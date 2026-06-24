The Quiet Pilgrimage: Why Israelis Come to India for Yoga

The Impact of Yoga in Israel: The Israeli Yoga Teachers Association was founded in 1979. Today, Ashtanga Yoga alone has 95 dedicated centres across Israel, with Vinyasa and Vijnana together adding more than 50. The Israeli Ministry of Education has endorsed yoga in school curricula for children aged five to eighteen. This program is implemented as a vital tool for stress reduction and mental clarity, helping students navigate the pressures of exams and daily life through internal stillness. Nurses and doctors at the Hillel Yaffe Medical Centre described yoga as a 'psychological iron dome': a resource for protecting mental resilience in a country that lives under persistent threat. Among practitioners who travel to India to train and certify, Israelis constitute one of the largest and most consistent national groups at yoga schools from Rishikesh to Mysore, a pattern documented across two decades by the ashrams that anchor India's global yoga education infrastructure.

The Search for Stillness: The answer to why lies deeper than wellness tourism. The Yoga Sutras of Patanjali open with a single instruction: chitta vritti nirodhah, the stilling of the turnings of the mind. Israel has lived under existential pressure for its entire modern existence. Its young people complete military service knowing that the danger is not abstract, that ordinary life can be interrupted at any moment by the siren's call to shelter. For many returned veterans, the transition from the siren's call to the profound silence of a yoga mat is an urgent and literal reclamation of peace. When that service ends, the search for stillness is not metaphorical. It is urgent and literal. India, which has understood for millennia that the human nervous system requires cultivation alongside the human body, offers precisely the technology for that stillness. The Israeli encounter with yoga is a civilisational encounter between a people who have learned to survive under conflict and a tradition that has spent thousands of years mapping the territory of inner resilience.

Civilisational Parallels: Both India and Israel are ancient civilisations that survived catastrophic historical discontinuity and returned to their own foundations. The Jewish people maintained identity, scripture, language, and spiritual practice through two millennia of diaspora. India maintained civilisational continuity through colonial rupture and the suppression of its knowledge systems. The Yoga Vasistha teaches that the stilled mind is like a lamp burning without flickering in a windless place. Both peoples know what it means to keep the flame burning through a very long wind. That shared experience of civilisational perseverance is the ground on which a genuine meeting of traditions becomes possible.

A Testimony of Resilience: One of the most remarkable testimonies to yoga's depth in Israeli life came after October 7, 2023. Carmel Gat, an occupational therapist and yoga practitioner held hostage in Gaza, used yoga and meditation to support fellow hostages psychologically during captivity before her death in August 2024. It is a story about a civilisational gift operating at its most serious register, sustaining human dignity in conditions of extremity, which is precisely what the tradition has always claimed for itself.

A Synthesis of Peace: From the perspective of the Indian Knowledge System, yoga is not an export commodity. It is, as Patanjali formulates it, a universal science of consciousness available to any human being capable of disciplined attention. When Israeli teachers return from Rishikesh and Mysore and adapt what they have learned, some integrating the Hebrew word Shalom where the tradition uses Om, they are doing what every great civilisational inheritor has done: receiving a gift and making it their own without destroying its essence. This meeting of two ancient languages of peace—Sanskrit and Hebrew—creates a unique spiritual symphony, proving that the 'Om' of India and the 'Shalom' of Israel are two sides of the same quest for inner harmony.

A Strategic and Civilisational Partnership: The February 2026 Jerusalem Summit designated India and Israel as Special Strategic Partners for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity, with shared cultural and spiritual heritage among the pillars of that partnership. Yoga sits at its heart. Reflecting on this bond, Yaniv Revach, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, said: “Yoga is a wonderful gift that India has shared with the world. I practice yoga regularly and have experienced its benefits firsthand. It helps me stay active, improve my breathing, and find balance in a busy life. I am happy to see how popular yoga has become in Israel, where many people enjoy and practice it regularly. Events like this are a great way to bring people together and celebrate the strong friendship between India and Israel.”

It is the most tangible form in which India's civilisational contribution has entered Israeli society, not through state mechanism but through the voluntary movement of people who found in India's ancient discipline something they could not find elsewhere. While the two nations build robust ties in defence, technology, and agriculture, yoga serves as a powerful 'soft power' substrate—a civilisational bond that runs deeper than mere transactional agreements. What governments are now building has a civilisational substrate beneath it that strategic literature tends to overlook.

On this International Day of Yoga, the appropriate recognition is not merely of a wellness practice that has gone global. It is of a civilisational gift that two ancient peoples, each carrying their own long inheritance of resilience, have found a way to share. Pranayama, the fourth limb of Patanjali's eight-limbed path, means the expansion of the life-force through the regulation of breath. India has been teaching the world the science of Yoga for three thousand years. That Israelis come to learn, and return home to teach, is one of the quietly extraordinary facts of the India-Israel relationship in our time.

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Author: Prof. (Dr.) Sampadananda Mishra is Founding Director, Centre for Human Sciences, Rishihood University, Sonipat. He is a recipient of the President's Award (Maharshi Badarayana Vyasa Samman) for Sanskrit and has lectured on Indian Knowledge Systems, Yoga, and civilisational heritage internationally.