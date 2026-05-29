MUMBAI, 29 May 2026. Some of the best businesses in any city are also the hardest to find: the esports arena that fills up every weekend, the watersports crew run by one family on the creek, the tattoo artist people travel across town for, the kids’ play space that parents quietly swear by. They are very good at what they do, and invisible at everything else: no website, no marketing budget, no way to reach the people who would love them.

Awestruck was built to close that gap. It pulls the whole experience economy into one place, from a five-minute thrill to a full day away, and it sets a single tattoo artist on the same shelf as a marquee water park or a touring live act. It is the world’s first AI for your free time, and for the businesses on it, it works like the marketing team, the salesperson and the booking desk they could never have afforded.

The thinking is done by an AI named “Awwee”. A customer tells it what kind of day they are after, what they want to spend, who they are with, and rather than a list to wade through, it picks one or two things nearby that fit, and books them. The business does none of this itself: no website to build, no marketing to run, not a line of copy to write. It simply lists what it offers, and Awwee takes care of the finding, the matching and the booking.

Then there is visibility. On most platforms the spotlight goes to whoever spends the most, so the biggest budget wins and the smaller player is beaten before it starts. Awestruck turns that around. What a customer sees comes down to merit and fit: honest reviews, and how well an experience suits the person in front of it, never who paid to be there. A business rises on how good it is, not on how much it can spend.

The terms are made for the people who need them most. There is nothing to pay to be listed and nothing to pay to advertise, where other platforms routinely take a fifth to a third of every sale. A business is charged only after a real booking comes through and the guest actually turns up. No cost going in, no risk, and because nobody pays simply to be seen, the operator keeps more of what it earns and the customer pays less.

For an independent operator, an empty slot or a guest who never shows can turn a good month into a bad one. Because Awwee only sends people who genuinely want what is on offer, they turn up, they stay, and they almost never cancel or ask for their money back. The fit is right long before any booking is confirmed.

“A wonderful supper club or a small wellness clinic should not lose to a big brand just because the big brand can outspend it on advertising,” says Pancham SN Bannerrjee, co-founder and chief executive. “We built the AI so the best experience wins, not the biggest budget. For an operator with no website and nothing to spend on marketing, it quietly does the finding, the matching and the booking, and asks for nothing until a real guest walks in.”

“We are not adding another cost for an independent business to carry, we are taking one away,” says Namrata Agrawal Banerji, co-founder and chief operating officer. “You pay nothing to be listed and nothing to advertise. You pay only when someone who truly wanted what you do walks through your door.” Any business with an experience to offer can list on Awestruck and be found from its very first day.

This goes beyond any single booking. Experiences no one could find are being discovered, and people who would have repeated the same few outings are trying something new. A good part of that demand is brand new, not borrowed from anywhere else. For the businesses that have always made a place worth exploring, this is the first time the technology has been on their side.

About and media contact

About Awestruck: Awestruck is the world’s first AI for your free time. Using an AI named “Awwee”, it works out what a person is in the mood for and books the right experience nearby within a minute, and it charges the businesses it lists nothing until a booking is made. It is bootstrapped and live now.

Media contact: connect@bookawestruck.com , +91 9967635191

Internal SEO notes (not for publication)

Platform

DNA (dofollow).

Dofollow anchors

“Awestruck” → https://bookawestruck.com | “list on Awestruck” → https://bookawestruck.com/onboarding

Fixes applied

Restored from the DNA team edit: headline, subheading (now for all operators, not only small), the locked tagline “world’s first AI for your free time”, the “a fifth to a third” figure, both founder quotes (meaning had been inverted), both hyperlinks, and a stray dash. Prose humanised (varied cadence, concrete detail) while keeping our positioning, not theirs.

Checks

805 words. No em or en dashes, no ampersand, none of the banned AI-tell words. Bylines exact. Only the brand tagline and About block repeat across the campaign, by design.