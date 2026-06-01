The Influencer Game Has Gotten Weird. And Maybe That's Fine

It's become something of a running joke in marketing circles. A brand manager spends twenty minutes at a conference walking through how their influencer campaign generated 4.2 million impressions. Someone in the back asks what the actual sales lift was. Long pause. "We're still tracking that."

It's become something of a running joke in marketing circles. A brand manager spends twenty minutes at a conference walking through how their influencer campaign generated 4.2 million impressions. Someone in the back asks what the actual sales lift was. Long pause. "We're still tracking that."

That moment captures something real about where influencer marketing has been and where it's slowly, painfully trying to go. For a long time, this industry ran on vibes. Pick someone with a lot of followers, hand them talking points, and watch the Reels roll out. Whether it moved the product was almost beside the point. Reach was the metric because reach was what you could put in a deck and walk away from without too many hard questions. That's changing. Slowly, unevenly, but it's changing.

India's creator economy is projected to hit around ₹3,375 crore by 2026, according to the State of Influencer Marketing report. But the rupee figure is honestly the less interesting part. The more significant shift is behavioural; brands are beginning to treat creators less like celebrity rentals and more like actual distribution infrastructure. Some are even looping creators into early product strategy decisions, which would have sounded fairly absurd five years ago.

AI has muscled its way into all of this, obviously. Platforms now use it to predict audience behaviour, optimise ad delivery, and identify which creators' audience is likely to actually buy something versus just double-tap and move on. The "For You" page isn't random. It never was. But the targeting has gotten granular enough now that it borders on unsettling algorithms that know a user's 2 am scroll habits better than most people in their lives do.

And yet. Despite all this infrastructure, the thing marketers keep running into is embarrassingly simple: people still want to hear from people.

Vinit Doshi, Creative Strategist, Brand Marketing Sri Mandir

He put it plainly: “The influencer ecosystem has grown from 30 million to 45 million creators in just three years and is projected to cross 60 million by 2030. Unlike traditional media networks, creators operate as independent distribution

systems, each building niche communities and highly targeted audience groups for brands. This shift clearly reflects the evolving consumption patterns of content and the rise of new monetisation opportunities in digital marketing. To put that into perspective, the world has only around 30,000 TV channels, far fewer than the number of active digital creators shaping culture today.

Personally, I’ve consulted and observed creators grow from 2,000 to 20,000 followers in just seven days using trend-driven content, while others spend six months building deeply engaged niche communities for long-term sustainability. Both models are valuable for businesses, but they represent two completely different ecosystems of growth.

Despite the endless formats, templates, hooks, and styles dominating content today, one principle remains constant at the core of great storytelling: identifying an untapped gap. If you ever find yourself thinking, “This is exactly the kind of content I want to watch, but can’t find anywhere,” you know what to do!”

It's an uncomfortable admission for an industry that has spent the last few years building dashboards for exactly that purpose. But it's one that more marketers are making, quietly if not publicly.

What's also becoming harder to ignore, particularly for brands that have leaned heavily on celebrity partnerships, is that smaller creators often convert better. A niche account with 40,000 followers who all care deeply about skincare for sensitive skin, or home organisation in small apartments, will frequently outperform a celebrity with 2 million followers who posts about everything and nothing. The loyal niche audience trusts the recommendation. They feel like they know the person behind it.

Jitendra Kumar Chaudhary GM – Digital Marketing & Ecommerce (India & Global Markets) Brinton

He made an observation that keeps coming up in boardroom conversations across the industry - “Five years ago, reach alone was enough to justify a campaign. Today, the conversation starts with ROI. Virality doesn't move the room unless it connects to actual business outcomes. That's a meaningful internal shift. It means influencers now have to prove something, not just show up. Brands today are evaluating influencer marketing much more like performance media - where engagement quality, Narrative building, conversion impact, and customer acquisition efficiency matter alongside visibility. The role of creators has

evolved from just driving awareness to influencing actual commerce outcomes across D2C and marketplace ecosystems. At the same time, authenticity and audience trust have become critical differentiators in determining long-term brand impact”

One side effect of this growing accountability pressure is that creators themselves are pushing back harder against over-produced, over-scripted collaborations. Most of them know often before the brand does that their audiences can spot a manufactured moment almost instantly. The polished #ad is giving way to rougher content: shakier edits, casual voiceovers, less studio lighting. The internet, oddly enough, has developed a genuine allergy to anything that looks too managed or too expensive.

This is counterintuitive in the best way. Higher production quality should, in theory, signal professionalism and credibility. But credibility now seems to travel differently through texture, through imperfection, through the sense that someone is actually talking to you rather than performing at you.

Virtual influencers deserve a mention here, if only because they attract a disproportionate amount of industry conversation. AI-generated personas can generate attention. What they consistently fail to generate is trust. Lived experience remains the thing that makes human creators persuasive, and there's no clean shortcut around that, yet.

Saket Choudhary National Marketing Manager Hisense India

He framed it as the gap between visibility and relatability. “Consumers today don't just evaluate whether content looks good. They evaluate whether it feels real. That's the actual bar, and it keeps rising.”

Where things get genuinely speculative and worth approaching with some scepticism is the concept increasingly being called "agentic commerce." The scenario isn't just AI recommending

products; it's AI purchasing them autonomously, on behalf of users. If that becomes mainstream, the algorithm shifts from filter to buyer. Which might suggest emotional branding becomes less relevant. Why would an automated purchasing agent care about authenticity?

The counterargument, and it's a more compelling one, is that when the algorithmic layer absorbs all the efficiency decisions, humans tend to seek meaning in other places. The more automated commerce becomes, the more brand story and genuine emotional resonance might actually matter, not as soft differentiators but as hard commercial ones.

Which circles back, somehow, to that conference room. The brand manager. The 4.2 million impressions. The missing sales data.

The influencer marketing industry is growing up. It's doing so messily, unevenly, with plenty of people still running the old playbook. But the pressure to demonstrate real outcomes is real, and it's reshaping what good looks like in this space, less polished, more human, more accountable, and, unexpectedly, more interesting for it.