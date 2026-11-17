DevX’s Umesh Uttamchandani highlights how decentralised offices and shorter commutes can improve employee productivity, retention and workplace efficiency.

Generally, the travel time to and from work is considered the responsibility of the individual. That's not how it works! Here is why.

In 2011, six people were shifted from Chennai to a small town near Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu by Zoho. The answer was simple: it's for the benefit of those who could. The majority of its workforce were from outside the city.

Currently, there are approximately 500 employees working there, says YourStory in 2021. The work had come to the talent.

That little experiment raises an issue that is now being asked by more and more companies. What if the office was to go towards the people? Commute time is where the answer starts.

The Time is the Resource Companies Forget to Count

The price of a seat is calculated in rupees in most companies. Rent. Power. Fit-out. Few count the cost to get there. However, the first thing all employees do in the workplace is to travel. It establishes the tone, the pace and the focus of the rest of the show.

That's great news for leaders. It implies that one of the biggest levers for productivity is sitting in their decision-making process. Where to open. Where to expand. Where the next team should be located.

Companies that realise this change they choose locations, asking one simple question first. How long it takes our best people to get here?”

— Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director, DevX

When it comes to staff retention, flexibility is a positive investment.

The researchers are witnessing the impact. The hybrid schedule was tried at Trip.com in a six-month trial published in the journal Nature.

Two-day-a-week work from home lowered an employee's likelihood of leaving by one-third. They continued to perform a stable score. This was a big increase for those with extended commute times. The policy was then adopted across the company by Trip.com.

Phil Libin is a distributed team leader, the co-founder of Evernote. “In our minds, we've never had a geographic constraint on work,” he explained to UNLEASH.

Zoho's Experiment Continued to Grow

Since then, Zoho has developed on this concept. The company has announced their intention to increase their number of offices in a 'hub-and-spoke' pattern. So many employees including some of those who had been with the company for decades made the choice to go to the rural offices, CEO Sridhar Vembu has said.

This lesson is straightforward. Begin with talent where it resides.

“Talent does not reside in the office towers where businesses reside, but where families, schools and roots reside – and a company gains time, concentration and goodwill. That is the subtle power of the new cities of India and companies are beginning to recognise it.”

— Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director, DevX

The Office continues to have its place.

Not a single of these show the office to be wrong. Teams continue to develop trust, speed and collective wisdom in the same room. The aim is a journey worth taking!

A shorter path, a space that is taken care of and in person days that are clear, get people ready, not drained. Each day on site counts as two days for planning for all three.

The Bigger Picture

Commute time is one of the levers that is partially within the real estate plan. Requires no new technology. It requires a more updated map.

There are three questions leaders can ask before the next lease. What is the median time for the trips? Which teams are in use most days in the office? Who is the next person you're going to hire?

It's the foundation of DevX. DevX GCC is helping global capability centres to establish in India with managed workspaces in 15+ cities around the globe. DevX Design and Build forms every space around the way the teams operate. With the expansion of business hubs beyond a handful of big cities in India, business location turns into people location.

The best workplace decision a company can make is a map decision. Place teams where the commute is short and the talent is deep. Design, culture and performance all work better when the day starts well. A good day starts long before anyone gets to the desk.

— Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director, DevX

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