In the world supply chain increasingly relying on the complicated digital infrastructure, organizations are increasingly turning to a small pool of experts who can provide high-impact SAP Transportation Management solutions on a large scale. Ajay Bhaktharahalli Nagesh Hemambika is a professional who organizations have been inclined to spearhead logistics changes, which are mission-critical in the North American and global market.

Having more than nine years of combined experience in the interplay between enterprise technology and logistics operations, client organizations have known Ajay to be able to balance the business strategy and technical implementation. His work has covered international shipping giants, multinational consumer goods corporations and major logistics providers where he has been tasked with initiatives that have demanded precision in operations as well as an architectural perspective that is long-term.

His capacity to translate complex logistics requirements into scalable SAP solutions, according to stakeholders in these transformation programs, has continued to enhance alignment between business and technology teams.

Experienced Knowledge in SAP Logistics and Transportation Systems

Ajay has a background in SAP Transportation Management, SAP Event Management, and integrated supply chain platforms, with SAP TM 9.5 and S/4HANA, SAP Sales and Distribution, S/4HANA Cloud Sales and Implementation Consultant, and End-to-End Business Processes for the Intelligent Enterprise. In addition to formal qualifications, he has been renowned for using a business-first approach of system design, as well as, how the logistics networks can be performed in real-world scenarios, such as freight execution, cost settlement, and real-time shipment visibility.

His ability to match technical solutions to business results has positioned him as a resource of choice for challenging transformation programs where conventional implementation strategies are inadequate.

Delivering High-Scale Enterprise Measurable Impact.

Ajay has been instrumental at Maersk Agency U.S.A., Inc., one of the largest global shipping and logistics organizations in the world to enhance transportation and procurement pay capabilities. Being the Project Atlas lead since September 2025, he has led the design and implementation of the intricate sections like intercompany settlement and cost apportioning, which directly affect financial correctness and operational effectiveness.

His works have led to quantifiable gains in operations. Being one of the members of the North America disputes task force, Ajay guided root cause analysis and undertaking long-term corrective measures that minimized the number of dispute backlog of around 4000 cases to less than 400 cases within several weeks. He maintained this momentum with systemic repairs and realised a steady 9 percent week-on-week inflow reduction and a much better dispute resolution schedule. These would have contributed to cutting down on operational risk and curtailing possible financial fines of delayed carrier payments.

Besides, he improved North America dispute timeliness by 88 percent and helped to improve the global turn around time by 9 percent points and he achieved 84 percent. Recurrent carbon taxing related inconsistencies were also eliminated with the help of his work by stabilizing the inflows and curing upstream calculation difficulties, which minimized financial exposure and enhanced the reliability of the process.

His contributions in a high-volume and multi-country operating setting won him several organizational awards that acknowledge their quantifiable effect on his organization such as STARS Awards and SPOT Awards of an outstanding performance.

Relied on Fast Integrations and International Implementations

Ajay has experience in leading and supporting implementations in large consulting and technology firms, such as IBM, a global technology and consulting firm, and MYGO Consulting Inc., where he helped with deployments of SAP Transportation Management and SAP Event Management to enterprise clients.

He helped implement a transportation and event management system at Nestle Merrick Pet Care at IBM, where third-party logistics systems like Transporeon were incorporated to enhance freight settlement transparency throughout North American operations.

He created implementation frameworks and integration standards at MYGO Consulting that were re-used on various engagements with different clients, enhancing consistency of deployment and minimizing project risk. The fact that he was also engaged in presales and solution design is another indicator of the confidence placed in his ability to explain complex SAP features to enterprise stakeholders.

The Logistics Operations of One of the Most Complex in the World

Ajay was involved in the implementation of the logistics system at GWC Logistics, the official logistics provider of FIFA World Cup operations in the Middle East, one of the most logistically challenging sporting events in the world, between 2018 and 2021 as a Solution architect. This interaction involved assimilation of freight forwarding, warehouse management, telematics, fuel systems and various enterprise platforms, such as Salesforce and Infor.

Working in a large-scale, high-pressure global event environment, Ajay made it possible to automate agreeability pricing, link execution, and be settlement ready. These functions were necessary when it comes to time-sensitive and high-volume logistics flows and are indicative of a level of execution exhibited by the few SAP Transportation Management professionals. These implementations, which entail multi-system integration in the international operations, are usually undertaken by a few highly specialized professionals.

Innovating Real-Time Visibility and Intelligent Logistics Execution

Ajay has been actively involved in promoting the concept of supply chain visibility with the help of SAP Event Management. His work involves the adoption of real-time tracking systems that are combined with telematics and driver applications to allow automated alerts and exception management in transportation networks.

In initiatives serving companies like DHL Smart Trucking and Unilever, a multinational consumer goods corporation that trades in the global market, he came up with event-based monitoring systems that substituted the manual tracking systems with proactive warning systems. These solutions led to a better response time, minimization of operational inefficiencies, and enhanced the coordination of the supply chain functions.

Impact More At the Project Level

In addition to delivering the performance, Ajay has impacted the wider practices of implementation in consulting teams. His frameworks, methodologies and integration approaches have been used in various projects and have been used to form reference models in the deployment of SAP Transportation Management in North America.

He has also been used as a technical source of reference to consulting teams and has been used to make decisions in implementation of various engagements and has extended his influence even beyond the single project.

A Specialist Organizations Count on to offer Critical Initiatives of transformation

In industries, geographies, and operating models, Ajay Bhaktharahalli Nagesh Hemambika has created a record of achievements that are quantifiable, the repeated pick of high impact initiatives, and the capacity to deliver in places where failure in operations is not an option.

With the current trends in global supply chains moving towards more complexity and reliance on technology, those with proven expertise in delivering large-scale and integrated logistical solutions are still in high demand. Repeated participation in these activities makes Ajay one of the few SAP Transportation Management professionals who are repeatedly called upon to contribute to high-impact global transformation programs.