-model GPT-5 to integrate GPT and O-series models; here's what to expect
This 2-Minute skincare trick keeps you fresh all day in 40 degree Celsius heat
Not Arijit Singh, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Honey Singh, Pritam; this Indian musician has opened their own pizza chain
China-Pakistan nexus exposed! Beijing leads smear campaign against Rafale to damage its brand value? French intelligence reveals...
Who is Erin Patterson? Woman convicted in Australia’s most bizarre mushroom murders case, court found...
A Voice of Reason: How Acharya Prashant challenges modern-day superstitions
Multi Infra Unveils 200 MW Solar Plant, Launching in Ghaziabad
On MS Dhoni’s 44th birthday, Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate calls him 'intimidating': 'It was very difficult to...'
Ravi Narayan Venkatachalam: Transforming how world creates flavors and fragrances
Beyond Compliance: New strategic imperative of pharmaceutical quality
Conquering disability: Way of bed-ridden prince who turned people's healer
Bengaluru student thrashed, stripped for sending obscene texts to...; attackers inspired by Darshan case
Baby elephant rushes to humans for help after getting separated from mother, what happened next will melt your heart, watch
What is 'Death Cap Mushroom'? What makes this one of the most poisonous fungi in the world?
Panchayat 5: New season of Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav's rural drama announced, to release on...
Sawan 2025 puja date, time: When is Shravan month beginning? Know significance, Sawan Somwar vrat dates and more...
Meet first-ever Lux brand ambassador, who got married at 15, started acting for her children after divorce; her name is...
Fool Volume Trailer: Vir Das returns with a bang, turns his loss of voice into laughter, watch
China downplays Donald Trump's threat, says, BRICS won't seek confrontation with US, how will it impact India?
'Where's my favourite journalist?': Shubman Gill takes playful jibe at reporter after Edgbaston win, watch
Pepe Coin Price Prediction: 3 meme coins with more upside than PEPE in 2025
Against All Odds, Across All Borders: Story of Harsh Patel’s Rise
Why does Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL contribute to MAGA when Donald Trump refuses to budge in US-India trade talks?
Meet Vrinda Agarwal, ICAI CA Foundation topper who scored 362 out of 400 marks, she is from...
Good news for Mukesh Ambani as this joint venture raises Rs 178000000000 in its debut mutual fund launch, gets investments from...
Indian AI engineer’s solution for small businesses gains repute On US uptake demonstration
Mood Swings, Memory Loss & More: The Emotional Signs of Brain Tumor
Delhi-Dehradun expressway: Travel time to cut from 6.5 hours to 2.5 hours, set to link these 3 UP districts
Meet Oxford graduate who holds multiple degree but works as food delivery driver in Singapore, here's why
'Heartless people...': Parag Tyagi breaks silence on dog Simba's ill health report after Shefali Jariwala's death
MS Dhoni's sweet gesture while cutting cake on his 44th birthday goes viral, watch
Meet Sanjog Gupta, newly-appointed ICC CEO, who once worked as journalist, has this Mukesh Ambani connection
UPSC mentor Vikas Divyakirti names THIS star India cricketer as his favourite, says 'More than records, I like his...'
Meet man, jute trader who explored 28 different ventures before becoming ‘airport’ tycoon, owns company worth Rs 73575 crore, has this link with IPL's Delhi Capitals, he is…
Drunk and semi-naked, MNS leader Javed Shaikh’s son crashes into Rajshree More’s car, abuses her: Watch
Heartwarming video of father-son duo recreating Undertaker's iconic entry goes viral, WWE legend reacts, watch
Meet 90s pop star who played Akshay Kumar’s 'sister', gave hits at just 16, quit acting at peak of her career; is now...
Donald Trump threatens additional 10% duty on countries supporting anti-American policies of BRICS
Meet ICAI CA 2025 topper Rajan Kabra who secured AIR 1 again, he is from...
