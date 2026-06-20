Once more, that’s the reference range, the printed definition of what is “normal” or “borderline” or “abnormal” in the lab. It is not a topic patients often focus on. Doctors learn how to understand it. It is frequently swallowed by software systems as a "truth" that does not change. That tiny range of print, however, can be a surprisingly large source of disagreement in a nation where there are thousands of diagnostic centers.

Saif Lakhani, a computer scientist and systems engineer, discovered the problem in studying a large database of digitized medical exams from people seeking life insurance in India. The dataset included 794,811 exams from 33,244 diagnostic labs, between January 2023 and May 2026. The study was carried out with the aim of measuring cardiometabolic risk in an insurance applicant working population. However, the data started telling a different story before the analysis could be conducted.

Many of the medical tests were the same name. Many different types of units were developed. Each lab had its own conventions for lab reports. Lakhani's analysis of the lab-result rows revealed 9,165 unique test-name and 21,223 unique unit-string representations across the more than 20.7 million rows of lab results.

This would be enough to put the brakes on any health-data project. But the problem was much more serious—the same number was being described in various ways by various laboratories.

This is what the researchers labeled "reference-range disagreement. In reality, it is a very simple question: How many times would two laboratories see the same clinical value and disagree over the classification of that value in their respective printed reference ranges?

The answer was sufficiently high to have some impact. The disagreement rate at the clinical decision values averaged 24.8 per cent, with 10 common tests providing an average. The disagreement rate was 49.7 percent at a fasting blood sugar of 110 mg/dL, which is around the prediabetes threshold. This was 23.1 percent for SGPT (ALT), 40 U/L. For GGT at 50 U/L, it was 46.3 percent. For LDL at 130 mg/dL, it was 49.9 percent.

This is not to suggest that the labs were necessarily testing the blood inaccurately. The question is more complex. The same underlying value may be given a different normal or abnormal label depending on the lab that generates the report.

The distinction is important because lab reports aren't kept inside laboratories. They move onto to clinical discussion, insurance underwriting, actuarial models, public-health datasets, and now more than ever, into the realm of AI health analytics. Response to an abnormal result may vary from physician to physician, and from a flagged abnormal result to the same result (no flag). An underwriting system can be trained from labels in the laboratory without being aware that there are local reporting conventions. This public-health evaluation based on aggregated 'abnormality' flags may be capturing laboratory practices rather than patient physiology.

Lakhani's work is particularly significant in India, where the diagnostic landscape is huge and complex and plays a key role in the clinical and insurance processes. The same study also identified the same pattern of well-known cardiometabolic risk factors; insurance applicants with BMI data had high overweight and obesity rates, significant dyslipidaemia, and a lipid profile suggestive of the south Asian phenotype of high triglycerides and low HDL.

However, the results from the reference-range finding affect how it must be interpreted. When a prevalence estimate is derived from flags on laboratory tests, it could contain an underlying classification noise. The number may be accurate, but the interpretation below may not be.

There is also a sense of Lakhani's wide-ranging engineering experience in the work. He's created systems for messy real world data, from vehicle signals to Bluetooth mesh devices to industrial tracking systems to insurance verification workflows to a new system for medical-exam data pulled from PDFs. The materials in this study were not clean spreadsheets. They were multi-page medical PDFs, OCR, and LLM-based extraction that have been anonymized of any personally identifiable information.

That sort of information calls for more than numbers. It needs to be canonicalized, that is, it is necessary to determine that the "SGPT" and the "ALT" are the same clinical test as "ALT/SGPT" and "Alanine Aminotransferase". It needs to detect the implausible artifacts of OCR, retain valid numeric values, eliminate small clusters and distinguish between patient data and reporting noise.

This issue has been known in international health informatics for many years, as in the case of lab test names with LOINC, and units with UCUM. However, not all datasets in reality are necessarily subject to standards. Health data in the real world can often come before the infrastructure is ready.

It is important because Lakhani found that. It brings to the surface a problem which is easy to overlook, just because it's buried in a routine paper. A lab report sounds like a report. A flag next to a number looks binary. However, while this is true at a small scale, those same binaries might not be uniform across diagnostic centers at a large scale.

LIMITS OF THE STUDY are carefully stated. The group is not representative of all adults in India. It is composed of people who underwent digitized medical exams during the process of becoming life insurance applicants, and was working-age, urban-skewed, employed-skewed, and largely male. Certain variables were not as well covered as others because not all exams contained the same variables, and typed laboratory panels were more easily extracted reliably than handwritten forms from medical examiners.

Caution strengthens, not weakens, the research. It is not a blanket statement about all Indian patients. It's a more specific statement regarding the infrastructure under health data: that there is significant amount of reference range variation in common lab reports that can meaningfully impact the categorisation process at clinically significant values.

This indicates that some tests like fasting blood sugar, SGPT, GGT and LDL should be handled with some caution by clinicians. For the insurers, it means abnormality flags should not be used as only biological values. It implies that researchers need to harmonize prevalence rates before using them as comparable when the call comes from public-health researchers whose lab flags are heterogeneous. Indeed, in the case of AI businesses, it's a double-edged sword: the more sophisticated the model, the more critical the need for clean, standardized inputs.

No single laboratories, insurers or patients are identified in the research. It does not suggest that any individual lab is incorrect. Rather, it exposes an aggregate systems issue: At the very moments when interpretation is needed the most, different meanings can be given to the same number in the lab-reporting system in India.

It's a quiet issue and not a small one. There are millions of reports in a health system like India's and there just cannot be any inconsistencies.

He hopes this research helps patients better understand the implications of their lab reports and dispels any confusion between abnormalities noted and the laboratory that generated the report.

The numbers were there all the time. This had to be examined more closely, as Lakhani's work demonstrated.

This is an article about independent work from Saif Lakhani. This is a personal research project and has no connection to the research conducted by or for Amazon.com, Inc, who did not pay for, direct, review, or approve the research.