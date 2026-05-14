These days even many organizations can not imagine their daily workflows without cloud tools. These changes are obvious, for example — the ability to share documents effortlessly, work from homes, and collaborate in real-time. However, one major change is less visible to most: companies are automating complex systems to ensure that everything goes smoothly. Among those making these enhancements under the Google Workspace umbrella is Goldy Arora — a customer experience engineer for Google who received a top honor at the American Business Expo Award 2025.

Right now Goldy is one of the leading experts in Google Workspace automation. Instead of trying a bunch of different tools and fields, he stuck to one platform. He opted out that early in his career to learn Google tools and become an expert with using the various tools available, which then allowed him to use the knowledge he gained to work towards solving actual problems of IT administrators, educators and businesses worldwide.

When Google Workspace was still called G Suite, Goldy realized one of the most significant aches of IT teams in 2009: the inability to escape all their manual processes and the lack of appropriate migration tools and visibility in a large-scale setup. A lot of people adjusted to it and accepted it but he didn't. He selected problems and invented shortcuts to alleviate them altogether. He lived by this instinct to create solutions instead of accepting them.

Goldy said looking around he realized that he was not the only one who was having this concern. Thousands of administrators were experiencing the same issues. He realized he could be useful by telling others what he learned. He started releasing complex scripts, automation techniques and step by step instructions on his blog goldyarora. com, and YouTube channel, @gappsfix. One post, then the next, and then another one; little by little, this grew into a robust suite of custom tools and add-ons built off of the Google Workspace API (e.g. Classright) that make even the most complicated and time-wasting administrative tasks simple with automated actions.

And rapidly, the effects of these tools exceeded his wildest dreams. Goldy's solutions are now in use by over 20 million end users and administrators around the world. For instance, he is behind Classright, a tool he designed features specifically to acquire Google Classroom management capabilities for elementary and middle school teachers. It is used by more than 3 million teachers today in over 2,000 districts around the world and it has been a demonstration that intelligent automation can absolutely change the way classrooms are set up worldwide.

The growth was a quick climb well beyond anything Goldy could ever dream of. An idea that sparked movement and tools used by over 20 million people globally. This has been one of the most meaningful projects for us which is Classright – a new type of original, high-impact software solution built for The Google Workspace for Education Ecosystem designed to automate complex digital classroom administration at scale. It was something he co-created with elementary and middle school teachers trying (to no avail) to require Google Classroom to do what they actually required. Word spread. Since then, over 3 million teachers have downloaded it and for many it has become routine – one less thing to worry about in an already busy day. It was initially launched in 2020 and has helped cut down much of the administrative burden, streamline the huge automation of the teaching-learning process, and give institutions around the world superior classroom management choices. It was not only a significant milestone in the industry, but also a technological milestone.

He kept going after that. Goldy also worked on high pressure corporate and healthcare system migrations, where multiple failures can cause access to an entire calendar to be lost, or critical pieces of user data to disappear. He looked at a chaos of complexities as a woeful puzzle. And more times than not, he would figure it out. Goldy created an approach using his own API-based migration methods that made sure no data was missed. Jobs that demanded hours of work by hand were done in seconds. Automation has helped reduce risk and save time.

Goldy could give more to other than education, however. In addition, he moved enterprise corporate and healthcare cases, where traditional tools had tend to fail. Access permissions, calendar data, and user information among other data were occasionally lost. To remove this, Goldy devised his own methods of migration using API to guarantee that all the data was preserved and accurate. By this method he achieved in a few seconds, what would otherwise have required him some hours. The risks involved were also done away with and time saved.

Goldy performed so well that Google noticed him. He was asked to give official Google Workspace webinars as well, and his story was included in the awesome Tips from a Googler series (high honor: for being someone not even yet employed by the company). Eventually, of course, Google did hire him as a customer engineer, freeing him to bring that type of deep hands-on experience directly within the org. As a customer engineer, Goldy serves a key function at Google - he advises government customers on the safe use of Google Cloud and AI solutions. As a Google Cloud Blog author, he participates in public sector security events on behalf of Google and leads high-priority effort streams on disaster response, zero trust security, and identity governance.

The public sector is a different animal, one that demands an acute focus on fundamentals — security, reliability, and efficiency. Here too, however, Goldy has made a name for himself on the basis of his reputation. Over the years, he has become a recognized authority on technology for government and education, delivering addresses at events including GovSec and the Google Public Sector Summit. In that role, he assisted hundreds of government officials with topics like identity management, automating processes and zero-trust security.

Apart from that Goldy is very passionate about teaching and mentoring other people through his online courses and training programs which are used by thousands of IT professionals worldwide.

To create true influence one does not need to know everything, all it takes is one thing so when you hear the Goldy Arora story do take that note of every detail that he left behind. It is equally important to share this knowledge. Over several years he has been crucial in transforming the way organizations think about how they manage Google Workspace, removing unneeded complexity and automating administrative work enabling modern IT teams to move faster, be more productive and live with much less friction.