The fintech betting that the next edge is human plus machine

Automation of processes, and of transactions to apps, were a top priority for Indian FinTech companies for years, and a way to remove the need for humans in a process. They soon discovered that there are some things about investing which can't be automated. The more creative companies have abandoned the question of how to kill off the people and are working on how to integrate the two systems.

A company based in India, and a leader in coming up with this latter model, is one of the first to get there. Mutual Fund Wala, on the other hand, started with a specific purpose unlike most of the FinTech companies that started their operations in India. Shashi Kant Bahl, the founder, started in the retail financial products business in 1999. Shortly after, he started going the exact opposite way of the industry. He says that in 2005, "we closed everything and we only considered mutual funds. Everything they considered to be cross selling he regarded as an opportunity to grow. The efforts of their focus have paid off in the last 20 years. As per their claims they have approximately 8000 investors, reported assets of just under 800 crore rupees and retail SIP book of annual approx 100 crore rupees.

What his specialisation has yielded is not something that can be captured by an app: judiciousness. Bahl’s focus on one product, no matter the market cycle, has helped him develop an intuition for the behavior of ‘real’ investors, such as when they might be most likely to act irrationally and what might prompt them to act otherwise. This is the exact type of insight that the industry attempts, and fails, to automate. Therefore, Bahl has treated his intuition as a competitive advantage to preserve, rather than as an unnecessary cost to eliminate.

Where this belief is most evident is in the technology that he has invested in. The firm’s app, MutualFundWala, is a state-of-the-art app, available on both Google Play and the AppStore. The app incorporates virtually every modern advancement available in financial technology with features such as digitized document submission for onboarding and KYC, a personal finance dashboard amalgamating all mutual fund investments, goal-based personal finance with the ability to set a financial goal rather than a fund, and seamless investment and disinvestment. The firm has also invested in technology the desk had to operate to meet customer requests, and Bahl has stacked on the technology and automated services his competitors offer.

He uses it to help others. “Every investor who comes on board gets a relationship manager,” Bahl says. “The human touch stays primary.” Bahl isn’t against automation. He prefers a smart design. The software deals with the mundane paperwork, while his team addresses the emotional side of investing. It’s easier to train a software to do paperwork than to build emotional conviction for staying invested through a market downturn. It’s a design that the rest of the industry is finally realizing is useful. The best investing model is a combination of both human and machine.

Bahl’s design reflects a longer-term idea. In 2023, he named his firm PP Mutual Fund Services Private Limited in honor of his father, and built a team in Operations, Compliance, and Technology. The majority of distributors never take this step, as the business goes with them at retirement. It is a subtle suggestion that the trade must change. It must shift from individuals who can’t outlast themselves to firms who can stand the test of time while providing personalized service that helps build trust and a firm foundation.

This doesn’t absolve the design from criticism, nor should it. Bahl’s firm earns through commissions which are built into Regular Plans. Each investor has to decide for themselves if each plan is worth the cost. That conversation should occur, and will, throughout the industry.

The direction Bahl is heading is worth the industry's attention. As Indian investing goes to the outskirts and targets the first-time savers, the problem shifts from access to trust. The focus shifts from the challenge of getting money in to the challenge of keeping that extremely nervous money invested after it falls for the first time. Technology can address the first challenge of getting the nervous money in. The second half of the challenge will need the confidence of both humans and machines to work together. A distributor who spent decades mastering the human element of the industry and then built it out digitally may have the capacity to understand the evolution of the industry better than most.