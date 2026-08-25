The Extraordinary Minds Behind Remarkable Success

This feature highlights inspiring individuals who have built their success through hard work, determination, and a clear vision. It explores their personal journeys, achievements, challenges, and contributions to their industries, while showcasing the passion and mindset that helped them stand out a

Abhigyan Upadhyay - Managing Director | Global Strategy, Growth & Market Expansion

Dr. Abhigyan is a widely known business leader, innovator, adviser, and entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, diagnostics, supply chain, and technology. As a former CEO of Bilcare GCS, he successfully grew the firm from scratch to become a world No. 3 player in its field. Having rich experience in 38 countries and working for global corporations such as GE Healthcare and DuPont, Dr. Abhigyan is an expert in business transformation, internationalization, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, innovation, and operational turnaround. He received a multidisciplinary education that includes medicine, life sciences, engineering, finance, management, law, and AI.

His strengths include the combination of scientific background and entrepreneurial mindset.



Niteen L. Shah - Founder & Managing Director, Total Sports & Fitness

Founder & Managing Director of Total Sports & Fitness, Niteen L. Shah, is a path-breaking entrepreneur whose efforts have been instrumental in bringing about transformational change within the organised multi-brand sports retail segment in India. Started in the year 2003, Total Sports & Fitness now runs 23 stores located in 13 cities of six different states and caters to more than two million customers through retail, B2B services and online channels. With the vision of transforming Total Sports & Fitness into a technology-driven platform for sports commerce that will use artificial intelligence and smart product discovery along with quick commerce, Niteen is leading his company into the future. An ardent sports lover himself, he firmly believes that there should be increased access to sports infrastructure and fitness in India



Sukhraj Nahar - Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Nahar Group | 18th President, CREDAI-MCHI

Sukhraj Nahar, who is the Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Nahar Group, is one of the well-known names from the real estate business in India with an experience of more than five decades in developing the urban landscape of Mumbai. Beginning his career in Bhinmal, Rajasthan, and going forward to create Nahar Group in the early seventies, he has always been known for his entrepreneurial skills, innovations and community-minded approach. Under his guidance, Nahar Group has already developed more than 15 million sq. ft. of projects across residential and commercial sectors with emphasis on sustainable living. Not only in the real estate sector but also in education and healthcare, Sukhraj has established institutions across Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Being the 18th President of CREDAI-MCHI, he is pursuing MISSION CARES that is about.



Anup Jhamtani - Managing Director, Jhamtani

Anup Jhamtani, a first-generation entrepreneur, who is behind the success of Jhamtani, has made the real estate brand into one of the most reliable brands from Pune through disciplined execution, customer focused approach and long term vision. An engineer by qualification and a first-generation entrepreneur, Anup believes in an approach that is based on quality, transparency and long-term value creation. Anup has been instrumental in the construction and development of 32 projects of over 6.4 million square feet and is also making efforts to broaden the horizon of the company by moving beyond real estate and focusing on community development, sustainability and integrated urban ecosystem. For Anup, success lies not only in constructing buildings but in building communities as well.



Sanjeev Mittal - Founder, Holistic Living Wellness Studio

Sanjeev Mittal is an internationally recognized holistic wellness practitioner and Clinical Hypnotherapist, who has contributed significantly through his innovative work to explore the world of subconscious and help resolve the emotional issues underlying many of life's problems.

Founder of Holistic Living Wellness Studio in Mumbai, he heads a multi-disciplinary team of therapists, counselors and holistic healers, providing personalized therapy to his clients either online or offline. He uses an innovative process that goes much beyond the symptomatic treatment of problems and tries to understand the deeper subconscious patterns that influence our thoughts, actions, relationships and well-being. Motivated by compassion, curiosity and a belief in the infinite possibilities of human beings, he is dedicated towards making quality therapy and holistic healing available to everyone so that they can move beyond mere survival and lead an enlightened and blissful life.



