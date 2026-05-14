The Invisible Infrastructure Powering the AI Economy

By all appearances, the artificial intelligence boom is being built on chips, models, and computing power. Headlines focus on billion-dollar GPU investments, hyperscale data centers, and the race among technology giants to dominate generative AI. Yet behind nearly every modern AI platform, cloud application, financial system, and analytics engine lies a quieter layer of infrastructure that few outside engineering circles ever discuss.

As companies operate at an increasingly global scale, moving massive volumes of information reliably and in real time across distributed systems has become one of the defining technical challenges of the digital economy. Industry leaders now view replication infrastructure not simply as backend support, but as a critical component of reliability, scalability, security, and business continuity.

“Most people think the difficult part of modern infrastructure is managing data,” said Sanketh Balakrishna, Engineering Manager at Datadog. “But as systems become more distributed, the real challenge becomes coordination of this data across environments that are constantly changing in real time.”

Balakrishna has spent much of his career working in cloud infrastructure, distributed systems, and large-scale data movement. Before joining Datadog, he worked at Amazon Web Services on database migration and replication technologies supporting enterprise cloud operations. His work has included replication orchestration, migration optimization, and scalable backend architectures for high-volume transactional environments.

Today, as AI adoption accelerates, Balakrishna believes many organizations are underestimating the infrastructure demands created by this transformation. “AI systems are fundamentally data systems,” he explained. “The model itself is only one layer. Underneath it, organizations need reliable replication, synchronization, observability, failover handling, and scalable storage architectures. Without that foundation, scaling AI becomes extremely difficult.”

The challenge is becoming increasingly visible as enterprises manage globally distributed systems spanning cloud regions, Kubernetes clusters, analytics platforms, and machine learning workflows that must remain continuously synchronized. Even minor replication failures can create significant operational consequences.

“In distributed environments, data inconsistency creates ripple effects,” Balakrishna said. “A delay of a few seconds or an incomplete replication event can affect analytics, search accuracy, system reliability, customer experience, and security workflows.”

According to Balakrishna, this growing complexity demands rapid iterations of AI platforms and infrastructure to meet the growth of the industry. Companies are increasingly building internal platform organizations designed to support hundreds of engineering teams simultaneously. “There is a major difference between building software for a single product and building infrastructure that becomes an internal platform for an entire company,” he said. “Once multiple teams depend on your systems, reliability standards change completely.”

At Datadog, Balakrishna has helped scale replication infrastructure supporting internal search and data platform operations across hundreds of internal clusters. But he emphasizes that solving infrastructure challenges requires more than technical expertise alone. “The hardest infrastructure problems are rarely solved by technology alone,” he noted. “You also need alignment across engineering teams, strong operational ownership, and systems developers can realistically adopt without creating friction.”

Industry analysts have increasingly warned that many organizations are attempting to scale AI initiatives on top of backend architectures originally designed for much smaller environments. “Many systems were never designed for the scale of replication and synchronization modern applications now require,” Balakrishna explained. “Companies are trying to support real-time processing, globally distributed users, and AI-driven analytics simultaneously. The operational load becomes enormous. Now, you also need synchronized training and inference across all your environments to maximize the performance and value of your AI systems.”

Despite growing investments in cloud computing and AI infrastructure, Balakrishna believes the most important systems are often the least visible. “The best platform infrastructure is almost invisible,” he said. “If replication systems are functioning correctly, users never think about them. But behind the scenes, those systems are enabling everything from observability to AI workloads to enterprise-scale analytics.”

As the digital economy becomes increasingly dependent on distributed architectures, the engineers building those systems may ultimately become some of the most important architects of the AI era itself.