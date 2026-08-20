The Systems Approach to Surplus: How Oren Shabat Laurent Automates Financial Alignment for Sustainable High Performance

Today, even people who are successful in their careers can experience a common financial problem. To them, managing their personal finances means constantly relying on self control so that their actions align with their financial goals.

With passing time as people get busier and more exhausted, they tend to lose their hold on self control. The biggest irony in today’s success is that people who are capable of handling complex professional responsibilities, find themselves in problems with their own finances.

Oren Shabat Laurent, who is known for his contributions to financial philosophy, stands against the traditional methods of managing finances. As stated by him, the problem is not that people do not have enough knowledge related to finances but their over reliance on self control while managing their money. His entire point is that people over estimate the importance of a good discipline rather than a proper system.

The renowned writer Laurent has dedicated his career to prove one point, and that is financial success is not just based upon living through a life of tough decision making. Instead he strongly supports the creation of a proper structure to manage one’s money. His method automatically connects one’s values to their everyday monetary decisions.

This makes the decision making process easier, which allows people to focus on other things.

His book 90 Days from Scarcity to Surplus, stands as the key to this method. Most financial books tend to lead people to use Excel and other budgeting tasks. Laurent’s method is to spend the first thirty days understanding a person’s financial habits and also their mindset. People are advised to go through their monetary experiences, understand their hidden beliefs and notice how those have been affecting the way they manage their finances.Some are often seen to make several financial decisions based on their existing beliefs without considering any information. If those certain beliefs are wrong, financial knowledge alone may not be enough.

Once this awareness is developed, Laurent helps people gain clarity. People decide what they want money for such as security, freedom, or the ability to help others. Once this is defined, one can determine their "Enough Number". "Enough Number" is a term where instead of always wanting more money, one thinks of a clear amount that is enough for them.

The final part of the ninety day process is about putting the system into practice. Laurent explains how automation can make handling finances easier. He shows people how to set up a system that automatically manages their finances as in, dividing their money, keeping savings separate and putting a control on their savings.

Laurent believes that the best financial decision is the one that involves making just one decision. This method is closely related to success. Executives, entrepreneurs and creators use systems in their work to grow their businesses, automate tasks, work more efficiently and handle complex scenarios. Laurent uses this thought process when it comes to financial management by keeping a system that enables consistency of surplus.

His second book "Dharma of Wealth: Ancient Indian Wisdom on Contemporary Money Management", explores the topic more in depth by observing the basic ideas and beliefs behind this method. In his book, Laurent blends the ancient Indian ideas with the modern techniques of money management. For him, money management should improve life, not worsen it with extra stress. He compares Indian wealth management with the Western idea of competing for more without feeling satisfied. A balanced approach is where the answer lies to the question of modern money management.

The four “Purusharthas” are considered the main goal of human life. They are used by individuals like Laurent who want to pursue Artha without needing to compromise their values and ethical principles.Money earned through dishonest actions creates a lot of stress while keeping or spending it. While money earned through honesty can grow over time. Fairness and justice are closely connected to respect which can last for a long period of time.

For people who have already achieved financial success but still keep spending without feeling satisfied, this theory can be very helpful. After achieving a lot people may stop feeling successful because they keep wanting to achieve more. As Laurent states “Enough is a number and a choice”.This statement does not mean being indifferent to money, instead being able to control it and understand one’s financial limits . Laurent believes that “Money is for the life” and “The life is not for the money.”

Laurent, a financial philosopher and writer combines modern financial thinking and old traditions in his work. His way of seeing this world is influenced by Master of Arts degree in Culture Heritage and Tourism from the University of Delhi. For Laurent, wealth is not just about numbers in a bank account. It is also about reflection of a person's values, priorities.

To help build a healthy relationship with money, Laurent has proposed a practical framework. He does not believe that financial success is only about discipline and the ability to save more. His alternative approach offers something different. From the growing obsession with quick money-making strategies. For Laurent, real wealth is something beyond money.