Amit Gupta - Founder & CEO, eazyPetition

Having watched numerous hours being spent on submitting repetitive paperwork in connection with every USCIS petition irrespective of whether it is a renewal or a change of status, he created eazyPetition in order to revolutionize the process. The platform holds all your data safely and generates all the necessary documents for your petition in less than 30 minutes, thus making the process faster, simpler and more efficient. Artificial Intelligence powers the platform to make immigration processes more effective without affecting the level of accuracy, compliance and data security. eazyPetition is an AI-driven platform that helps to prepare USCIS petitions and was founded by EAZYPETITION LLC, a legal tech company based in McKinney, Texas.

eazyPetition is a USCIS petition preparation platform aimed at simplification of repetitive and document-intensive task of creating USCIS petitions and renewals for international students, skilled professionals, family-based and other immigrants. The main idea behind the platform is EPML (Evidence Process Markup Language), which is a framework developed by eazyPetition for structuring immigration evidence and petition workflows.

The platform is not a law firm and does not provide any legal advice, but makes it possible to create good quality of immigration documents in a fast, consistent and accurate manner.

Designed by the engineering team of India, eazyPetition modernizes immigration documentation with AI and digital workflows.



Fahim Batliwala - Chairman & Managing Director, SIMCA Advertising Limited

It is the enterprising vision of Fahim Batliwala that has contributed immensely to the outstanding metamorphosis of SIMCA Advertising Ltd., a well-known Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising company in India. Being an eminent entrepreneur having more than two decades of experience in the world of OOH advertising, Fahim has been instrumental in bringing about the evolution of SIMCA Advertising Limited from a small-scale outdoor advertising company to a professionally managed, innovation-driven OOH advertising firm with a growing footprint in premium markets. It is under his leadership that SIMCA has been able to achieve the NSE Emerge listing in 2026 and expand its operations to include 216 media assets, 142 of which are DOOH slots, serving 221 clients. It has been Fahim’s vision of creating a portfolio of impactful media assets, coupled with the adoption of digital OOH advertising and technological innovations in the OOH world. The vision of Fahim Batliwala lies in digitalization, creation of premium media infrastructure, innovation and technology-based advertising.



Hemant Sapra - President, Global Sales & Marketing, KARAM Safety

As an expert in occupational safety and personal protective equipment (PPE) with more than three decades of experience, Hemant Sapra has made significant contributions to making KARAM Safety one of the world-renowned brands for safety solutions. Being the President, Global Sales & Marketing, he has been the key figure behind the international expansion of KARAM Safety with safety products reaching over 140 countries across the globe. As an eminent leader of the safety industry, he has served as the President of Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association (SAMA) and has been contributing to the improvement of PPE standards in India by working with regulatory authorities. He is also the Chairman of the Safety & Fire Committee at PHDCCI and Co-Chairman of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Uttar Pradesh Chapter.



Dr. Rajendra Singh - Educationist and Managing Trustee, Priyadarshani Group of Schools

Dr. Rajendra Singh is an educator and Managing Trustee of Priyadarshani Group of Schools. The educational experience of Dr. Rajendra Singh as an educator started with teaching in 1997. The positive leadership style and progressive thinking have made it possible for him to occupy important positions, such as the position of Principal and Managing Trustee.

Dr. Rajendra Singh believes that the education process should extend beyond mere marks and examination process, preparing independent and responsible people for the future. The leadership of Dr. Rajendra Singh is characterized by many awards and prizes, such as Best Online School Administration and the Creative Learning Award.

Outside school management, Dr. Rajendra Singh is a member of ESA and NISA.



Pujan Kachhadiya - Founder & CEO, MYPB

Pujan Kachhadiya is the founder and CEO of MYPB, which is the Peanut Butter Powder brand created based on the concept of making the delicious peanut butter healthy without sacrificing its taste. Starting from Amreli, Gujarat, Pujan Kachhadiya has come up with the brand, which provides high protein content but low fat and calorie content in comparison with other peanut butter brands available on the market. The success story of Pujan Kachhadiya brought MYPB from a small startup to the position of Amazon Best Seller and Shark Tank India season 5, where the company won a very memorable 3-Shark deal.