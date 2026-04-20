The Intelligence Beneath the Interface: How AI Is Quietly Becoming the World's Most Powerful Financial Guardian

Beneath every payment, every login, every tap of a card lies an intelligence layer most consumers will never see, and never need to. We spoke with Vishal Sresth, a product leader who has built AI-driven financial security systems at JPMorgan Chase and Mastercard, about what it takes to build protection at a global scale, and why the most consequential AI in financial services is the kind that works invisibly.

"The best financial security system is the one the consumer never has to think about. It is working in the background, learning continuously, closing gaps before they become vulnerabilities. That invisibility is not a limitation — it is the goal." — Vishal Sresth

Financial fraud is now a $485 billion annual problem globally, and growing. The weaponization of generative AI has accelerated an already formidable threat: deepfake-based identity spoofing, synthetic account creation at scale, and coordinated card fraud that moves faster than any human analyst can track. Every major financial institution is now an AI company, whether it wants to be or not. The question is which ones have built the infrastructure to make that AI actually work at the speed fraud operates.

Few product leaders have confronted that question from inside the machine, at the transaction level, in real time, across billions of payments. Vishal Sresth has done it at JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States, and at Mastercard, the global payments network whose tokenization infrastructure processes greater than 1 billion digitization requests annually across more than 200 countries. That dual vantage point, a major retail bank defending 50 million mobile users, and a global network defending every Mastercard card in every digital wallet on earth, gives Sresth a perspective on AI-driven fraud prevention that most practitioners, siloed within a single institution, never develop.

The Fraud Has Already Evolved

The conversation about AI and fraud typically begins with credit card skimming or phishing emails. The actual threat landscape has moved well past that.

"What we are dealing with now is adversarial adaptation at scale," Sresth says. "Fraudsters are running their own experiments. They test a fraud vector, measure which transactions slip through, iterate on the approach, and redeploy, faster than most institutions can update their rule sets. The Mastercard transit fraud case was a clear example. The exploit, which used deferred authorization at metro systems in London and New York to extract free rides with stolen cards, was not discovered once. It went viral. The online communities sharing the method were treating it as an engineering problem, not a crime."

The transit exploit he describes was not a theoretical risk. Fraudsters repeatedly digitized stolen Mastercard cards, exploited a gap in how transit systems handled deferred payment authorization, and extracted value before the fraud detection layer could intervene. The risk of Mastercard cards being banned from transit networks globally was real. The financial exposure for issuing banks exceeded in millions of dollars across the globe.

The pattern he identifies, adversarial adaptation, community knowledge-sharing, and rapid iteration, is what academic researchers in cybersecurity have termed the asymmetry problem. In their work, Sresth and his co-authors describe a threat environment in which static defenses are structurally disadvantaged: the attacker only needs to find one working path; the defender must close all of them simultaneously.

How AI Changes the Equation — and Where It Does Not

The standard narrative about AI in fraud detection emphasizes accuracy metrics: precision, recall, and false positive rates. What the narrative often misses is the operational precondition for any of those metrics to matter.

At JPMorgan Chase, Sresth's first infrastructure challenge was not building a fraud model; it was building the data pipeline that a fraud model could actually run on. The bank had terabytes of transaction data locked in on-premise databases, processed in batches. A real-time fraud system cannot be built on batch data. He delivered a robust, enterprise-grade real-time cloud streaming platform, with enterprise-grade encryption, in eight weeks. That platform became the infrastructure backbone for a Risk Score, a real-time authentication system now protecting over 50 million Chase mobile app users from account takeover, deepfake-based Face ID spoofing, and unauthorized transaction patterns. The platform directly mitigated over $10 million in documented fraud losses.

His published research explicitly maps this infrastructure dependency. In his work on optimizing data pipelines in cloud environments, Sresth documents how streaming architectures can reduce pipeline latency by 65-70 percent, the kind of improvement that determines whether a fraud score reaches a decision engine in time to matter.