'I cry, I haven’t seen her...': Rashmika Mandanna opens up about emotional toll of stardom, says her 13-year-old sister is almost...
India-US trade deal: New Delhi draws red lines as Donald Trump's deadline..., baseline tariff to be around…
Meet Indian genius who scored 99.99 percentile in JEE, later topped NEET with AIR 6 to fulfill his...., he is...
Nora Fatehi breaks down at Mumbai airport after posting cryptic message about death, her bodyguard aggressively pushes fan: Watch
Morne Morkel reveals why Shubman Gill took so long to declare 2nd innings on Day 4 of 2nd Test against England, coach says, 'It was about...'
'Don't be jealous': Sharad Kelkar reacts to being highest-paid actor on Tum Se Tum Tak says 'no one's calling you...'
'It’s ridiculous': Donald Trump slams Elon Musk’s ‘America Party’, says, 'Third parties have never...'
Meet man who used AI preparation, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IAS officer with AIR... he is...
Justin Bieber shares heartwarming video of him playing with baby son Jack, melts fans' hearts: Watch
Texas flash floods: Death toll rises to 78, 10 children remain missing; rescue operation underway
Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rainfall, IMD predicts more showers till...
BRICS nations condemn J-K Pahalgam terror attack, reject 'double standards' in countering terrorism
'Go eat s**t': Amaal Malik clarifies he didn't name Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan to 'glorify gossip': 'Stop being so dumb'
Meet Vaibhav Taneja, Indian-origin Tesla CFO, who gets key role in Elon Musk’s America Party as...
Internet is obsessed with this viral momo cake, but would you dare to try it?
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli hails Shubman Gill's 'fearless' India for Edgbaston history, Mohammed Siraj-Akash Deep earn special praise
Meet man who spent Rs 550 crore on daughter’s marriage in Spain, later went bankrupt, jailed due to...; not Anil Ambani, Vijay Mallya
'Hum UP ke log hai, Hindi hi bolenge': When Jaya Bachchan was slammed for 'anti-Marathi' remark, created uproar, Amitabh apolgised, but actress had to.. | Viral video
IND vs ENG: India end 58-year Edgbaston jinx, Akash Deep 6-fer seals historic win after Shubman Gill’s record-breaking masterclass
IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj pulls off one-handed blinder to dismiss Josh Tongue, Ravindra Jadeja's reaction goes viral
'My OG Kolhapuris': Kareena Kapoor takes subtle jibe amid Prada controversy, all you need you know
Israel-Hamas War: Hamas naval commander killed in Israeli airstrike, says IDF
Rs 15359 crore in 5 days: Mukesh Ambani earns whopping amount due to...; net worth reaches Rs...
Diljit Dosanjh blacklisted by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar won't work with Punjabi singer after Border 2? Here's what we know
Watch: Dog halts WI vs AUS 2nd Test; evades Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood before drone intervention
Pakistan army chief Asim Munir to become new president as country heads to another military coup? Reports claim...
After Bilawal Bhutto's remarks on extraditing terrorists Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar to India, LeT chief's son makes BIG statement, says, 'he shouldn't...'
'Frankly ridiculous': India's delayed declaration at Edgbaston sparks intense debate, ex-cricketers question Shubman Gill's call
Meet man who worked as successful CA, now sells Rs 10 meal on his food stall due to...; he is from...
Meet man who gets key role in Deepinder Goyal's Zomato, set to lead food ordering and delivery business as...
Osama Bin Laden's al-Qaida kidnaps 3 Indians in Mali? MEA calls it 'deplorable act of violence', says...
Meet man who scored 52% in class 10, failed IIT 3 times, later became PCS officer with AIR..., he is...
Indians to get UAE's Golden Visa just by paying Rs....; no trade license, property purchase required; check details
Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal's heartwarming gesture for visually impaired fan Ravi goes viral
ICAI CA May 2025 Topper: Meet Rajan Kabra, who secured AIR 1 with 516 marks, he is from...
