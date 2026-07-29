The Hidden Energy Crisis at Work That Businesses Can No Longer Ignore

In this day and age, businesses are pouring more investments than ever into technology, AI and quicker systems. Companies invest millions of dollars each year in boosting productivity and gaining an edge in the competition. However, as firms upgrade their machines and software, many are forgetting about the most important part of the business - people.

The best strategy in the world can have a difficult time being sustained if the people are mentally exhausted, emotionally drained and under constant pressure.

Across the world, professionals are working longer hours than ever before. Meetings continue across time zones, emails arrive late into the night and many employees struggle to disconnect from work. On the surface, they appear productive, but internally many are dealing with stress, burnout and emotional fatigue.

These are no longer just personal challenges. They have become business challenges.

When people feel overwhelmed, creativity declines. Decision-making becomes weaker. Communication suffers and teamwork slowly breaks down. Over time, businesses begin to experience lower productivity, higher employee turnover and reduced innovation.

According to Rima Bhandari, an Energy Coach, Healer, Author and TEDx Speaker, emotional well-being has become one of the most overlooked factors influencing workplace performance. Through her work with professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders, she has observed that many individuals invest heavily in building their careers while giving very little attention to managing their own mental and emotional energy. Yet, when people learn to handle stress, build resilience and reconnect with themselves, they often become more focused, confident and effective in both their personal and professional lives.

Rima Bhandari believes that this is not about replacing business strategies with wellness programmes. Instead, it is about recognising that people perform at their highest potential when their emotional well-being is supported alongside professional development.

Leadership itself is evolving.

In the past, leaders were measured mainly by business results. Today, employees also expect leaders who can build trust, create psychologically safe workplaces and guide teams through uncertainty. Emotional intelligence is no longer simply a soft skill; it has become an essential leadership strength.

Rima Bhandari emphasises that organisations where employees feel respected, heard and valued often experience stronger collaboration, better problem-solving and greater innovation. These qualities may not appear directly in financial statements, but they influence long-term business performance and organisational growth.

This conversation is no longer limited to multinational corporations. Start-ups, family businesses and growing enterprises are also recognising that attracting talented people is only part of the challenge. Retaining them requires creating workplaces where people can grow professionally without sacrificing their mental and emotional well-being.

The younger workforce, especially Gen Z and millennials, is redefining workplace expectations. Salary remains important, but purpose, work culture, flexibility and emotional well-being have become equally significant. Companies that ignore these changing priorities may find it increasingly difficult to retain skilled professionals.

Through her books, coaching programmes and public talks, Rima Bhandari continues to encourage individuals and organisations to understand that sustainable success is built not only through ambition and hard work but also through emotional resilience, self-awareness and inner balance. Businesses may be driven by strategy, but they are ultimately built by people.

Technology will continue to evolve. Artificial intelligence will continue transforming industries. Markets will keep changing. However, one thing will remain constant,the quality of every business will always depend on the quality of the people behind it.

Perhaps the smartest investment any organisation can make today is not only in better technology but also in creating healthier, happier and more resilient people.

Because when people grow, businesses grow with them.

Check out Her work at

www.rimabhandari.com