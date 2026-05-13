The Rise Of ‘Affordable Luxury’ Among Indian Consumers

The rise in disposable incomes is shaping consumer spending across essentials, discretionary and luxury categories. Aspirational consumers are generating demand for products priced above the ordinary but not beyond the reach of their wallets. They are spending on products that showcase a lifestyle upgrade without the luxury price tag. Across categories like skincare, fashion or gadgets, the spotlight is on products that give buyers a lifestyle that they feel is worth that incremental money.

One can observe the offshoots of affordable luxury in smaller cities and rural markets too. A section of buyers are gravitating to products that capture the segment between mass-market goods and high-end ones. Affordable luxury was once considered indulgence and is now becoming the norm for everyday consumption. It is slowly redefining how Indian buyers view value.

Consumers are discovering new niches in categories and redefining the definition of premium purchase. Informed decision-making is key to consumer purchases and what is important is finding gems that buyers may not be actively looking for. Whether it is finding skincare products or high-quality make-up kits, fashion labels or best smartphones under Rs 20000, consumers want bang for the buck.

Consumer brands too have taken notice and are training their guns on embracing quality, innovation and aspirational products. They’re offering solutions that are accessible to growing middle-income groups, according to a report titled “Affordable Luxury: Understanding Premiumisation and Evolving Consumer Preferences” by India Brand and Equity Foundation.

Another report from Deloitte India states that rising “affordable premium” is helping buyers evaluate their purchases better, especially in the fashion segment. “Indian fashion consumption is entering a more confident and discerning phase. Indian consumers are no longer chasing fashion for volume or visibility. They are seeking meaning, longevity and confidence in what they buy by weighing in the purpose and promise of a brand. As aspiration grows, so does the need for trust, transparency and access. Brands that can balance premium perception with affordability and relevance will define the next phase of India’s fashion growth,” said Ramanathan, Partner and Consumer Industry Leader, Deloitte India in the report. Mid-premium apparel ranging between Rs 3,500 and Rs 7,000, is emerging as one of the fastest-growing spectrums, with a CAGR of approximately 25%, the report states.

Not only in the fashion segment, but premium brands in the FMCG sector have also witnessed a rise in recent years. Premium brands peg a 15% market share of India’s FMCG pie. According to a study by Worldpanel by Numerator, rural India’s share of premium FMCG volumes in super-premium categories grew to 42% in 2025 from 30% in 2021. Affordable premium products grew 50%, the report added.

This doesn't look like a short-lived spike in consumption, it could be changing consumer behaviour where frugality is evolving into a spend-more-with-care approach. Buyers are willing to pay more for things or experiences where they see clear and tangible value. Purchase decisions are not being shaped by a simple question “What gives me the best overall experience for my money?” It also explains why consumers are not just buying more; they are buying better

Instead of packing wardrobes with many low-cost products, buyers are now choosing fewer but better options. Meanwhile, the meaning of premium or luxury is changing gradually. It isn't luxury malls, designer labels or rich customers. It is products that are aspirational and lifestyle within reach. It is about making everyday feel special - be it a good appliance, an accessory that is too stylish to be ignored, or even a brand that makes one feel confident.

Affordable luxury about more than spending; it is about choosing products that add comfort, confidence, and a sense of everyday refinement. As consumers continue to look for quality, style, and meaningful upgrades without overspending, brands that understand this balance of consumer choices and modern aspirations will shape the next phase of premium living.

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