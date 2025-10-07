The Future of Eye Care in India: Arohi Eye Hospital is Leading the Way

Arohi Eye Hospital, founded by Dr. Shradha Goel, leads Indian eye care with advanced LASIK/cataract technology, empathy, and NABH certification.

For years, eye healthcare in India was considered a niche specialty. But today it is at the forefront of advanced technology and preventive healthcare, set to match global medical benchmarks. Leading this transformative growth is Arohi Eye Hospital, Mumbai’s most trusted and NABH certified institute for comprehensive eye care.

Dr. Shradha Goel is the Founder and Chief Cataract and LASIK Surgeon at Arohi Eye Hospital. Talking about her vision, Dr. Goel said, “When I founded Arohi Eye Hospital in 2010, it was born from a simple yet powerful vision, to provide not just treatment, but transformative eye care with heart and precision.” Trained in the United States and India, Dr. Goel began to sense a gap in the way eye care was delivered in the country. While hospitals were attending to the medical needs of the patients, they often overlooked the need to deliver the same with warmth, empathy, and care. “I wanted to create a place where science and soul came together. Where patients felt like they were seen, heard, and valued,” she adds. This realization led to “Arohi”, a name that means the first light of the rising sun; a beacon of clarity, hope and new beginnings.

Arohi Eye Hospital was founded on the values of care, excellence, trust and transparency. These principles are kept alive by a team of highly trained specialists who offer their comprehensive expertise across: LASIK, cataract, retina, glaucoma, cornea, oculoplasty, squint, paediatric eye care, and dry eye management. Among its advanced offerings is Femto Contoura LASIK with the WaveLight EX500 which is considered the gold standard for vision correction. Dr. Shradha Goel reaffirms, “At Arohi Eye Hospital our mission is to make a difference in people’s lives through cutting edge, compassionate, and ethical eye care.”

Known for its expertise and a patient-first approach to comprehensive eye care, Arohi Eye Hospital is recognized as one of the best eye hospitals in Mumbai. It is NABH accredited – a hallmark of safety and quality, and an Alcon Global partner for LASIK, offering world-class technology and results. The hospital has facilitated more than 30,000 surgeries and served over 150,000 people over the past 15 years, treating patients from all over India and across the world. Arohi Eye Hospital is home to some of the most experienced eye specialists in Mumbai, who lead with experience and a patient-first philosophy. The hospital also facilitates cashless surgeries and no-cost EMI options to make eye healthcare accessible to everyone.

As India walks into the new era of healthcare, Arohi Eye Hospital is leading the charge into the future with compassion, expertise and technology.

