Zeelab Pharmacy emphasises medicine quality and consumer trust through WHO-GMP-compliant manufacturing partnerships, independent batch testing, and transparent sourcing and supply-chain practices.

Regulatory standards form an essential part of deciding the safety of any drug and improving the health care system. Each drug that comes to the market needs to conform to the right standards of quality to make sure that all the right ingredients in the required amounts are present in it. Any difference in any of the parameters used in the manufacturing and distribution of any drug makes an impact on the quality and safety of the drug.

The World Health Organization has described certain standards for the manufacture of medicines. The principles stated in these standards describe the proper manufacturing control of different processes involved such as selection of ingredients, manufacturing, testing, packaging and labeling of the drug.

The standards of Zeelab Pharmacy have been established in such a way that all these norms are followed throughout the entire supply chain. The company considers manufacturing standards as part of supplier evaluation, which helps support informed procurement and reinforces the importance of medicine quality throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain. It also helps in providing safe and reliable products through quality tests done independently via NABL-accredited laboratories for each batch.

Understanding WHO-GMP Standards in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

WHO-GMP standards are international standards for manufacturing quality drugs. This practice involves various important measures that can be used to manufacture good quality medicines. Some of the key elements of WHO-GMP standards include documentation of quality management, training of staff, proper facilities, as well as maintenance and calibration of equipment.

The Indian pharmaceutical companies are required to comply with certain standards under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and rules, 1945, particularly Schedule M GMP requirements. Tests under the WHO-GMP protocol include identification, assay, dissolution, disintegration, purity, and microbiological tests, depending upon the nature of drugs.

Key Areas Covered by WHO-GMP Standards

Manufacturing facilities and equipment: Pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities should have appropriate facilities, equipment, and environmental controls to reduce the risk of contamination, mix-ups, and cross-contamination.

Raw Material Quality: Raw materials should comply with defined specifications in terms of identity, purity and strength as well as other specifications.

Production Process Controls: Manufacturing processes should be carried out in accordance with approved processes and instructions to ensure the quality of each batch. Weighing, mixing, formulation, processing and other production operations should be properly controlled.

Packaging and Labelling: The packaging should be intact and non-toxic, whereas the labelling can be embossed, printed or ingrained. The label should be clearly written without overlay or misprinting and should contain all necessary information, including manufacturing and expiry dates.

Documentation & Record Management: WHO-GMP places great importance on having accurate and accessible manufacturing records. These include raw material information, manufacturing records, test results, equipment maintenance, packaging information and batch release documents.

How WHO-GMP Standards Support Medicine Quality at Zeelab Pharmacy

The manufacturing processes of a pharmaceutical company can have a significant impact on the quality of the medicine. WHO-GMP guidelines give guidance on quality control at various stages. Zeelab Pharmacy ensures that its manufacturing partners comply with WHO-GMP guidelines and have necessary certifications. The company performs verification of multiple quality checkpoints listed by the WHO.

The company verifies documentation related to quality testing, including:

Raw Material COAs: Zeelab Pharmacy examines the raw material quality by verifying the testing reports that include the tests for identity, purity, assay and suitability for production.

In-process testing reports: Zeelab Pharmacy verifies the in-process controls and individual batch-level testing reports, which involve tests for identification, purity, assay, dissolution, moisture content, content uniformity and microbial content.

Finished product testing reports: Zeelab Pharmacy verifies the reports for finished product testing, as it may help assess the quality of finished products. These tests are very similar to in-process testing but may additionally involve stability tests.

Packaging and Labelling: The company ensures that packaging is intact and non-toxic, while the labelling is clearly written without overlay or misprinting and contains all necessary information, including manufacturing and expiry dates as mentioned by WHO.

Documentation & Record Management: WHO-GMP places great importance on having accurate and accessible manufacturing records. These include raw material information, manufacturing records, test results, equipment maintenance, packaging information and batch release documents.

The Role of Documentation and Batch Traceability

Documentation and batch traceability are important aspects of medicine quality and the transparency of the supply chain. Appropriate procurement, batch, and expiry-related records at Zeelab Pharmacy support identification of products and tracing them through the supply chain.

The company ensures proper storing and distribution documents that include the records for usage of temperature-controlled warehouses, logbooks, SOPs and stock rotation documentation. These help the company keep track of available medicines and reduce the risk of unsafe medicines reaching consumers.

Zeelab Pharmacy checks these records to confirm details of the products, for quality investigations and for prompt action in case of product complaints or recalls. The company’s transparent communication about medicine sourcing, quality-verification procedures, applicable standards, and medicine-handling practices has helped consumers make better and more informed decisions.

How WHO-GMP Standards Support Zeelab's Consumer Confidence

Medicines are crucial for consumers in supporting their health, reducing symptoms and improving treatment success. This makes it an important criteria to have trust in the quality of medicines. Being aware of the manufacturing standards of the pharmaceutical products can help consumers to make informed and better decisions.

WHO-GMP has been developed to give this confidence, providing principles for controlled manufacturing, quality assurance, and product documentation. Their significance extends beyond the manufacturing plant, as effective sourcing and distribution help maintain the quality of medicines.

Zeelab Pharmacy recognises the importance of medicine quality and considers responsible sourcing and applicable manufacturing standards in compliance with WHO GMP and GDP.

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