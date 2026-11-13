(When lakhs of diyas are lit together on the banks of Saryu in Ayodhya, their flames do not merely illuminate the city of Lord Ram, but also convey a message to all of humanity, whose relevance transcends the boundaries of country, time and circumstances.)

(When lakhs of diyas are lit together on the banks of Saryu in Ayodhya, their flames do not merely illuminate the city of Lord Ram, but also convey a message to all of humanity, whose relevance transcends the boundaries of country, time and circumstances.)

- Written by Alok Chandra, Former Chief Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

Centuries ago, Sanatan culture realised the ultimate truth of life in the form of 'Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya', which remains the greatest guiding light for humanity even today. This prayer to lead us from darkness to light expresses the desire to dispel the ignorance, ego, violence, animosity, and despair prevailing within human beings and to kindle the light of wisdom, compassion, love, and harmony. Deepotsav celebrates this eternal Indian consciousness. When lakhs of lamps are lit together on the banks of the Saryu in Ayodhya, their flames do not merely illuminate the city of Lord Ram, but also convey a message to all of humanity, whose relevance transcends the boundaries of country, time and circumstances.

Before understanding the universal message of Ayodhya's Deepotsav, let us turn to its background. It commemorates the historical and cultural memory of the Treta Yuga, when Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram returned to his birthplace after completing fourteen years of exile. One can imagine the immense joy and enthusiasm with which the men and women of Awadhpuri must have expressed their happiness by lighting lamps upon his arrival. It was not merely a celebration of a king's return home, but a tribute to the victory of truth over falsehood, dharma over adharma, and dignity over ego. Since then, Deepawali has remained a symbol of hope, faith and auspiciousness in the Indian psyche. Ayodhya's Deepotsav is a medium to connect that very tradition with contemporary consciousness. Completing its first decade expresses Sanatan pride.

Goswami Tulsidas says that Prabhu Shri Ram is the supreme light that illuminates the entire animate and inanimate universe. Ram is not confined to any particular period, society or geographical boundary. He represents the values of humanity needed in every era and society. He renounces royal comforts to honor his father's word, shows affection toward Nishadraj and forest-dwelling communities during his exile, readily accepts the half-eaten berries offered by Shabari, displays sincere friendship, and upholds dignity even after attaining power, among many other examples. Ram's life teaches us the true meaning of humanity. It tells us that greatness does not lie in position, prestige or power, but in one's conduct and sensitivity towards others.

One of the most inspiring episodes of the Ramkatha is that of Bharat. For fourteen years, he did not enjoy royal comforts. Instead, he placed Shri Ram's sacred sandals on the throne and administered the kingdom as a volunteer and representative. This episode defines the true meaning of power and governance. What is governance? Is it the enjoyment of privileges? No, it is a responsibility towards public welfare. Deepotsav brings this very spirit of public welfare to the forefront. Only when both society and the government place their duties above everything else can the ideal of Ram Rajya be realized. Ram Rajya signifies a society where justice prevails, the weak are protected, every individual gets respect and opportunities, and the light of development reaches those at the last rung of society. The same vision of governance is emerging under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ayodhya's Deepotsav has connected faith with the broader context of social harmony and cultural unity. Indian culture has always been fundamentally inclusive. Here, methods of worship may differ, languages and traditions may be different, but the desire for the well-being of all brings everyone together. The proclamation of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' expresses this liberal consciousness. This Upanishadic vision inspires people to rise above narrow considerations and regard the entire world as one family. When Ayodhya's Deepotsav brings together cultural representatives and artists from different parts of the country, as well as from abroad, it reflects the global warmth and inclusiveness of Indian culture. The tradition of Ramkatha has traveled from India to Southeast Asia and many other countries around the world. Different countries have their own cultural expressions of the narratives of Ram, but the values of truth, sacrifice, valor and dignity are equally established in all of them.

Today, the world is passing through various kinds of conflicts. In some places, there is the horror of war, while in others, religious and racial animosity prevails. In some places, competition for power and supremacy prevails, while elsewhere, mutual distrust and intolerance exist. At such a time, Ayodhya's Deepotsav offers an opportunity to remind the world that the path to lasting peace passes through mutual respect, coexistence and human sensitivity. Indian philosophy has never prayed solely for its own happiness. The prayer 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah' encompasses the sentiment of the welfare of all humanity. This spiritual vision makes Deepotsav universal.

An important aspect of this grand festival is also the confluence of cultural heritage and economic self-reliance. As small as a lamp's flame may seem, the story of the labor and creativity behind it is equally significant. The hands of the potter who shapes the clay, the hard work of the family that fires the lamps, the workers who prepare flower garlands, artisans, boatmen, small shopkeepers and local entrepreneurs, all are vital links in this celebration. When lakhs of lamps are lit at Ram Ki Paidi, the light of hope also reaches the homes of thousands of hardworking families. Encouraging local artisans' products, adopting earthen lamps, and giving due respect to indigenous crafts are meaningful steps in this direction. With the expansion of Deepotsav in Ayodhya, religious tourism, local trade, hotels, transportation and handicrafts have also received new opportunities. This demonstrates that culture can also become the foundation of the present economy and future possibilities.

Ayodhya's Deepotsav has entered its tenth year. A cultural initiative that began with the lighting of a single flame on the banks of the Saryu in 2017 has today become a celebration of global recognition and widespread public participation. The significance of this journey lies not merely in the number of lamps, grandeur, or records, but in how it has allowed Indian society to reconnect with its cultural roots and take pride in its heritage. A civilization's self-confidence is built on respect for its traditions and the ability to carry them forward in keeping with changing times. Ayodhya's Deepotsav is a symbol of this very self-confidence.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)