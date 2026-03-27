The Invisible Barrier in STEM: One Researcher's Method to Make Mathematics Readable for Everyone,

Krishna Kumar’s semantic enrichment of MathML transforms flat equations into accessible, navigable data, significantly improving digital equity for visually impaired students.

The quiet rewrite of the rules of digital accessibility that Krishna Kumar has overseen through his semantic enrichment method of working with MathML is drawing the attention of the rest of the world of technology.

When it comes to the approximately one billion individuals in the global population who depend on assistive technologies, when the time to see a mathematical equation on the web comes, it is likely the point of total breakdown in the experience. The web standard representing math, MathML, was never supported by mainstream browsers in a way that was satisfactory and the tools created to fill the gap were never intelligent enough to know what they were reading.

Krishna Kumar, a Senior Product Manager and a highly technical expert in both software development, data engineering and machine learning, has worked on a solution to this issue over years. He has over five research publications at various international conferences and three more are undergoing peer review thus becoming one of the more prolific applied researchers involved in working on the intersection of web standards and inclusive technology.

The Issue Which Was Not Meant to Be.

MathML has long been included in the HTML5 standard, but is supported partially only by Firefox and Safari. Majority of web based mathematical content uses JavaScript rendering engines such as MathJax, which has 4.5 million unique daily visitors on Wikipedia, edX, and Quora. MathJax was a successful solution to the visual rendering issue, but it had secretly introduced a new accessibility gap. To avoid the garbled output, it maintains the visual and audio pipeline intentionally apart and the two worlds do not intersect entirely.

The more serious problem is that Presentation MathML explains how an equation appears, but not what it means. The words being read out by a screen reader have no idea of the relations, hierarchy, or meaning of the symbols in a complex integral. To a pupil with a visual disability attempting to listen to a lecture on calculus over the Internet, it does not merely prove to be frustrating. It is a wall.

A New Architecture: How to teach the Web to Learn Math.

The solution suggested by Kumar is not a patch to an existing system. It is some structural reconsideration of the way that the web processes mathematical sense. His semantic enrichment process breaks down the syntactic form of a mathematical expression and is using what he terms a strongly interconnected semantic tree that he directly embeds into the MathML document and through HTML5 data attributes. All the elements are retained and marked, and the mathematical structure is revealed in the form of the DOM in a manner which assistive technology can exercise upon without interfering with the visual rendering pipeline.

The earlier systems either eliminated critical visual features such as brackets or attempted to interpret them based on proprietary computer algebra systems, which were incapable of dealing with the messy, heterogeneous mathematics of the real websites. The semantic tree presented by Kumar is structured in a bottom-up way with the help of heuristics that work with arbitrary mathematical notation. A mark such as g is marked as a Latin letter default, but made to act as g(y). It is this context-sensitive typing that will distinguish meaningful speech generation or a one-dimensional recitation of symbols.

The era of Flat Symbols to Smart Navigation.

These two features were the most important to the users with disabilities: the semantic tree makes them possible.

Semantic highlighting works off the embedded tree to highlight mathematically meaningful groupings, a numerator, summation, product, and not syntactically arbitrary fragments. To people with dyslexia, this specific focus is hardly a cosmetic addition. It has been found to have a direct positive effect on reading comprehension and in the case of mathematics, may be the difference between lost and got.

Structural abstraction provides the capability to a user to collapse and recursively expand sub-expressions using the maction element of MathML. A complex integral is written as a simplified notation, and is built up in layers so that the reader is in charge of the amount of complexity they are picking up at a particular time. This same mechanism is used to aural render, where users navigate an expression, they can hear syntactical speech like sum with three summands equals zero, which can be extended to a x squared plus b x plus c equals zero, and it can be surfaced via ARIA live regions in real time.

Scale, Recognition, and What Comes next.

Among the most practically significant features of the framework by Kumar, there is the fact that it operates with what is already present. Since the enrichment layers are applied on top of existing Presentation MathML, without modifying the rendering pipelines, enriching Wikipedia, edX or Stack Exchange can use it without having to re-implement their systems entirely. It is a standards-compliant approach that is generalizable and has no proprietary dependencies.

In February 2026, Kumar was invited to give the keynote at SISCCON 2026 (the 1 st International Conference on Smart Innovation and Soft Computing) with proceedings indexed in Scopus and Web of Science. His article, Enhancing Web Accessibility to Mathematics via Semantic Enrichment of MathML is actually published on one of the most authoritative databases of peer-reviewed mathematical engineering and computer science research, IEEE Xplore.

The road ahead is ambitious. The research agenda of Kumar is to incorporate the NLP techniques in order to provide a further contextualization of mathematical expressions and to participate in specification development of MathML and ARIA at the international standards level. There are over 61 million Americans living with disability. Getting mathematics truly readable by each and everyone of them is not an engineer niche issue. It is a national level education equity problem, and the framework proposed by Kumar is one of the most technically plausible solutions made so far.

The article by Krishna Kumar, entitled, Enhancing Web Accessibility to Mathematics by Semantically Enriching MathML, is available in IEEE Xplore. He has already published over five papers in international conferences of which three are peer revised. He is a technologist who is employed as a Senior Product Manager of data and analytics at Grameen America, Inc.

Connect with Krishna Kumar

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/krishna-kumar7/