Vamshidhar Parupally writes the systems that quietly hold parts of American enterprise software together.

Vamshidhar Parupally is a software engineer based in San Jose. He works at Service Now. He works on an AI system that helps large organisations automate their day to day work.

At Service Now his work focuses on growing world of AI agents. Software that is designed to take decisions and assist users.

He has also made systems that make software development faster and reliable. Among his work he has a Github pull request review assistant. This assistant behaves as a support system that sees developer actions and generates Playwright and JUnit 5 test suites.

The goal is simple, it is to reduce repetitive work of developers.

Before joining the ServiceNow Parupally has worked in Amazon. He oversaw the development of Alexa. He solved a problem that many users did not even notice. Previously Alexa systems were making constant calls to a DynamoDB database. He noticed that issue and made a memory system that reduced those calls. The change resulted in cutting 10 percent of annual cost and faster response speed.

In the early days of his career he has contributed to companies such as Apple and Amazon. Outside of the rigid corporate structure he has also worked for an open-source tool called ctxlint. The tool detects issues like broken commands, and wasted tokens before they become bigger problem.

He has also released ctxlint, an open-source tool that lints the context files developers write for AI agents (AGENTS.md, CLAUDE.md, and the like) and catches stale references, dead commands, and wasted tokens before they break agents in production. It is a small tool. It is also the kind that gets quietly adopted, because every team running AI agents has the problem it solves.

Most of his work will never be named in the products it underwrites. The session manager inside Alexa. The order pipeline at Apple through TCS. The agent framework at ServiceNow. None carry his name.

Parupally’s most of the work exists behind the scenes. Users may not get to know who built the systems routing their IT requests, reviewing code changes but these sections play a crucial role in supporting the software infrastructure businesses.

His career proves that some of the most important systems are built quietly, built by engineers who rarely arrive at product launches even though their work powers the tools that millions of people use daily.