The Half That Holds Up Society: Yogi Adityanath's Governance Model and the Unanswered Questions of the SP's Legacy on Women's Security

Women’s empowerment goes beyond welfare schemes and financial assistance. Dr Patanjali Mishra examines how Yogi Adityanath’s government is addressing safety, education, healthcare and economic independence across Uttar Pradesh.

Written by Dr. Patanjali Mishra

A woman’s empowerment cannot be measured merely by the amount deposited into her bank account or the number of schemes announced in her name. Its real measure lies in whether she can step outside without fear, pursue education without financial anxiety, access healthcare with dignity, earn an independent livelihood, and make decisions about her future. For generations, women across Uttar Pradesh have negotiated these aspirations against entrenched social and economic constraints. For a widow, security may begin with a dependable pension; for a girl from a disadvantaged household, it may mean continuing her education; for a rural woman, it may mean earning her first independent income. These are interconnected stages in the journey towards dignity and self-reliance.

The significance of the Yogi Adityanath government’s approach lies in addressing this journey at different stages of a woman’s life. Its focus extends from the girl child and adolescent student to the young woman entering higher education, the mother requiring healthcare, the widow seeking social protection, and the rural worker or entrepreneur pursuing economic independence. This recognizes that vulnerability rarely has a single cause. Economic dependence, inadequate education, unsafe public spaces, limited healthcare, and weak institutional support can reinforce one another. Meaningful empowerment therefore requires a system in which support at one stage creates opportunities at the next.

The transformation becomes especially meaningful when women move from being recipients of assistance to participants in economic activity. A Self-Help Group member can become a producer, supplier, banking correspondent or entrepreneur. A woman facilitating banking transactions in a village can bring formal financial services closer to households traditionally distant from them. A street vendor receiving working capital can sustain her enterprise rather than remain trapped in informal borrowing. Financial independence can strengthen a woman’s voice within the family, improve investment in children’s education and healthcare, and expand her role in decisions about her future. The transition from assistance to agency is central to women-led development.

The same principle applies to education and personal security. A girl’s opportunity to study should not depend entirely on her family’s immediate financial circumstances, nor should her aspirations be restricted by fear while travelling to school, college or work. Scholarships, fee support, assistance linked to educational milestones and residential schooling can help prevent economic disadvantage from closing doors. But opportunity cannot flourish without security. Women must be able to approach the police, report harassment and seek help during a crisis without feeling that the system is distant or indifferent. Protection, education and economic opportunity must work together if independence is to become sustainable.

This commitment is increasingly visible in the expanding network of institutions, support mechanisms and opportunities being created for women across Uttar Pradesh. Under Mission Shakti and related interventions, 2.39 lakh women have benefited from One-Stop Centres, while the 181 Women’s Helpline has assisted 8.42 lakh. The Rani Lakshmibai Bal Evam Mahila Samman Kosh has provided ₹511.20 crore in compensation to 14,559 victims of heinous crimes against women and girls. Reported infrastructure includes 1,100 pink police stations, 189 women’s police stations, dedicated help desks and more than 44,000 women police personnel. These mechanisms seek to make institutional assistance accessible; their effectiveness must continue to be judged by the quality and responsiveness of services delivered.

Economic indicators reveal another dimension. More than 9.43 lakh Self-Help Groups have been formed, connecting over 1.06 crore women. The booklet records that more than 18.55 lakh women identified under the Lakhpati initiative had achieved annual incomes of at least ₹1 lakh. Approximately 39,885 BC Sakhis facilitated transactions exceeding ₹42,711 crore, while more than two lakh women street vendors and small entrepreneurs received working-capital support under PM SVANidhi. The government also reports the inclusion of 64.34 lakh women farmer families in livelihood activities. Female labour-force participation is reported to have risen from approximately 13–14 per cent in 2017 to around 36 per cent in recent estimates, although survey periods and measurement differences must be considered.

For the girl child, the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana links assistance to milestones from birth and immunization to school admission and higher education. Its benefit was increased from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000, and the booklet records 26.81 lakh beneficiaries. Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao activities, self-defense training, residential Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, scholarships and fee reimbursements provide further support. The health framework is equally important: institutional deliveries are reported to exceed 84 per cent, while improvements in nutrition indicators are recorded between NFHS-4 and NFHS-5. Together, these initiatives recognize that a girl’s prospects are shaped long before she enters the workforce.

The NCRB’s Crime in India 2024 data offer an important measure of law-and-order performance. Uttar Pradesh recorded an overall IPC/BNS crime rate of 180.2 per lakh population, against the national average of 252.3. Its rates were also lower for rape (2.8 against 4.3), molestation-related offences (3.9 against 7.1), kidnapping of women (8.4 against 9.9) and overall crimes against women (58.0 against 64.6). The rape crime rate declined from 3.1 in 2023 to 2.8 in 2024; registered cases fell from 3,516 to 3,209, a reduction of 8.73 per cent. The conviction rate for crimes against women was 76.6 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, compared with 25.7 per cent nationally. This rate concerns trials completed during the year, not cases registered and decided within that same year.

A credible assessment must also acknowledge troubling exceptions. Uttar Pradesh’s crime rate against Scheduled Castes stood at 35.6 per lakh population, above the national average of 27.7. The rate under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act was 28.8 against 24.2, while the dowry-death rate was 1.8 compared with the national average of 0.8. These concerns cannot be concealed behind favourable comparisons. Nor does a fall in registered cases alone establish that every victim has received justice. The defensible conclusion is that Uttar Pradesh recorded lower rates in several major categories, while persistent forms of violence demand continued institutional attention.

This record also invites scrutiny of Akhilesh Yadav’s criticism of the present government. Political allegations about women’s security cannot be separated from the administrative legacy against which the current framework emerged. The CAG’s 2016 performance audit on the empowerment of women examined 2010–11 to 2014–15, a period substantially overlapping with the Samajwadi Party government. It identified deficiencies in women’s empowerment, health, nutrition and protection, and noted that reported crimes against women had risen during 2010–15 without a reversal across the categories examined. It also highlighted shortcomings in implementing schemes for women and adolescent girls. These findings do not mean that present-day problems have disappeared; they do mean that the earlier record cannot be excluded from a debate about governance and accountability.

Yogi Adityanath’s approach must ultimately be judged by the institutional direction established from the beginning of his tenure in March 2017. The formation of Anti-Romeo Squads that month, followed by women-focused policing measures and the launch of Mission Shakti in October 2020, placed women’s safety visibly within the government’s administrative priorities. The Chief Minister also directed that policing should not become a pretext for harassing consenting couples, underscoring that protection must remain within the law. The agenda subsequently widened to social security, healthcare, education, livelihoods and financial inclusion. No government can claim victory while violence, discrimination and dowry deaths persist. But it can be judged by whether it builds institutions that confront these challenges and create pathways beyond dependence. The half that holds up society deserves more than episodic assurances: it deserves a system that protects her, invests in her potential and enables her to stand independently. That is the measure against which Yogi Adityanath’s women-led development agenda—and the political claims made against it—must be assessed.

(The author is a professor at Allahabad University and writes on social and political issues.)