'Ab toh retire ho gaya': Gautam Gambhir's hilarious jab at Rohit Sharma's 'jethani' persona goes viral
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's BIG statement on talks with US counterpart Donald Trump, says, 'We had an extremely...'
Gautam Adani's flagship firm announces Rs 1000 crore NCD issue, offers up to...; check launch, returns and more
Out or not out? Akash Deep's delivery to Joe Root sparks heated no-ball debate; Here's what the rulebook says
'Always on duty': Army doctor becomes real-life hero after delivering baby at railway station
Labubu Doll Trend: Here's how, where to buy this monster toy in India? Check pricings and more
Louis Vuitton drops autorickshaw-inspired handbag, it costs a jaw-dropping Rs...
Gautam Adani soon to have direct face off with Mukesh Ambani as Adani group enters 1 million tonne project of...
Mukesh Ambani's 2 BIG decisions set to drive Rs 427507 crore in...; Reliance gears up for...
Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional for Abhishek Bachchan, Big B pens heartfelt note for son's 'brilliant' performance in Kaalidhar Laapata
Meet woman, doctor, bus conductor's daughter, UPSC topper, who became IAS in her first attempt, she is..., her AIR is...
Dhurandhar: Netizens call Ranveer Singh's film 'Animal 240p wala', internet say he is 'copying Ranbir Kapoor'
Hot proposal alert! Couple gets engaged in front of molten lava, WATCH viral video
India makes history at Edgbaston, enter elite 1000-run club in Test cricket with record-breaking feat led by captain Shubman Gill
Meet man, richer than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, owns 'half of the US', but still not on billionaires list due to...; he is...
Weather Update: IMD warns of heavy rain, lightning in Delhi, orange alert in place
India's largest private bank suffers major blow as it loses Rs 19284 crore due to...; market cap declines to Rs...
Earth’s spin is getting faster? Days to shrink slightly in...; most affected dates are...
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: How Shubman Gill's Edgbaston attire could cost BCCI Rs 2500000000?
Stranded British F-35 jet moved from Kerala airport after weeks
Delhi to Gurugram in 10 mins? Government plans of high-speed tunnel linking two cities, to be constructed till...
White House insider's SHOCKING claim on US President Donald Trump's letters to 12 countries, says, 'All fake...'
SC writes letter to centre on Ex-CJI Chandrachud’s extended stay in official residence
Former India opener gives BIG warning to RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi ahead of IPL 2026, says 'second year will be...'
INSIGHTS
Summers in India aren’t just hot, they’re exhausting. Your clothes stick, your skin itches, and by noon, that clean morning face feels like a distant memory. Add soaring temperatures and sweat to the mix, and most skincare routines just can’t keep up. But a new ritual is making waves among skincare users, not in the form of a serum overload or ten-step routine, but a quick two-step fix that takes only two minutes. And it works even when the thermometer touches 40.
India's summers are not only hot, but also draining. Your skin itch, your clothing stick, and by midday, that fresh morning face seems like a faraway memory. Most skincare regimens simply cannot keep up with the combination of rising temperatures and perspiration. However, a new skincare regimen that takes only two minutes to complete is causing a stir among users. It is not a ten-step program or an abundance of serums. Even when the thermometer reaches 40 degrees, it still functions.
When Skincare Stops Working, This Australian Duo Steps Up
In the heat, skincare regimens tend to fail. All of a sudden, that reliable face wash and cleanser feels too harsh. What's your moisturizer? It feels as though your face has been covered in molten butter. This is where the Australian product Neutriderm Summer Skin Rescue Duo, made for severe conditions, is subtly altering the landscape in India.
An Australian pharmaceutical business created the pair, which consists of a moisturizing moisturizer and a foaming face cleanser that fulfill their promises to deeply cleanse, hydrate, and leave your skin feeling renewed from dawn to dusk.