At Mastercard, the infrastructure was already in place. The problem was the model. Working with data science, Sresth specified and launched a gradient boosting-based fraud risk scoring system that evaluated every digital wallet digitization request across the global network. The model architecture was a deliberate design decision, not a default. "Interpretability was a non-negotiable requirement," he explains. "If a bank cannot understand why a token was flagged, they will not act on the flag. You can have 95 percent precision and still have a useless model if the institution deploying it does not trust the output." The solution included explainability layers with reason codes, configurable sensitivity thresholds, and real-time dashboards that map fraud trends by digitization methods

The Data Problem Nobody Talks About

Ask any fraud detection practitioner what limits AI performance, and the answer is rarely the algorithm. It is the data.

"The fundamental challenge in financial fraud is class imbalance at an extreme ratio," Sresth says. "In a typical credit card transaction dataset, fraudulent transactions represent less than 0.2 percent of all transactions. The model is learning from a population of hundreds of thousands of transactions to identify fewer than five hundred anomalies. Standard accuracy metrics become meaningless. A model that predicts 'not fraud' for every transaction is 99.8 percent accurate and completely useless."

His published work in IEEE Xplore on fraudulent transaction classification addresses this problem, examining deep learning architectures explicitly designed for the extreme class imbalance found in real payment datasets. The findings matter not because they are the final word in fraud classification research, but because they demonstrate what becomes possible when models are built for real-world imbalanced conditions rather than benchmark datasets that bear little resemblance to live transaction environments.

The data problem extends beyond imbalance. In regulated financial environments, the very data that would make a fraud model most powerful is often the most legally constrained. Transaction histories, device fingerprints, and behavioral patterns each sits at the intersection of fraud prevention effectiveness and data privacy regulation. Resolving that tension, he argues, is the defining engineering challenge of this decade.

The Stakes Are Not Abstract

The human cost of financial fraud is easy to express in aggregate statistics and easy to lose sight of at the transaction level. Account takeover attacks, the category the Account Confidence Score was built to prevent, do not just drain bank accounts. They compromise credit histories, trigger disputed transaction processes that can take months to resolve, and disproportionately affect individuals who lack the time and institutional access to navigate the remediation process.

"When we talk about 50 million users protected, that number can become its own abstraction," Sresth says. "What it actually means is that 50 million times, when someone opened their Chase mobile app, the system was making a real-time judgment call about whether the person on the other end of that session was who they claimed to be. Deepfake spoofing of Face ID is not a hypothetical; it is happening. The infrastructure question is whether your fraud system can detect it before the session completes."

Sresth's contribution to the field extends to the academic record. His published work across IEEE conferences and journals has examined the precise dynamics he describes from the inside: how streaming architectures reduce the latency gap that fraudsters exploit, how class imbalance in transaction data makes standard accuracy metrics deeply misleading, and how cyber threat intelligence systems can be designed to anticipate adversarial adaptation rather than simply react to it. That body of research validates what the practitioner experience confirms: the infrastructure problem and the model problem are inseparable, and institutions that treat them as separate workstreams will always be a step behind. He has also served as an invited judge for the AI Product Management Challenge at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

The Arms Race Has No Finish Line

Asked where the AI fraud problem goes next, Sresth does not hesitate. "Agentic AI changes the threat surface in ways the industry has not fully processed. Today, a fraud attack requires a human somewhere in the loop, to identify the target, acquire the stolen credentials, and execute the transaction. Autonomous AI agents remove that bottleneck. We are moving toward a world where attacks are designed, tested, and deployed at machine speed without human intervention. The defense has to evolve at the same pace."

His argument, that the future of fraud prevention is infrastructure-level AI operating at real-time transaction scale and not interface-level controls, runs through the full arc of his career. The institutions that win the next phase of this contest, he suggests, will be those that built the data pipelines and model infrastructure years before they needed them.

The fraud already knows that. The question is whether the defense does too.

Vishal Sresth is currently an AI Product Leader at PayPal with more than a decade of experience building AI and fraud-prevention infrastructure and solutions for major banks and networks, including JPMorgan Chase and Mastercard. His research has been published in IEEE Xplore and the International Journal of Research and Analytical Reviews, among other journals, and has been cited by researchers internationally. He is based in San Jose, California.