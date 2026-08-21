Think beyond H-1B at open Atlas Summit 2026 presented by Manifest

The Open Atlas Summit 2026, presented by Manifest will give American immigrants a unique opportunity to discuss O-1, EB-1A, NIW, cap-exempt H-1B and other VISA options with top USCIS experts and attorneys.

The journey to America for the international student or skilled professional is so much of a familiar pattern: Study, OPT, find a job, wait for an H-1B.

This isn't an ideal scenario and when it doesn't happen, people may feel like they lost their opportunity to change their lives in the United States.

The H-1B, however, is not the only category of immigration that is available.

Since the qualifications, national origin, career, employer etc. and personal accomplishments and aspirations differ from person to person, other courses may be appropriate. They can include O-1, EB-1A, cap-exempt H-1B, J-1, EB-5 and other employment and investment visas.

It could be significant for those in the EB-2 or EB-3 backlog, those seeking an H-1B stamping appointment, and far ahead professionals contemplating their future immigration plans and looking for sponsor-attuned positions.

In addition to immigration attorneys, government service providers, and immigration founders, Open Atlas Summit 2026 by Manifest will include experienced visa holders to provide better education to attendees about the differences in these pathways.

The Summit will take place this August 21st and 22nd, 2026 at the India Community Centre in Milpitas, California.

The visa conversations immigrants rarely hear

At 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 22, attorneys from Tukki, Larsen Law Firm and Manifest Law will lead:

O-1, NIW, EB-1A: Are You Actually Qualified?

The session will focus on how eligibility is assessed, what types of achievements may matter and why merely meeting a checklist does not automatically produce a strong petition.

At 12:30 PM, Erica Harris of the American Immigration Council, Craig Montuori of Global EiR and Frederic Ollivier of Manifest Law will participate in:

Alternatives to H-1B: The Visas Nobody Talks About.

The session is intended to broaden the immigration conversation beyond the annual H-1B lottery and show how career, employer and immigration planning may need to be considered together.

Additional sessions will cover:

Adjustment of status versus consular processing

EB-5 financing and key considerations

Options following an H-1B layoff

Assessing EB-1A prospects

Consular interviews and visa stamping

Delays, denials and immigration litigation

USCIS trends, approval rates and requests for evidence

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet O-1, EB-1A and EB-5 recipients, former USCIS directors, leading immigration attorneys and sponsor-friendly employers. This gives them a chance to hear from both professionals who advise on immigration and individuals who have personally navigated these pathways.

Insight from immigration insiders

The Summit will also feature experts who have seen the immigration system from inside government and across large volumes of case data.

Finn Reynolds, Head of Insights at Lawfully, will open the main stage with a presentation on USCIS trends, approval rates and requests for evidence, drawing on data associated with more than two million immigrants.

Later, Michael Valverde, a former USCIS Director of Field Operations, and April Padilla, a former USCIS official with adjudication and training experience, will participate in a fireside conversation about what happens inside USCIS.

They will be joined by Ricky Murray, a former USCIS Immigrant Investor Program Office official.

The purpose is not to reveal a secret formula for approval. Immigration decisions depend on law, evidence and individual facts. The value lies in helping attendees understand how adjudication works and how to approach their cases with greater preparation.

A career playbook, not only a visa discussion

Immigration planning cannot be separated from professional planning.

An O-1 or EB-1A strategy, for example, may involve developing a stronger record of contributions, leadership, judging, media coverage, publications or professional recognition over time.

A founder may need to consider company structure and immigration strategy together. A professional facing a layoff may need to understand both job-search options and deadlines. Someone considering EB-5 must evaluate immigration requirements separately from investment and financial risk.

Open Atlas Summit 2026 by Manifest will combine immigration education with career, founder, personal-branding and financial sessions so attendees can view these decisions as part of one wider strategy.

Bigger and more practical in 2026

The previous Summit brought hundreds of immigrants together for legal guidance, career programming and founder conversations.

The 2026 edition will expand to more than 1,500+ attendees, with a Startup Job Fair, Hackathon, Legal Desk and five-room conference agenda.

The first day will feature a Hackathon from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by the Startup Job Fair from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

For immigrants, whose entire American plan currently depends on the H-1B, the Summit offers an important opportunity to step back, understand the wider landscape and begin developing a more informed career and immigration playbook. The right information, professional guidance and long-term planning can help people make better decisions.