Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet star kid, whose grandparents were superstars, father is worth Rs 2500 crore, still doesn't want to become actor, left home to...

Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya share stunning photos from their Italy vacation; Sky Force actor lovingly calls her...

'Your mother is Muslim wh*re': Mahesh Bhatt recalls horrific childhood incident that scared him for life: 'Pull down his pants, we want to..'

Raghav Juyal shares details about 'bhayankar' party at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse: 'I watched horses mating, he has...'

Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy downpour lashes National Capital, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad; temperature drops to...

How much money does a Nobel Prize winner get? Know here

Who awards Nobel Prizes, how are these decided? Who can nominate, details here

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets new Bungalow after long legal battle, his address is...; who is his new neighbour?

The Future of Eye Care in India: Arohi Eye Hospital is Leading the Way

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: The Path from Below $0.003 to $3

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will Tata Sons, Tata Trust pay Rs 90,000,000,000 to THIS company to buy...?

Will Ratan Tata's half brother Noel pay Rs 90,000,000,000 to THIS company to...?

Meet star kid, whose grandparents were superstars, father is worth Rs 2500 crore, still doesn't want to become actor, left home to...

Meet star kid, whose father is worth Rs 2500 crore, doesn't want to become actor

Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya share stunning photos from their Italy vacation; Sky Force actor lovingly calls her...

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya share stunning photos from their Italy vacation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

The Future of Eye Care in India: Arohi Eye Hospital is Leading the Way

Arohi Eye Hospital, founded by Dr. Shradha Goel, leads Indian eye care with advanced LASIK/cataract technology, empathy, and NABH certification.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 04:25 PM IST

The Future of Eye Care in India: Arohi Eye Hospital is Leading the Way
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

For years, eye healthcare in India was considered a niche specialty. But today it is at the forefront of advanced technology and preventive healthcare, set to match global medical benchmarks. Leading this transformative growth is Arohi Eye Hospital, Mumbai’s most trusted and NABH certified institute for comprehensive eye care.

Dr. Shradha Goel is the Founder and Chief Cataract and LASIK Surgeon at Arohi Eye Hospital. Talking about her vision, Dr. Goel said, “When I founded Arohi Eye Hospital in 2010, it was born from a simple yet powerful vision, to provide not just treatment, but transformative eye care with heart and precision.” Trained in the United States and India, Dr. Goel began to sense a gap in the way eye care was delivered in the country. While hospitals were attending to the medical needs of the patients, they often overlooked the need to deliver the same with warmth, empathy, and care. “I wanted to create a place where science and soul came together. Where patients felt like they were seen, heard, and valued,” she adds. This realization led to “Arohi”, a name that means the first light of the rising sun; a beacon of clarity, hope and new beginnings.

Arohi Eye Hospital was founded on the values of care, excellence, trust and transparency. These principles are kept alive by a team of highly trained specialists who offer their comprehensive expertise across: LASIK, cataract, retina, glaucoma, cornea, oculoplasty, squint, paediatric eye care, and dry eye management. Among its advanced offerings is Femto Contoura LASIK with the WaveLight EX500 which is considered the gold standard for vision correction. Dr. Shradha Goel reaffirms, “At Arohi Eye Hospital our mission is to make a difference in people’s lives through cutting edge, compassionate, and ethical eye care.”

Known for its expertise and a patient-first approach to comprehensive eye care, Arohi Eye Hospital is recognized as one of the best eye hospitals in Mumbai. It is NABH accredited – a hallmark of safety and quality, and an Alcon Global partner for LASIK, offering world-class technology and results. The hospital has facilitated more than 30,000 surgeries and served over 150,000 people over the past 15 years, treating patients from all over India and across the world. Arohi Eye Hospital is home to some of the most experienced eye specialists in Mumbai, who lead with experience and a patient-first philosophy. The hospital also facilitates cashless surgeries and no-cost EMI options to make eye healthcare accessible to everyone.

As India walks into the new era of healthcare, Arohi Eye Hospital is leading the charge into the future with compassion, expertise and technology.

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Cuttack: Internet services suspended amid tensions over clashes during Durga idol immersion
    Cuttack: Internet services suspended after clashes during Durga Puja
    Olive oil or desi ghee? Expert explains which is healthier option
    Olive oil or desi ghee? Expert explains which is healthier option
    Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'
    Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy
    BAD News For Pakistan: India to bring 5th Gen fighter jet, to compete with F-35, name is..., developed by...
    BAD News For Pakistan: India to bring 5th Gen fighter jet, to compete with F-35,
    What is happening in Cuttack? Internet banned, 36-hour curfew in Odisha's district over violent clashes
    What is happening in Cuttack? Odisha govt imposed 24-hour social media ban
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE