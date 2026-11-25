Grub launches Grub Supper Club, a curated pop-up experience bringing together food, music, lifestyle, local businesses and culture, debuting in Chandigarh in December 2026.

The food and entertainment festival Grub, launched in 2014, has announced the launch of its new experiential pop-up Grub Supper Club, targeting to connect food and beverage entrepreneurs, independent business owners, artists and consumers in Indian cities. The program will be launched on 18th, 19th and 20th December 2026 in Elante Mall, Chandigarh, followed by a three-day run till 20th December 2026.

The new format is a growth from The Grub Fest's flagship foodies' festival. Each edition of Grub Supper Club will bring together curated experiences – food, music, lifestyle, retail and cultural – and will be based on the local character and creative communities of the host city.

The event aims to provide an opportunity for young food and beverage companies, local brands and selfemployed people to get their products into the market, new markets and directly into the consumers, organisers say.

Founded in 2014 by Aman Kumar, Founder of Whitefox and The Grub Fest, The Grub Fest has been organising food and entertainment events that have gathered restaurants, culinary entrepreneurs, established brands and independent businesses together. The organisers intend to launch a smaller, more refined format with the help of Grub Supper Club that can be held in several locations.

The initiative will also involve promoting local branding and businesses from other parts of the country, so that entrepreneurs can promote their products outside their localities.

The first-ever Christmas edition in Chandigarh will have food and beverage stalls, festive retail, music, entertainment and interactive activities. The three-day event is scheduled to be a community event that offers families, young people and visitors an opportunity to learn about food, shopping and cultural experiences throughout the holiday season.

The event will also feature a culinary area and an opportunity for independent retailers, artisans and creative entrepreneurs to offer products. In future editions, the organisers hope to include interactive workshops and cultural programmes.

Part of Grub Supper Club will be working with chefs, musicians, artists, designers and independent creators. The programme will not be the same in each venue, but will try to reflect regional influences and local talent in the programme.

The organisers said the concept is designed to help business discovery, direct interaction with the consumer and to provide opportunities for interaction between entrepreneurs and creative people.

The Grub Fest will now continue to grow with the launch of Grub Supper Club, a new line of recurring pop-up experiences in various locations around the country. It will be a continuation of its festival format, and focus on curated participation and community engagement.

The first to be held under the new initiative will be at Elante Mall in Chandigarh on December 18 to 20. Subsequent editions will be created around other places in India with local food, lifestyle and cultural experiences.