Step One: Wash Away Sweat Without Drying Your Skin’s Moisture
Most cleansers either don’t clean well enough or strip away too much. Neutriderm foaming face cleanser gets it just right.
This pH-balanced face wash is mild on the skin but effective against perspiration, oil, and everyday dirt. Its combination of skin-beneficial chemicals, such as Panthenol, which is well-known for its deep hydration and calming properties, and Niacinamide, which helps to balance out tone and reinforce the skin barrier, is what sets it apart. Additionally, it contains ascorbic acid, a pure form of vitamin C that promotes the formation of collagen and revitalizes your skin. This cleanser transforms your daily skincare routine into a self-care time with its mild, pleasant bergamot and rose aroma.
This cleanser doesn't make your face feel tight like many others do. Rather, it moisturizes and revitalizes your skin. It's an excellent option for people with oily or combination skin, and it works wonders as a second cleanse after Neutriderm Cleansing Balm, which contains vitamin E and ceramides that nourish and cleanse your face.
Step Two: Moisturise Without That Greasy Layer
Now for the real surprise: hydration that doesn’t suffocate your skin. The Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion is the kind of product that quietly does its work.
Infused with a highly effective form of Vitamin E (Tocopherol Phosphate), this moisturising lotion helps defend your skin against the harsh effects of sun exposure, sweat, and pollution, while also working to reduce signs of ageing and erythema. Glycerin, a powerful humectant, draws moisture into the skin and helps retain it, ensuring deep, lasting hydration. The result? Skin that feels soothed, resilient, and comfortably hydrated, never greasy or overly shiny.
Whether your skin is oily, dry, or somewhere in between, this hydrating moisturiser adapts. It’s been called a great moisturiser for dry skin, and equally, the best moisturiser for dry sensitive skin, simply because it hydrates without clogging your pores.
Built in Australia, Perfect for Indian Summers
This skincare duo wasn’t made in a lab dreaming up luxury routines, it was made for real-world weather. Neutriderm was developed with tropical weather conditions in mind. So when it landed in Indian markets, users were already halfway sold.
Why? Because it works. No elaborate steps. No active overload. Just a cleanser that clears the slate and a long-lasting moisture cream that locks in hydration, both tailored for tropical heat.
People Are Talking, and It’s All Good
Across cities like Pune, Chennai, and Delhi, users are calling it their “morning reset.” Some say their skin looks calmer. Others have noticed less oil by mid-afternoon. A few have even ditched their blotting papers completely.
What’s common? That universal sigh of relief when your skin doesn’t feel sticky before lunchtime. One user even joked that her makeup now lasts longer than her commute.
What’s Inside the Bottle Matters
Let’s quickly look at why these two formulas work so well together:
How to Use It (Takes Less Time Than Tying Your Hair)
In the morning:
Start with the Neutriderm foaming face cleanser. Just one pump lathers well. Rinse off, pat dry. Follow up with the moisturising lotion. That’s it, skin that feels clean, cool, hydrated, and ready for SPF or makeup.
At night:
After a long day, this duo gently resets your skin. Whether you’re coming home sweaty, tired, or just want a break from buildup, it does the job without making your skin feel overworked.
You can also use it after workouts, long commutes, or travel, anywhere you feel sticky or overheated.
The Real Takeaway
Skincare during Indian summers doesn’t need to be a never-ending battle. You don’t need layers. You need balance. With the Neutriderm Summer Skin Rescue Duo, you get that. A smart, well-crafted routine that clears away sweat, replenishes hydration, and leaves your skin feeling and looking fresh all day.
Deep cleanse + lightweight hydration = all-day summer freshness.
It’s more than a skincare trick. It’s a two-minute reset for your skin and your day.
So, the next time the heat feels too much to handle, remember this: your skin doesn’t have to suffer just because it’s summer.
Disclaimer:
This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.