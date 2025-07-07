This 2-Minute skincare trick keeps you fresh all day in 40 degree Celsius heat

Summers in India aren’t just hot, they’re exhausting. Your clothes stick, your skin itches, and by noon, that clean morning face feels like a distant memory. Add soaring temperatures and sweat to the mix, and most skincare routines just can’t keep up. But a new ritual is making waves among skincare users, not in the form of a serum overload or ten-step routine, but a quick two-step fix that takes only two minutes. And it works even when the thermometer touches 40.

India's summers are not only hot, but also draining. Your skin itch, your clothing stick, and by midday, that fresh morning face seems like a faraway memory. Most skincare regimens simply cannot keep up with the combination of rising temperatures and perspiration. However, a new skincare regimen that takes only two minutes to complete is causing a stir among users. It is not a ten-step program or an abundance of serums. Even when the thermometer reaches 40 degrees, it still functions.

When Skincare Stops Working, This Australian Duo Steps Up

In the heat, skincare regimens tend to fail. All of a sudden, that reliable face wash and cleanser feels too harsh. What's your moisturizer? It feels as though your face has been covered in molten butter. This is where the Australian product Neutriderm Summer Skin Rescue Duo, made for severe conditions, is subtly altering the landscape in India.

An Australian pharmaceutical business created the pair, which consists of a moisturizing moisturizer and a foaming face cleanser that fulfill their promises to deeply cleanse, hydrate, and leave your skin feeling renewed from dawn to dusk.

Step One: Wash Away Sweat Without Drying Your Skin’s Moisture

Most cleansers either don’t clean well enough or strip away too much. Neutriderm foaming face cleanser gets it just right.

This pH-balanced face wash is mild on the skin but effective against perspiration, oil, and everyday dirt. Its combination of skin-beneficial chemicals, such as Panthenol, which is well-known for its deep hydration and calming properties, and Niacinamide, which helps to balance out tone and reinforce the skin barrier, is what sets it apart. Additionally, it contains ascorbic acid, a pure form of vitamin C that promotes the formation of collagen and revitalizes your skin. This cleanser transforms your daily skincare routine into a self-care time with its mild, pleasant bergamot and rose aroma.

This cleanser doesn't make your face feel tight like many others do. Rather, it moisturizes and revitalizes your skin. It's an excellent option for people with oily or combination skin, and it works wonders as a second cleanse after Neutriderm Cleansing Balm, which contains vitamin E and ceramides that nourish and cleanse your face.

Step Two: Moisturise Without That Greasy Layer

Now for the real surprise: hydration that doesn’t suffocate your skin. The Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion is the kind of product that quietly does its work.

Infused with a highly effective form of Vitamin E (Tocopherol Phosphate), this moisturising lotion helps defend your skin against the harsh effects of sun exposure, sweat, and pollution, while also working to reduce signs of ageing and erythema. Glycerin, a powerful humectant, draws moisture into the skin and helps retain it, ensuring deep, lasting hydration. The result? Skin that feels soothed, resilient, and comfortably hydrated, never greasy or overly shiny.

Whether your skin is oily, dry, or somewhere in between, this hydrating moisturiser adapts. It’s been called a great moisturiser for dry skin, and equally, the best moisturiser for dry sensitive skin, simply because it hydrates without clogging your pores.

Built in Australia, Perfect for Indian Summers

This skincare duo wasn’t made in a lab dreaming up luxury routines, it was made for real-world weather. Neutriderm was developed with tropical weather conditions in mind. So when it landed in Indian markets, users were already halfway sold.

Why? Because it works. No elaborate steps. No active overload. Just a cleanser that clears the slate and a long-lasting moisture cream that locks in hydration, both tailored for tropical heat.

People Are Talking, and It’s All Good

Across cities like Pune, Chennai, and Delhi, users are calling it their “morning reset.” Some say their skin looks calmer. Others have noticed less oil by mid-afternoon. A few have even ditched their blotting papers completely.

What’s common? That universal sigh of relief when your skin doesn’t feel sticky before lunchtime. One user even joked that her makeup now lasts longer than her commute.

What’s Inside the Bottle Matters

Let’s quickly look at why these two formulas work so well together:

Niacinamide instead: It is also known as vitamin B3, is a versatile skincare ingredient known for its ability to improve skin health by reducing inflammation, minimizing pore appearance, and improving skin texture

It is also known as vitamin B3, is a versatile skincare ingredient known for its ability to improve skin health by reducing inflammation, minimizing pore appearance, and improving skin texture Pro-Vitamin B5 (Panthenol) : Binds water to the skin and supports skin recovery

: Binds water to the skin and supports skin recovery Bergamot & Rose Extracts: Provide a soft, clean scent and contribute to skin freshness

Provide a soft, clean scent and contribute to skin freshness Vitamin E Tocopheryl Acetate: A powerful antioxidant that nourishes while helping skin repair

A powerful antioxidant that nourishes while helping skin repair Glycerin: Deep hydration without the heavy feel

How to Use It (Takes Less Time Than Tying Your Hair)

In the morning:

Start with the Neutriderm foaming face cleanser. Just one pump lathers well. Rinse off, pat dry. Follow up with the moisturising lotion. That’s it, skin that feels clean, cool, hydrated, and ready for SPF or makeup.

At night:

After a long day, this duo gently resets your skin. Whether you’re coming home sweaty, tired, or just want a break from buildup, it does the job without making your skin feel overworked.

You can also use it after workouts, long commutes, or travel, anywhere you feel sticky or overheated.

The Real Takeaway

Skincare during Indian summers doesn’t need to be a never-ending battle. You don’t need layers. You need balance. With the Neutriderm Summer Skin Rescue Duo, you get that. A smart, well-crafted routine that clears away sweat, replenishes hydration, and leaves your skin feeling and looking fresh all day.

Deep cleanse + lightweight hydration = all-day summer freshness.

It’s more than a skincare trick. It’s a two-minute reset for your skin and your day.

So, the next time the heat feels too much to handle, remember this: your skin doesn’t have to suffer just because it’s summer.

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.