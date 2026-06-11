

The global economy is currently experiencing a period of deep uncertainty. Wars are disrupting supply chains, energy markets are changing in ways no one fully predicted, and the fierce struggle for technological dominance is quietly rewriting the rules of global competition. At the center of it all, India stands out as both one of the largest drivers of global energy demand and one of the most important engines of world economic growth.

But with growing significance comes growing vulnerability. Vulnerability to the risks of energy supply disruptions, to the state of global trade, and to events in key oil- and gas-producing regions. Therefore, the main question today is not only how fast India will grow, but whether this growth can be sustained at all in a world that is constantly changing around it.

Growth Hub

At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Rosneft Oil Company head Igor Sechin pointed to India as one of the main driving forces behind the growth in global energy consumption, while the International Energy Agency (IEA) states that India will account for about 15% of the total increase in global electricity demand over the next decade. By 2035, the country’s electricity consumption will grow by 80%, reaching nearly 3,000 TWh. This figure is comparable to the total consumption of the entire European Union.

These figures reflect not just population growth. They reflect real structural shifts occurring deep within the Indian economy: industry is expanding, the digital economy is taking off, transport networks are being built, and new factories are coming online every year. As all this progresses, the demand for energy continues to rise steadily. India is gradually turning into one of the central nodes of global economic activity, and its domestic market is becoming one of the world’s most important sources of demand.

Energy consumption growth by itself is not a problem. On the contrary, it usually indicates a rising standard of living. However, in India’s case, the scale of future growth is so vast that ensuring the economy’s energy supply is increasingly turning from a sectoral task into a key factor of national development. This is why Sechin’s conclusion about India’s growing role extends far beyond energy statistics.

This becomes even more significant against the backdrop of the serious pressure already weighing on the global energy sector. In his speech entitled "The Beginning of the End or the End of the Beginning: What's Left at the Bottom of Pandora's Box?", Sechin noted that the world is entering an era of profound strategic risks. For many years, the push for the energy transition has been accompanied by a steady decline in investment in traditional oil and gas extraction and refining. This combination, he warned, is now setting the stage for serious imbalances in global energy markets in the future.

Indeed, in recent years, capital has been flowing ever more actively into digital projects and technological infrastructure. According to the IEA, investments in data centers in 2025 were expected to reach about $580 billion, surpassing investments in the oil industry for the first time. Personally, I see this as clear confirmation of Sechin’s thesis that financial markets are increasingly driven by future expectations, while the real economy’s needs for raw materials, energy, and transport infrastructure are not going away.

Systemic Vulnerability

The global environment is also being destabilized by changes in international relations. Sechin noted that the familiar instruments of pressure — sanctions, embargoes, and economic coercion — have now been joined by something more direct: armed force. Interference in the internal affairs of other countries has already happened. Ship seizures and pipeline sabotage have, too. But the addition of overt military pressure raises the situation to another level. The global economy is becoming increasingly vulnerable to political decisions and the shocks they cause in trade, investment, and commodity flows.

Sechin paid special attention to the Middle East. In his view, the conflict there has the potential to escalate into a global crisis, the consequences of which extend far beyond oil and gas. Huge volumes of energy resources pass through the Strait of Hormuz, as do fertilizer supplies. Any serious disruption there would have repercussions not only for energy markets but also for global food security.

For India, such risks have a very practical dimension. The larger its economy becomes and the higher its energy consumption, the more sensitive the country becomes to external shocks. In this context, the issue of energy security can no longer be considered separately from issues of foreign trade, logistics, and international stability.

The situation around Hormuz has exposed just how fragile the entire global logistics network truly is. Sechin pointed out that the risks are not limited to Hormuz. The Strait of Malacca faces similar pressure. The same is true of the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, the Suez and Panama Canals. Each of these is a "chokepoint" where instability can cause disproportionately large damage to world trade. In such a situation, alternative routes become enormously important. Sechin highlighted the Northern Sea Route as a route that can offer the trading world real and viable solutions when instability elsewhere makes traditional paths unreliable.

Thus, one of the key conclusions of the report is that the resilience of the global economy today is increasingly determined not only by production volumes but also by the ability to ensure reliable supply. Agree that in conditions where any "chokepoint" can trigger a chain reaction in global markets, logistics becomes a strategic resource.

Growth as a Challenge

Against this backdrop, the experience of Asia’s largest economies takes on new significance. China has been heavily focused on increasing generating capacity, expanding power grids, and promoting electric transport. Meanwhile, India is becoming the main source of new energy demand for the foreseeable future. How energy producers and rapidly growing Asian markets interact with each other will largely determine the development of the global economy in the coming decades.

A broader meaning can be drawn from Sechin’s speech at SPIEF 2026. For a long time, global energy markets have been oriented mainly toward the economic movements of the developed Western world. This center of gravity is now slowly but clearly shifting eastward. Previously, China was the main driver of demand growth. India will increasingly take on this role.

Essentially, this is not just a matter of one demand center replacing another. The very geography of global economic growth is changing. Decisions made today in India regarding industry, infrastructure, and energy will increasingly affect the state of global markets and the investment strategies of the world’s largest companies.

What does this mean in practice? Indian economic indicators will matter more and more to global energy companies and financial markets, with a focus on how its industry is developing, how much investment it is attracting, and how active and stable its markets remain. All of this now affects the bigger picture.

It seems to me that the issue of energy security can no longer be separated from the issue of economic competitiveness. The experience of recent years shows just how sensitive the economy has become to a shortage of affordable energy. Even after the acute phase of the energy crisis in Europe passed, electricity prices for consumers in many countries remain significantly higher than before. According to Eurostat, in 2025, tariff increases in some EU states reached tens of percent: for example, nearly 59% in Romania and over 34% in Austria. I believe this is an important signal for India as well: sustainable economic growth requires not only increasing generation capacity but also long-term policies to keep energy affordable for industry and the public.

India’s position in the global economy is being redefined: the country is becoming not just a huge consumer of energy but also an active participant in shaping new norms of global development. In a world facing geopolitical upheaval, a technological race, and competition for resources, the ability to sustain economic growth has acquired real strategic weight.

I believe this is the main takeaway from Sechin’s speech for an Indian audience. The future of global energy is increasingly determined less by where oil is extracted and more by where new demand is being created. That is why any discussion of the prospects for global energy markets today inevitably leads to a conversation about India and its place in the changing world order.